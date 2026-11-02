Strategic Alliance USA Announces“Vote Informed” Campaign Focused On Sanctuary Policies And Public Spending

Vote informed. Use Your Vote to Create the Change You Want to See.

Don't Vote on a Sale Pitch. Skip the Rumors. Research their record.

Before You Vote on a Candidate, Know Where They Stand on Sanctuary Policies

Cost of Living Too High? Research Sanctuary Cities.

Be Informed. Then Vote.

The campaign urges voters to make candidates' positions on sanctuary policies and public spending a deciding factor at the ballot box.

- Larry Augustine, Executive Director of Strategic Alliance USANORTHFILD, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Strategic Alliance USA announced its“Vote Informed” campaign, an initiative focused on candidates' positions on sanctuary policies, immigration enforcement and public spending. The campaign directs participants to MyUSADashboard, where the organization offers free registration for informational resources to support election research.The initiative reflects Strategic Alliance USA's opposition to policies that restrict cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. The organization advocates evaluating candidates according to their stated positions, documented records and proposed changes to those policies.The campaign connects that advocacy with questions about government spending priorities and household affordability. It encourages examination of published budgets, the purposes of public expenditures and the funding commitments supported by elected officials.As an example of the scale of public spending involved in migrant services, the New York State Comptroller reports that New York City recorded approximately $3.7 billion in asylum-seeker expenses in fiscal year 2024 and $3 billion in fiscal year 2025. Those expenditures cover services for asylum seekers.Strategic Alliance USA identifies this spending as an issue for voters to examine alongside candidates' immigration positions. The organization's campaign focuses on whether those policies and spending priorities align with participants' preferences.“If ever there was a time that everyone needs to vote, it's today,” said Larry Augustine, Executive Director of Strategic Alliance USA.The campaign encourages research into three questions: whether a candidate supports sanctuary policies, which related spending measures the candidate supports, and what changes the candidate proposes. It also encourages participants to distinguish the responsibilities of local officials, governors, state legislators and members of Congress when evaluating those proposals.Participants are encouraged to compare campaign statements with official records and original sources. The initiative emphasizes reviewing the source, date and context of political information before relying on or sharing it.Free registration and additional information are available at . Registration on the website is separate from voter registration. Official state and local election offices provide voter registration information, polling locations and voting deadlines.About the CampaignStrategic Alliance USA's“Vote Informed” campaign promotes election research with a focus on sanctuary policies, immigration enforcement and taxpayer accountability. The campaign presents the organization's policy perspective and encourages participants to examine candidates' records and proposals.Advertising Disclosure:Paid for by KingdomWorks PAC, LLC, 332 W. Oakcrest Avenue, Northfield, NJ 08225. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee. Contributions are not tax deductible.

Dr. Eric Zuley

EZWay Promotions

+1 877-399-2929

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Be An Informed Voter Because“Ooops” is a Terrible Election Strategy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Strategic Alliance USA Announces“Vote Informed” Campaign Focused on Sanctuary Policies and Public Spending News Provided By eZWay Network November 02, 2026, 21:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.