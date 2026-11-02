CANDY SEASON IS HERE: WHAT PARENTS CAN DO TO HELP PROTECT KIDS' TEETH

As children reach for candy, Spry highlights an easy addition to everyday oral care, backed by research on xylitol and tooth decay.

AMERICAN FORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From Halloween and holiday celebrations to Valentine's Day parties and Easter baskets, candy season seems to last all year when you have children. While asking kids to skip sweets altogether may be unrealistic, parents can take simple steps to help support their children's oral health.One option worth knowing about is xylitol, a naturally occurring sugar alcohol commonly used as a sweetener in chewing gum and oral care products. Research has documented its role in reducing tooth decay in children, offering scientific support for incorporating xylitol into an everyday oral care routine.In a 40-month study conducted in Belize and published in the Journal of Dental Research, children who chewed 100% xylitol gum experienced approximately 73% less tooth decay than children who did not chew gum. Importantly, the children were not asked to reduce their sugar intake or change their eating habits during the study. While the research is not new, it provides evidence supporting xylitol's potential as an additional tool in children's oral health care.The importance of oral health extends well beyond the teeth and gums. Science has identified associations between poor oral health, particularly gum disease and chronic inflammation, and dozens of systemic health conditions. While researchers continue to investigate the relationships and underlying mechanisms, maintaining good oral hygiene is an important part of supporting overall health and well-being."Kids are going to eat candy. That's part of growing up, and parents shouldn't feel that they have to eliminate every treat to help protect their children's teeth," said Nathan Jones, CEO of Xlear/Spry. "What matters is building good daily habits and giving parents practical options. Xylitol gum is one simple way to add another layer of support to an oral care routine."For parents looking to make oral health part of their post-Halloween routine, Spry offers convenient ways to incorporate xylitol into everyday oral care:●Spry Xylitol Gum: defends against bacteria that cause cavities and tooth decay while freshening breath in a convenient way.●Spry Xylitol Toothpaste: an everyday toothpaste with xylitol to help support a healthier oral environment.Study:About SprySpry offers a variety of great-tasting products, beyond its toothpastes (with and without fluoride), formulated to strengthen and re-mineralize the enamel by 33% when compared to fluoride alone. These include chewing gum, mints, oral rinse, mouthwash, moisturizing mouth gel, and moisturizing mouth spray. Spry makes it easy to ensure xylitol is working hard to improve oral health throughout the day. The range of Spry products was created to provide the recommended five exposures of xylitol per day, which has been shown to be most effective in reducing cavity-causing bacteria that could lead to tooth decay and other well-documented oral health benefits. Spry is shifting consumer perception of oral care from reactive treatment to proactive daily wellness habits centered around consistent xylitol exposure.Spry products are available at sprysmile and through select retail and online channels.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Spry and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or....

Pamela Wadler

Trent & Company, Inc.

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CANDY SEASON IS HERE: WHAT PARENTS CAN DO TO HELP PROTECT KIDS' TEETH News Provided By Trent & Company, Inc. November 02, 2026, 21:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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