Award-Winning Chao Restaurants And Easterseals Hawaii Team Up For Month Of Giving And Community Awareness Across Oahu

All profits from Vietnamese iced coffee with pumpkin spice cold foam at Chao and Thirty Eight in in November and on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1 will be donated to Easterseals Hawaii. Other Chao restaurants are offering different pumpkin themed desserts as part

Eight restaurant locations will donate 100% of profits from special pumpkin-themed menu items to support children and adults with disabilities

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In the lead-up to Giving Tuesday, Chao Restaurant Group is adding something special to its restaurants' seasonal menus: A way to give back.Starting today, Hawaii's newest top restaurateurs are teaming up with Easterseals Hawaii for a monthlong fundraising campaign to donate 100% of profits from special pumpkin-themed drink and dessert items at eight locations across Oahu to support children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, such as autism and Down syndrome, throughout the Islands.The campaign runs through Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, bringing the restaurants together to raise funds and awareness for Easterseals Hawaii's services."Every donation helps us continue providing critical services that make a meaningful difference in people's lives, from an autism diagnosis to supporting a child's earliest development or helping adults with disabilities build independence and participate in their communities," said Patrick Klein, CEO of Easterseals Hawaii. "We're incredibly grateful to the entire Chao Restaurant Group team for bringing their restaurants, employees and guests together to support our mission. This partnership brings our community together to support one another."Pumpkin season will be all the sweeter this November as, throughout the campaign, all profits of the following specialty items at Chao owned restaurants will benefit Easterseals Hawaii:Chao (Nuuanu) – Vietnamese Iced Coffee with Pumpkin Spice Cold FoamNori Bar (Ward and Waikiki) – Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream from Please Come Again in KailuaParadise Poke (Nuuanu, Waikiki, Pearl City and Hawaii Kai) – Chilled Pumpkin Crunch DessertThirty Eight (Iwilei) – Vietnamese Iced Coffee with Pumpkin Spice Cold FoamHelmed by Chancelor Kim and Dong Dang, Honolulu Magazine in September named Chao Restaurant Group its 2026 Hale 'Aina Restaurateur of the Year. Chao Restaurant Group is a Hawaii-based restaurant group bringing together a collection of unique dining concepts, each offering its own approach to cuisine, hospitality and the local dining experience.Chao – Contemporary Vietnamese and Southeast Asian cuisine with a local twist, bringing vibrant flavors and thoughtfully prepared dishes to NuuanuNori Bar – An elevated casual hand roll and sushi experience, featuring freshly prepared hand rolls and a menu inspired by Japanese flavorsParadise Poke – Award-winning Hawaiian poke featuring fresh island flavors, with poke bowls, plates and other local favoritesThirty Eight – Harbor-inspired dishes, offering seafood-forward dishes in a relaxed dining atmosphere"Our team is inspired by the impact Easterseals Hawaii makes in our community and the difference its programs make for local families," said Kim, managing partner of Chao Restaurant Group. "With the holiday season approaching, we wanted to do something meaningful that brings people together and gives back to the community. By involving all eight locations, we're giving our guests and employees an opportunity to be part of something bigger and help make a difference in the lives of local families."For nearly 80 years, Easterseals Hawaii has supported individuals with disabilities and their families, empowering people to gain greater independence and participate more fully in their communities. Through its early intervention program, Easterseals Hawaii provides developmental screenings, therapy and caregiver coaching for children from birth to age 3. Its autism services program offers diagnostic evaluations, behavioral support, family coaching and social skills development for children and teens. Adult services help individuals build life skills, connect with their communities and pursue employment opportunities.People are encouraged to follow the restaurants and Easterseals Hawaii on social media for videos and photos of the featured menu items, campaign updates and additional ways to get involved.About Easterseals HawaiiEasterseals Hawaii provides family-centered services to empower people with intellectual or developmental disabilities achieve their goals and live independent, fulfilling lives. The organization provides approximately 720 hours of care each day to individuals and families across the state. All funds raised by Easterseals Hawaii remain in Hawaii and helps carry on a tradition of creating solutions and changing lives.About Chao Restaurant GroupChao Restaurant Group is a Hawaii-based hospitality group operating a diverse collection of restaurant concepts across Oahu, including Chao Restaurant, Nori Bar, Paradise Poke Hawaii, and Thirty-Eight Restaurant & Bar. From contemporary Vietnamese cuisine and Japanese hand rolls to award-winning poke and seafood-forward dining, the group is committed to quality ingredients, exceptional hospitality and supporting the local community.

Keith Ferguson

Easterseals Hawaii

+1 781-856-1736

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Award-Winning Chao Restaurants and Easterseals Hawaii Team Up for Month of Giving and Community Awareness Across Oahu News Provided By Easterseals Hawaii November 02, 2026, 21:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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