Lawnamation Announces Partnership With PUDU Robotics To Expand Commercial Robotic Mowing Solutions In The Upper Midwest

PUDU Automated Mowing Systems

PUDU GT Series Mowing Systems

PUDU Robotics Automated Mower GT5

New partnership introduces the PUDU commercial robotic mowing systems while expanding opportunities for commercial facilities organizations and partners.

- Rod KemppainenLAND-O-LAKES, WI, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lawnamation, a Midwest provider of robotic mowing technology and automated grounds maintenance solutions, today announced a partnership with PUDU Robotics to introduce its GT Series of commercial robotic mowers throughout the Upper Midwest.The partnership expands Lawnamation's commercial equipment portfolio with three autonomous mowing systems designed for applications ranging from commercial properties and municipal parks to educational campuses, athletic facilities, and golf courses.As grounds maintenance organizations face increasing pressure to manage labor availability, operating expenses, and demanding maintenance schedules, autonomous mowing offers new opportunities to improve efficiency and make better use of existing resources."Robotic mowing is becoming a serious consideration for organizations responsible for maintaining commercial and public landscapes," said Rod Kemppainen, Commercial Partner Development Representative for Lawnamation. "Our partnership with PUDU Robotics allows us to introduce equipment designed for these demanding environments. We also want businesses to experience the technology firsthand and understand what it can do for their operations."Three Systems Designed for Professional Grounds ManagementIntroduced by PUDU Robotics in September 2026, the GT Series includes three commercial robotic mowers designed for different operating environments.PUDU GT3 - Compact Commercial Grounds MaintenanceThe GT3 combines a 36-inch rotary cutting system with grass collection, automated debris removal, and sweeping capabilities. Designed for properties with multiple landscaped areas, pathways, and complex boundaries, it brings several grounds maintenance functions together in one autonomous platform.PUDU GT5 - Large-Area Commercial Robotic MowingFeaturing a 60-inch rotary cutting deck and manufacturer-rated coverage of up to 16 acres per charge, the GT5 is designed for larger commercial turf areas. Its capabilities include intelligent mapping, autonomous navigation, grass collection, and automatic dumping.PUDU GT7 - Precision Autonomous Turf ManagementThe GT7 features a 62-inch triplex reel-cutting system designed for applications requiring precision and consistent turf appearance. With programmable mowing patterns, advanced navigation, and manufacturer-rated operation of up to 12 hours per charge, it is suited for professional athletic fields, golf courses, and other high-quality turf environments.Helping Customers Experience the Technology FirsthandRecognizing that autonomous mowing represents a significant change from traditional equipment, Lawnamation emphasizes hands-on demonstrations and practical education.The company works with commercial property owners, municipalities, landscaping contractors, educational institutions, and prospective Commercial Solutions Partners to coordinate demonstrations that showcase equipment capabilities in professional environments.Lawnamation's process begins by understanding each organization's property, existing maintenance practices, and operational challenges. Demonstrations then provide opportunities to observe navigation, cutting performance, and operating capabilities while evaluating how autonomous mowing might complement existing equipment and personnel."Our goal is to help people make informed decisions," said Kemppainen. "Seeing these machines operate changes the conversation. Instead of simply discussing technology, we can explore how it might solve real problems for their business."For many organizations, autonomous mowing may create opportunities to redirect skilled personnel toward landscape improvements, specialized maintenance, repairs, and other responsibilities. Actual operating benefits and financial results depend on property conditions, equipment deployment, and existing maintenance practices.Expanding the Commercial Solutions Partner NetworkAlongside the PUDU GT Series introduction, Lawnamation is actively recruiting established businesses interested in becoming Commercial Solutions Partners.The opportunity is designed for commercial equipment suppliers, outdoor power equipment businesses, landscaping contractors, and organizations already serving professional grounds maintenance customers.Through its growing regional network, Lawnamation aims to work with businesses interested in stocking, promoting, and selling commercial robotic mowing systems to their existing customers.Prospective partners are invited to participate in equipment demonstrations to better understand the technology, identify suitable applications, and evaluate opportunities within their markets."We're looking for businesses that understand their customers and the challenges they face," Kemppainen said. "They've already built trusted relationships in their communities. We want to help them introduce new solutions while creating additional opportunities for their own businesses."Expanding Commercial Automation Across the MidwestThrough relationships with PUDU Robotics, Mammotion, and FJDynamics, Lawnamation continues expanding its portfolio of autonomous equipment technologies, including commercial robotic mowing, precision turf management, and automated line painting systems.Rather than focusing on a single equipment platform, Lawnamation helps customers evaluate available technologies and identify solutions suited to their properties, operations, and financial objectives.Commercial property owners, municipalities, schools, landscaping contractors, and facility managers interested in evaluating robotic mowing systems are encouraged to inquire about demonstration opportunities.Established businesses interested in joining Lawnamation's Commercial Solutions Partner Network can also contact the company to discuss partnership opportunities.Learn more at .About LawnamationLawnamation provides robotic mowing technology and automated grounds maintenance solutions for residential, commercial, and institutional applications throughout the Midwest. Working with manufacturers including PUDU Robotics, Mammotion, and FJDynamics, the company helps customers evaluate commercial automation technologies through product education, equipment demonstrations, and its developing Commercial Solutions Partner Network.About PUDU RoboticsPUDU Robotics is a global manufacturer of commercial service robots, developing autonomous technologies for delivery, cleaning, industrial operations, and professional grounds maintenance.Its GT3, GT5, and GT7 models expand the company's portfolio into commercial robotic mowing and precision turf care.PUDU also manufactures commercial cleaning robots for warehouses, manufacturing facilities, retail properties, schools, and other commercial environments. These cleaning systems are available for purchase through Lawnamation.

Dale Klefman

Lawnamation

+1 715-204-9784

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Lawnamation Announces Partnership with PUDU Robotics to Expand Commercial Robotic Mowing Solutions in the Upper Midwest News Provided By Web Search Professionals November 02, 2026, 21:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



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