Redefining Power: Ambition, AI, And Building Success On Your Own Terms

What happens when you finally reach the level of success you spent years chasing and realize it no longer feels like success?

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Erica Anderson Rooney spent more than 15 years in corporate HR before becoming a Chief People Officer in her 30s. She had the title, compensation, influence, and seat at the executive table she had worked toward, but reaching the C-suite forced her to question whether climbing higher was actually taking her where she wanted to go.In this episode of the Influential Women Podcast, Erica joins host Jodie O'Brien for a candid conversation about ambition, burnout, reinvention, and what it means to redefine power on your own terms. She shares the moment she realized she had outgrown her corporate role, why walking away required trusting herself without having the next chapter completely mapped out, and how she learned that sometimes“enough is the gold standard.”Drawing on her years inside corporate HR, Erica also explores the barriers that continue to affect women's advancement. She breaks down the difference between glass ceilings and the“sticky floors” of perfectionism, fear, imposter syndrome, burnout, and limiting beliefs that can keep women from raising their hands, negotiating for more, and pursuing opportunities.The conversation then turns to artificial intelligence and the next potential divide Erica believes women need to address. After initially seeing herself as a“people person” rather than a technical one, Erica began experimenting with AI and eventually recognized how existing biases could become embedded in the technology shaping the future of work. Now, through HER Collective and her work as an AI educator, she is helping women develop the skills and confidence to participate in that future rather than be left behind by it.For Erica, power today looks less like a title and more like agency: having greater control over how you work, how you spend your time, what you build, and what you are willing to sacrifice for success. And when women do reach positions of influence, she believes leadership carries another responsibility: bringing other women with them.In this episode, Erica shares:Why reaching the C-suite forced her to reconsider her definition of successWhat“enough is the gold standard” means to herHow she knew she had genuinely outgrown her corporate roleWhy knowing your core values can make difficult career decisions clearerWhat women should understand about how promotions, compensation, and power actually workThe“sticky floors” that can keep highly capable women from advancingWhy women cannot wait for someone else to recognize their valueHow HER Collective grew from Erica's own experience with leadership and professional isolationWhy she believes an AI gap could reinforce existing leadership and opportunity gapsHow nontechnical professionals can begin developing AI fluencyWhy successful AI adoption is a people and culture challenge, not only a technology challengeHow Erica's definition of power has shifted from status to agencyWhy women who reach positions of influence have a responsibility to lift other women with themHow to build a version of success that reflects your values rather than someone else's expectationsReaching the top does not automatically mean you have arrived. Sometimes the most powerful career decision is recognizing that the version of success you once wanted no longer fits and giving yourself permission to build something different.

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Redefining Power: Ambition, AI, and Building Success on Your Own Terms News Provided By Influential Women November 02, 2026, 21:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Telecommunications



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