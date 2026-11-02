Influential Women Presents 'Can We Really Live To 100?' With Ronnie Litz-Jullian President Of Julien Nutrition Institute

New masterclass explores the lifestyle habits, wellness practices, and everyday choices that may support healthier aging and long-term well-being.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Influential Women is pleased to present Can We Really Live to 100?, a new masterclass featuring Ronnie Litz-Jullian, President of Julien Nutrition Institute. Drawing on her professional experience in nutrition and wellness, Litz-Jullian explores the relationship between longevity and lifestyle, encouraging viewers to think not only about living longer but also about maintaining their health and quality of life as they age.As interest in longevity continues to grow, many individuals are asking what they can do today to support their well-being in the years ahead. In this masterclass, Litz-Jullian examines how everyday choices surrounding nutrition, physical activity, sleep, stress management, and social connections may influence healthy aging. Drawing on themes associated with longevity research and the Blue Zones, she highlights lifestyle patterns that may contribute to long-term wellness.Throughout the presentation, Litz-Jullian emphasizes the importance of sustainable behavior change. Rather than advocating for perfection or restrictive approaches to wellness, she encourages viewers to evaluate their daily routines, establish realistic goals, and recognize the value of small, consistent improvements. Her approach reinforces the idea that healthier living does not necessarily require dramatic changes, but rather a commitment to making informed and manageable choices over time.Litz-Jullian also discusses the importance of taking an active role in personal healthcare, including staying informed, prioritizing preventive care, and understanding how lifestyle habits contribute to overall well-being. By encouraging greater awareness and personal responsibility, she offers viewers practical considerations for approaching their health with intention and confidence.Through Can We Really Live to 100?, Influential Women continues its commitment to sharing educational perspectives that encourage personal growth, informed decision-making, and meaningful conversations about the issues affecting women's lives. The masterclass invites viewers to consider an important question: rather than focusing only on how many years we might live, how can we make those years as healthy and fulfilling as possible?Watch the MasterclassCan We Really Live to 100? is available through the Influential Women masterclass library.Visit to explore the masterclass and learn more.About Ronnie Litz-JullianRonnie Litz-Jullian is the President of Julien Nutrition Institute and a nutrition and wellness professional whose work focuses on helping individuals explore healthier habits and lifestyle choices. Her approach emphasizes practical education, mindful nutrition, physical activity, and sustainable behavior change as important components of long-term well-being.About Influential WomenInfluential Women is a platform dedicated to celebrating women's achievements, amplifying their voices, and providing opportunities for connection, education, and professional and personal growth. Through interviews, masterclasses, and editorial features, Influential Women shares perspectives and experiences designed to inform and inspire its community.Educational Notice: This masterclass presents the speaker's professional perspectives for general informational purposes. It is not a substitute for personalized medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

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Influential Women Presents 'Can We Really Live to 100?' with Ronnie Litz-Jullian President of Julien Nutrition Institute News Provided By Influential Women November 02, 2026, 21:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Telecommunications



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