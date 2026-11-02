Yup. Launches Memory Foam And Hybrid Mattresses With Simple Choices And Everyday Pricing

Image courtesy of yup. The brand's launch creative features its $599 Queen 8" memory foam mattress, sold exclusively at tiredyet.

New online mattress brand launches memory foam and hybrid options starting at $249, with straightforward pricing and free shipping

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- yup., a new direct-to-consumer mattress brand, today announced its launch at tiredyet. The brand sells memory foam and hybrid mattresses, pillows, and bed bases, with a lineup built to simplify the purchase for first-time buyers, renters, and households replacing an aging mattress.Memory foam mattresses start at $249, and hybrid models start at $549. Instead of a large catalog of overlapping models, the brand offers a small number of clearly defined options, so shoppers choose a mattress type and a size and complete the purchase online.“We built the brand around a straightforward approach to mattress shopping and gave it a name to match,” said Christie Ralph, Brand Director at yup.“Can a quality mattress come at a fair price? yup. And buying one should be just as simple: choose your mattress, pick your size, and get back to your life.”Product LineupThe yup. collection includes two mattress types:Memory foam: Available in 6-, 8-, 10-, and 12-inch profiles for people who prefer the contouring feel of an all-foam mattress.Hybrid: Available in 10- and 12-inch profiles for people who prefer the added support of coils combined with foam.Mattresses are available in sizes from Twin to California King. Foam pillows and bed bases are also available.Availability, Shipping, and WarrantyAll yup. mattresses include a five-year warranty and ship free to the contiguous United States from U.S. warehouses. The full collection is available now at tiredyet.About yup.yup. is a direct-to-consumer mattress brand offering memory foam and hybrid mattresses, pillows, and bed bases at everyday prices. The brand focuses on straightforward product choices and free shipping within the contiguous United States. More information is available at tiredyet.

Chris Vartanian

Yup Mattress

+1 818-624-1077

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

yup. Launches Memory Foam and Hybrid Mattresses With Simple Choices and Everyday Pricing News Provided By Yup Mattress November 02, 2026, 21:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.