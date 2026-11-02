Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP), a leading lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”) specializing in group-oriented, upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. Third Quarter 2026 Highlights and Recent Developments:

The Company reported record third quarter consolidated revenue of $655.8 million, driven by record third quarter same-store Hospitality(1)segment revenue of $501.8 million and record third quarter Entertainment segment revenue of $93.0 million.

The Company generated consolidated net income of $39.7 million and consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre of $191.8 million.

During the quarter, the Company booked over 653,000 same-store Hospitality Gross Definite Room Nights for all future periods. The estimated average daily rate (ADR) for these bookings was approximately $293, a third quarter record.

The Company completed the acquisition of the 1,592-room Grande Lakes Orlando Resort (“Grande Lakes Orlando”) on September 1, 2026, adding a turnkey asset in the nation's top meetings market(2) and creating incremental group customer rotation opportunities.

The Company completed an underwritten public offering of approximately 5.9 million common shares at a price to the public of $117.00 per share and a private placement of $700 million of 6.250% senior unsecured notes due 2035, the net proceeds of which were used to fund the acquisition of Grande Lakes Orlando. The Company is raising its full year outlook, reflecting strong third quarter performance in its same-store Hospitality portfolio and modestly higher expectations for holiday leisure room night demand in the fourth quarter. Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ryman Hospitality Properties, said,“We delivered another strong quarter with consolidated revenue and Adjusted EBITDAre ahead of our expectations driven by strong group and leisure trends in our same-store Hospitality business. Our premium group strategy continues to produce attractive results as higher meeting attendance and increased catering and audio visual spending drove performance in the quarter. Looking ahead, same-store group rooms revenue pace for 2027 and 2028 improved sequentially during the quarter, further supporting our view that we remain well positioned for continued growth in 2027.” ______________________

(1) Same-store Hospitality excludes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025, and Grande Lakes Orlando, which was acquired September 1, 2026. (2) Source: Cvent Top Meetings Destinations in North America 2026

Third Quarter 2026 Results (as compared to Third Quarter 2025):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) % % 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Total revenue $ 655,801 $ 592,458 10.7 % $ 2,069,351 $ 1,839,253 12.5 % Operating income $ 94,334 $ 88,612 6.5 % $ 406,675 $ 344,158 18.2 % Operating income margin 14.4 % 15.0 % (0.6 )pts 19.7 % 18.7 % 1.0 pts Net income $ 39,677 $ 33,959 16.8 % $ 211,158 $ 172,848 22.2 % Net income margin 6.1 % 5.7 % 0.4 pts 10.2 % 9.4 % 0.8 pts Net income available to common stockholders $ 40,208 $ 34,886 15.3 % $ 203,433 $ 169,600 19.9 % Net income available to common stockholders margin 6.1 % 5.9 % 0.2 pts 9.8 % 9.2 % 0.6 pts Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share (1) $ 0.58 $ 0.53 9.4 % $ 3.00 $ 2.65 13.2 % Adjusted EBITDAre $ 191,795 $ 173,073 10.8 % $ 669,399 $ 570,431 17.3 % Adjusted EBITDAre margin 29.2 % 29.2 % - pts 32.3 % 31.0 % 1.3 pts Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest $ 185,173 $ 166,368 11.3 % $ 642,230 $ 546,805 17.5 % Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest margin 28.2 % 28.1 % 0.1 pts 31.0 % 29.7 % 1.3 pts Funds From Operations (FFO) available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 120,442 $ 105,138 14.6 % $ 431,143 $ 365,185 18.1 % FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1) $ 1.75 $ 1.60 9.4 % $ 6.39 $ 5.72 11.7 % Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 121,530 $ 106,352 14.3 % $ 459,007 $ 385,020 19.2 % Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1) $ 1.79 $ 1.63 9.8 % $ 6.84 $ 6.06 12.9 %

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(1) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 include the impact of approximately 5.9 million additional shares issued on August 12, 2026. Basic and diluted weighted average common shares for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 include the impact of approximately 3.0 million additional shares issued on May 21, 2025. Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 include 3.5 million and 4.2 million, respectively, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 include 4.5 million and 3.8 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.

Note: For the Company's definitions of Adjusted EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre margin, Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest, Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest margin, FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, as well as a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted EBITDAre to Net Income and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders to Net Income, see“Non-GAAP Financial Measures,”“EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Definition,”“Adjusted EBITDAre Margin and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin Definition”“FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Adjusted FFO Available to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders Definition” and“Supplemental Financial Results” below.

Hospitality Segment

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) % % 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Hospitality revenue $ 562,812 $ 500,869 12.4 % $ 1,753,165 $ 1,514,810 15.7 % Same-store Hospitality revenue (1) $ 501,750 $ 464,751 8.0 % $ 1,557,586 $ 1,473,343 5.7 % Hospitality operating income $ 99,975 $ 87,078 14.8 % $ 398,705 $ 330,807 20.5 % Hospitality operating income margin 17.8 % 17.4 % 0.4 pts 22.7 % 21.8 % 0.9 pts Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre $ 178,268 $ 156,315 14.0 % $ 613,880 $ 515,724 19.0 % Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre margin 31.7 % 31.2 % 0.5 pts 35.0 % 34.0 % 1.0 pts Same-store Hospitality operating income (1) $ 104,497 $ 90,754 15.1 % $ 367,040 $ 337,066 8.9 % Same-store Hospitality operating income margin (1) 20.8 % 19.5 % 1.3 pts 23.6 % 22.9 % 0.7 pts Same-store Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre (1) $ 169,458 $ 151,358 12.0 % $ 551,992 $ 511,349 7.9 % Same-store Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre margin (1) 33.8 % 32.6 % 1.2 pts 35.4 % 34.7 % 0.7 pts Hospitality performance metrics: Occupancy 69.2 % 66.6 % 2.6 pts 70.0 % 69.8 % 0.2 pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 267.51 $ 257.74 3.8 % $ 281.92 $ 260.25 8.3 % RevPAR $ 185.12 $ 171.63 7.9 % $ 197.34 $ 181.60 8.7 % Total RevPAR $ 474.85 $ 440.33 7.8 % $ 512.15 $ 469.95 9.0 % Same-store Hospitality performance metrics: (1) Occupancy 70.3 % 67.3 % 3.0 pts 70.3 % 70.3 % – pts ADR $ 266.63 $ 258.04 3.3 % $ 273.81 $ 260.52 5.1 % RevPAR $ 187.49 $ 173.71 7.9 % $ 192.41 $ 183.17 5.0 % Total RevPAR $ 477.82 $ 442.58 8.0 % $ 499.86 $ 472.83 5.7 % Gross definite room nights booked 653,958 667,645 (2.1 )% 1,883,593 1,752,193 7.5 % Net definite room nights booked 501,109 459,897 9.0 % 1,333,307 1,204,951 10.7 % Group attrition (as % of contracted block) 15.0 % 16.3 % (1.3 )pts 15.8 % 15.7 % 0.1 pts Cancellations ITYFTY (2) 8,549 22,920 (62.7 )% 53,228 62,986 (15.5 )%

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(1) Same-store Hospitality excludes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025, and Grande Lakes Orlando, which was acquired September 1, 2026. (2) “ITYFTY” represents In The Year For The Year.

Note: For the Company's definitions of Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) and Total Revenue Per Available Room (Total RevPAR), see“Calculation of RevPAR and Total RevPAR” below. Property-level results and operating metrics for the applicable period are presented in greater detail below and under“Supplemental Financial Results-Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDAre Reconciliation and Operating Metrics,” which includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre to Hospitality Operating Income, and property-level Adjusted EBITDAre to property-level Operating Income for each of the hotel properties.

Hospitality Segment Highlights



The same-store Hospitality portfolio generated record third quarter RevPAR of approximately $187, an increase of 7.9% from the prior year quarter, and record third quarter Total RevPAR of approximately $478, an increase of 8.0% from the prior year quarter.

The same-store Hospitality portfolio generated record third quarter operating income of $104.5 million and record third quarter Adjusted EBITDAre of $169.5 million.

Third quarter same-store banquet and AV revenue contribution per group room night, a proxy for catering spend per group guest, increased 9.7% year over year, driven by our premium group customer strategy.

Third quarter same-store attrition and cancellation fee revenue was approximately $8.8 million, a decrease of $2.8 million compared to the prior year quarter. In the third quarter, the Company completed the rooms renovation at Gaylord Texan.



Gaylord Opryland

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) % % 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Revenue $ 124,963 $ 110,078 13.5 % $ 378,532 $ 336,721 12.4 % Operating income $ 35,879 $ 30,683 16.9 % $ 112,268 $ 95,925 17.0 % Operating income margin 28.7 % 27.9 % 0.8 pts 29.7 % 28.5 % 1.2 pts Adjusted EBITDAre $ 45,194 $ 38,805 16.5 % $ 139,666 $ 120,663 15.7 % Adjusted EBITDAre margin 36.2 % 35.3 % 0.9 pts 36.9 % 35.8 % 1.1 pts Performance metrics: Occupancy 73.6 % 64.0 % 9.6 pts 72.5 % 68.1 % 4.4 pts ADR $ 269.32 $ 268.20 0.4 % $ 271.14 $ 258.31 5.0 % RevPAR $ 198.29 $ 171.68 15.5 % $ 196.70 $ 175.79 11.9 % Total RevPAR $ 470.33 $ 414.30 13.5 % $ 480.11 $ 427.08 12.4 %

Gaylord Palms

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) % % 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Revenue $ 69,736 $ 66,745 4.5 % $ 255,873 $ 228,251 12.1 % Operating income $ 7,743 $ 7,997 (3.2 )% $ 58,604 $ 45,450 28.9 % Operating income margin 11.1 % 12.0 % (0.9 )pts 22.9 % 19.9 % 3.0 pts Adjusted EBITDAre $ 17,643 $ 17,803 (0.9 )% $ 88,063 $ 73,986 19.0 % Adjusted EBITDAre margin 25.3 % 26.7 % (1.4 )pts 34.4 % 32.4 % 2.0 pts Performance metrics: Occupancy 65.2 % 64.2 % 1.0 pts 72.5 % 73.0 % (0.5 )pts ADR $ 232.93 $ 230.01 1.3 % $ 269.80 $ 250.64 7.6 % RevPAR $ 151.97 $ 147.75 2.9 % $ 195.51 $ 182.92 6.9 % Total RevPAR $ 441.21 $ 422.29 4.5 % $ 545.55 $ 486.66 12.1 %

Gaylord Texan

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) % % 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Revenue $ 80,261 $ 74,082 8.3 % $ 245,891 $ 242,953 1.2 % Operating income $ 18,933 $ 16,480 14.9 % $ 66,266 $ 69,177 (4.2 )% Operating income margin 23.6 % 22.2 % 1.4 pts 26.9 % 28.5 % (1.6 )pts Adjusted EBITDAre $ 26,923 $ 22,701 18.6 % $ 89,262 $ 87,484 2.0 % Adjusted EBITDAre margin 33.5 % 30.6 % 2.9 pts 36.3 % 36.0 % 0.3 pts Performance metrics: Occupancy 71.4 % 67.0 % 4.4 pts 68.9 % 70.7 % (1.8 )pts ADR $ 262.01 $ 248.99 5.2 % $ 264.61 $ 253.19 4.5 % RevPAR $ 187.15 $ 166.86 12.2 % $ 182.38 $ 178.91 1.9 % Total RevPAR $ 480.92 $ 443.90 8.3 % $ 496.53 $ 490.59 1.2 %

Gaylord National

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) % % 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Revenue $ 82,900 $ 78,098 6.1 % $ 247,549 $ 242,340 2.1 % Operating income $ 13,045 $ 11,340 15.0 % $ 38,820 $ 36,632 6.0 % Operating income margin 15.7 % 14.5 % 1.2 pts 15.7 % 15.1 % 0.6 pts Adjusted EBITDAre $ 26,053 $ 24,130 8.0 % $ 70,858 $ 68,581 3.3 % Adjusted EBITDAre margin 31.4 % 30.9 % 0.5 pts 28.6 % 28.3 % 0.3 pts Performance metrics: Occupancy 66.1 % 65.7 % 0.4 pts 66.8 % 68.6 % (1.8 )pts ADR $ 260.56 $ 241.65 7.8 % $ 269.59 $ 251.56 7.2 % RevPAR $ 172.15 $ 158.79 8.4 % $ 180.11 $ 172.58 4.4 % Total RevPAR $ 451.45 $ 425.30 6.1 % $ 454.29 $ 444.74 2.1 %

Gaylord Rockies

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) % % 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Revenue $ 86,102 $ 77,951 10.5 % $ 243,086 $ 230,621 5.4 % Operating income $ 23,436 $ 17,156 36.6 % $ 61,673 $ 53,777 14.7 % Operating income margin 27.2 % 22.0 % 5.2 pts 25.4 % 23.3 % 2.1 pts Adjusted EBITDAre $ 38,652 $ 32,069 20.5 % $ 107,218 $ 98,439 8.9 % Adjusted EBITDAre margin 44.9 % 41.1 % 3.8 pts 44.1 % 42.7 % 1.4 pts Performance metrics: Occupancy 82.9 % 83.6 % (0.7 )pts 79.3 % 78.7 % 0.6 pts ADR $ 275.64 $ 266.03 3.6 % $ 270.23 $ 261.20 3.5 % RevPAR $ 228.57 $ 222.36 2.8 % $ 214.22 $ 205.69 4.1 % Total RevPAR $ 623.52 $ 564.49 10.5 % $ 593.22 $ 562.80 5.4 %

JW Marriott Hill Country

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) % % 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Revenue $ 50,585 $ 51,615 (2.0 )% $ 166,642 $ 173,464 (3.9 )% Operating income $ 4,777 $ 6,849 (30.3 )% $ 27,967 $ 34,948 (20.0 )% Operating income margin 9.4 % 13.3 % (3.9 )pts 16.8 % 20.1 % (3.3 )pts Adjusted EBITDAre $ 13,332 $ 14,786 (9.8 )% $ 52,877 $ 58,635 (9.8 )% Adjusted EBITDAre margin 26.4 % 28.6 % (2.2 )pts 31.7 % 33.8 % (2.1 )pts Performance metrics: Occupancy 62.6 % 66.7 % (4.1 )pts 64.1 % 70.1 % (6.0 )pts ADR $ 343.98 $ 337.63 1.9 % $ 342.19 $ 334.35 2.3 % RevPAR $ 215.41 $ 225.31 (4.4 )% $ 219.28 $ 234.36 (6.4 )% Total RevPAR $ 548.74 $ 559.92 (2.0 )% $ 609.19 $ 634.13 (3.9 )%

JW Marriott Desert Ridge ( 1 )

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Period Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) % 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Revenue $ 39,071 $ 36,118 8.2 % $ 173,588 $ 41,467 Operating income (loss) $ (2,671 $ (3,676 ) 27.3 % $ 33,516 $ (6,259 ) Operating income (loss) margin (6.8 )% (10.2 )% 3.4 pts 19.3 % (15.1 )% Adjusted EBITDAre $ 5,607 $ 4,957 13.1 % $ 58,685 $ 4,375 Adjusted EBITDAre margin 14.4 % 13.7 % 0.7 pts 33.8 % 10.6 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 59.1 % 57.9 % 1.2 pts 68.0 % 54.4 % ADR $ 252.56 $ 253.43 (0.3 )% $ 376.93 $ 250.08 RevPAR $ 149.30 $ 146.63 1.8 % $ 256.43 $ 136.07 Total RevPAR $ 447.03 $ 413.25 8.2 % $ 669.32 $ 386.27

Grande Lakes Orlando ( 2 )

Period Ended September 30, ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR) 2026 Revenue $ 21,991 Operating loss $ (1,851 ) Operating loss margin (8.4 )% Adjusted EBITDAre $ 3,203 Adjusted EBITDAre margin 14.6 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 63.1 % ADR $ 314.64 RevPAR $ 198.49 Total RevPAR $ 460.45

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(1) JW Marriott Desert Ridge was acquired by the Company on June 10, 2025, therefore nine months results are not comparable to the prior year period. (2) Grande Lakes Orlando was acquired by the Company on September 1, 2026, therefore there are no comparison figures.





Entertainment Segment

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands) % % 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Revenue $ 92,989 $ 91,589 1.5 % $ 316,186 $ 324,443 (2.5 )% Operating income $ 6,984 $ 11,827 (40.9 )% $ 43,641 $ 45,638 (4.4 )% Operating income margin 7.5 % 12.9 % (5.4 )pts 13.8 % 14.1 % (0.3 )pts Adjusted EBITDAre $ 23,815 $ 24,738 (3.7 )% $ 83,414 $ 79,585 4.8 % Adjusted EBITDAre margin 25.6 % 27.0 % (1.4 )pts 26.4 % 24.5 % 1.9 pts

Fioravanti continued,“Our Entertainment business delivered results in line with our expectations in a seasonally light quarter. Customer spending across our venues remained healthy and our recent investments in artist-centered venues and amphitheaters continued to perform well. In mid-October, Category 10 Las Vegas opened to a strong reception, exceeding our expectations. We believe the strength of these brands and venues, together with the opportunities in our development pipeline, provides an attractive foundation for OEG's continued growth.”

Corporate and Other Segment

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands) % % 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Operating loss $ (12,625 ) $ (10,293 ) (22.7 )% $ (35,671 ) $ (32,287 ) (10.5 )% Adjusted EBITDAre $ (10,288 ) $ (7,980 ) (28.9 )% $ (27,895 ) $ (24,878 ) (12.1 )%

Capital Expenditures

The Company's updated estimate of capital expenditures in 2026 is $450 to $500 million, reflecting greater visibility into the timing of cash outflows for the remainder of the year. Year to date through September 30, 2026, the Company has spent approximately $363 million in capital expenditures, excluding the purchase of Grande Lakes Orlando.

In the third quarter, the Company completed the rooms renovation at Gaylord Texan. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company completed the development of Category 10 Las Vegas.

Additional capital expenditure activity in 2026 includes:



Continuation of the meeting space expansion at Gaylord Opryland, which is expected to be completed by mid-year 2027;

Renovation of the rooms at JW Marriott Hill Country, which began in April 2026 and is expected to be completed in March 2027;

The development of Category 10 in Orlando, which is expected to begin by year-end 2026 and is expected to be completed by mid-year 2028; and The development of Ole Red Indianapolis, which is expected to be completed by our development partner Pacer Sports & Entertainment in early 2028.

2026 Guidance

The Company is updating its 2026 business performance outlook based on current information as of November 2, 2026. The Company does not expect to update the guidance provided below before next quarter's earnings release. However, the Company may update or withdraw its full business outlook or any portion thereof at any time for any reason.

Fioravanti concluded,“We are pleased to raise the midpoints of our 2026 guidance ranges to reflect performance in our same-store Hospitality business, partially offset by lower Entertainment expectations related primarily to the closure of the General Jackson Showboat. We are cautiously optimistic on fourth quarter hotel leisure trends, as early demand indicators including ice! ticket sales and leisure room night bookings for the holiday period are trending positively. At the midpoint of our outlook, AFFO per diluted share is expected to grow approximately 10% year over year. We believe this level of growth is particularly meaningful given the outlook includes a partial year contribution of Grande Lakes Orlando operations and the share dilution from our recent equity offering.”

Guidance Range Prior Guidance Range (in millions, except per share figures) For Full Year 2026 (1) Full Year 2026 (1) Change to Low High Midpoint Low High Midpoint Midpoint Same-store Hospitality RevPAR growth(2) 4.50 % 5.50 % 5.00 % 3.50 % 4.50 % 4.00 % 1.00 % Same-store Hospitality Total RevPAR growth(2) 4.50 % 5.50 % 5.00 % 3.50 % 4.50 % 4.00 % 1.00 % Operating income: Hospitality (same-store) (2) $ 495.5 $ 498.5 $ 497.0 $ 484.5 $ 489.5 $ 487.0 $ 10.0 JW Marriott Desert Ridge 35.0 37.0 36.0 35.0 37.0 36.0 - Grande Lakes Orlando 11.0 14.0 12.5 11.0 14.0 12.5 - Entertainment 70.2 71.9 71.0 74.8 79.5 77.1 (6.1 ) Corporate and Other (50.5 ) (49.0 ) (49.8 ) (50.5 ) (49.0 ) (49.8 ) - Consolidated operating income $ 561.2 $ 572.4 $ 566.8 $ 554.8 $ 571.0 $ 562.9 $ 3.9 Adjusted EBITDAre: Hospitality (same-store) (2) $ 740.0 $ 750.0 $ 745.0 $ 728.0 $ 742.0 $ 735.0 $ 10.0 JW Marriott Desert Ridge 69.0 73.0 71.0 69.0 73.0 71.0 - Grande Lakes Orlando 30.0 35.0 32.5 30.0 35.0 32.5 - Entertainment 120.0 124.0 122.0 120.0 130.0 125.0 (3.0 ) Corporate and Other (39.0 ) (35.0 ) (37.0 ) (39.0 ) (35.0 ) (37.0 ) - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA re $ 920.0 $ 947.0 $ 933.5 $ 908.0 $ 945.0 $ 926.5 $ 7.0 Net income $ 287.0 $ 293.5 $ 290.3 $ 276.0 $ 283.5 $ 279.8 $ 10.5 Net income available to common stockholders $ 277.0 $ 281.5 $ 279.3 $ 266.0 $ 271.5 $ 268.8 $ 10.5 FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 593.0 $ 609.0 $ 601.0 $ 580.0 $ 601.0 $ 590.5 $ 10.5 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 625.1 $ 648.6 $ 636.8 $ 606.8 $ 636.3 $ 621.5 $ 15.3 Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share (3) $ 4.06 $ 4.09 $ 4.08 $ 3.90 $ 3.95 $ 3.93 $ 0.15 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (3) $ 9.16 $ 9.43 $ 9.29 $ 8.90 $ 9.26 $ 9.08 $ 0.21 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (3) 70.7 70.7 70.7 70.7 70.7 70.7 - Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted (3) 71.1 71.1 71.1 71.1 71.1 71.1 -

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(1) Includes JW Marriott Desert Ridge and Grande Lakes Orlando, except as otherwise noted. Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers. (2) Same-store Hospitality excludes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025, and Grande Lakes Orlando, which was acquired September 1, 2026. (3) Includes shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.

Note: For reconciliations of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre guidance to Net Income, segment-level Adjusted EBITDAre to segment-level Operating Income, and FFO and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders to Net Income available to common stockholders, see“Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements.”

Dividend Update

On October 15, 2026, the Company paid the previously announced quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per common share, which was paid to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2026.

The Company's dividend policy provides that it will distribute minimum dividends of 100% of REIT taxable income annually. Future dividends are subject to the Board's future determinations as to amount and timing.

Balance Sheet/Liquidity Update

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had unrestricted cash of $348.2 million and total debt outstanding of $4,659.3 million, net of unamortized deferred financing costs. As of September 30, 2026, there were no amounts drawn under the Company's revolving credit facility or OEG's revolving credit facility, which left $930.0 million of aggregate borrowing availability under the Company's revolving credit facility and OEG's revolving credit facility.

Opry Entertainment Group Update

The Company continues to evaluate a path to greater independence for Opry Entertainment Group (“OEG”). The Company has not entered into definitive agreements with respect to a potential investment by a third party in OEG, and there can be no assurance that any definitive agreement will ultimately be reached.

As a result of this ongoing process, Atairos' liquidity request rights, including its put right, are currently unexercisable under the Company's agreement with Atairos.

Earnings Call Information

Ryman Hospitality Properties will hold a conference call to discuss this release tomorrow, November 3, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To participate in the conference call, please register using the link provided in our Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call announcement issued September 8, 2026, which is available in the News Releases section of the Company's Investor Relations website at A confirmation email with dial-in details will be sent after registering. We recommend registering a minimum of thirty minutes prior to the start of the call. A live webcast will also be available on the Company's Investor Relations website.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in group-oriented, upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns the Grande Lakes Orlando Resort, the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa and the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to the Company's Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company's hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 13,956 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns an approximate 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium; WSM 650 AM; Ole Red; Category 10; Nashville-area attractions; and Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at the Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. OEG manages select outdoor live music venues, including Ascend Federal Credit Union Amphitheater in Nashville and CCNB Amphitheatre in Simpsonville, South Carolina. OEG also owns a majority interest in Southern Entertainment, a leading festival and events business. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company's financial results.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements as to the Company's beliefs and expectations of the outcome of future events that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future performance of the Company's business, anticipated business levels and anticipated financial results for the Company during future periods, the Company's expected cash dividend, and other business or operational issues. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These include the risks and uncertainties associated with economic conditions affecting the hospitality business generally, the geographic concentration of the Company's hotel properties, business levels at the Company's hotels, geopolitical uncertainty and the effects of inflation and changes in international, national, regional and local economic and market conditions (such as the imposition of trade barriers or other changes in trade policy) on the Company's business, including the effects on costs of labor and supplies and effects on group customers at the Company's hotels and customers in OEG's businesses, the Company's ability to remain qualified as a REIT, the Company's ability to execute our strategic goals as a REIT, the Company's ability to generate cash flows to support dividends, future board determinations regarding the timing and amount of dividends and changes to the dividend policy, the Company's ability to borrow funds pursuant to its credit agreements and to refinance indebtedness and/or to successfully amend the agreements governing its indebtedness in the future, changes in interest rates, the Company's integration of Grande Lakes Orlando, the Company's ability to identify and capitalize on additional value creation opportunities at Grande Lakes Orlando and the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could limit the Company's ability to capitalize on any additional value creation opportunities it identifies at Grande Lakes Orlando. Other factors that could cause operating and financial results to differ are described in the filings made from time to time by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and include the risk factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent filings. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements made by it to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Additional Information

This release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of our reports are available on our website at no expense at and through the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval System (“EDGAR”) at .

Calculation of RevPAR and Total RevPAR

We calculate revenue per available room (“RevPAR”) for our hotels by dividing room revenue by room nights available to guests for the period. We calculate total revenue per available room (“Total RevPAR”) for our hotels by dividing the sum of room revenue, food & beverage, and other ancillary services revenue by room nights available to guests for the period. Hospitality metrics do not include the results of the W Austin, which is included in the Entertainment segment.

Calculation of GAAP Margin Figures

We calculate net income available to common stockholders margin by dividing GAAP consolidated net income available to common stockholders by GAAP consolidated total revenue. We calculate consolidated, segment or property-level operating income margin by dividing consolidated, segment or property-level GAAP operating income by consolidated, segment or property-level GAAP revenue.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present the following non-GAAP financial measures we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance:

EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Definition

We calculate EBITDAre, which is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) in its September 2017 white paper as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property (including gains or losses on change in control), impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in the value of depreciated property of the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

Adjusted EBITDAre is then calculated as EBITDAre, plus to the extent the following adjustments occurred during the periods presented:



preopening costs;

non-cash lease expense;

equity-based compensation expense;

impairment charges that do not meet the NAREIT definition above;

credit losses on held-to-maturity securities;

transaction costs of acquisitions;

interest income on bonds;

loss on extinguishment of debt;

pension settlement charges;

pro rata Adjusted EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures; and any other adjustments we have identified herein.

We then exclude the pro rata share of Adjusted EBITDAre related to noncontrolling interests to calculate Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest.

We use EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest and segment or property-level EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre to evaluate our operating performance. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance and debt leverage metrics, and that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when combined with the primary GAAP presentation of net income or operating income, as applicable, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of our operating performance. We make additional adjustments to EBITDAre when evaluating our performance because we believe that presenting Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance and debt leverage metrics.

Adjusted EBITDAre Margin and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin Definition

We calculate consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin by dividing consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest by GAAP consolidated total revenue. We calculate consolidated, segment or property-level Adjusted EBITDAre Margin by dividing consolidated, segment-, or property-level Adjusted EBITDAre by consolidated, segment-, or property-level GAAP revenue. We believe Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because this non-GAAP financial measure helps investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by presenting a ratio showing the quantitative relationship between Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest and GAAP consolidated total revenue or segment or property-level GAAP revenue, as applicable.

FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Adjusted FFO Available to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders Definition

We calculate FFO, which definition is clarified by NAREIT in its December 2018 white paper as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts), gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from a change in control, impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciated real estate held by the entity, income (loss) from consolidated joint ventures attributable to noncontrolling interest, and pro rata adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures.

To calculate Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, we then exclude, to the extent the following adjustments occurred during the periods presented:



right-of-use asset amortization;

impairment charges that do not meet the NAREIT definition above;

write-offs of deferred financing costs;

amortization of debt discounts or premiums and amortization of deferred financing costs;

loss on extinguishment of debt;

non-cash lease expense;

credit loss on held-to-maturity securities;

pension settlement charges;

additional pro rata adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures;

(gains) losses on other assets;

transaction costs of acquisitions;

deferred income tax expense (benefit); and any other adjustments we have identified herein.

FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders exclude the ownership portion of the joint ventures not controlled or owned by the Company.

We present Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit as a non-GAAP measure of our performance in addition to net income available to common stockholders per diluted share (calculated in accordance with GAAP). We calculate Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit as Adjusted FFO (defined as set forth above) for a given operating period, as adjusted for the effect of dilutive securities, divided by the number of diluted shares and units outstanding during such period.

We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the performance of our ongoing operations because each presents a measure of our operations without regard to specified non-cash items such as real estate depreciation and amortization, gain or loss on sale of assets and certain other items, which we believe are not indicative of the performance of our underlying hotel properties. We believe that these items are more representative of our asset base than our ongoing operations. We also use these non-GAAP financial measures as measures in determining our results after considering the impact of our capital structure.

We caution investors that non-GAAP financial measures we present may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures in the same manner. The non-GAAP financial measures we present, and any related per share measures, should not be considered as alternative measures of our net income, operating performance, cash flow or liquidity. These non-GAAP financial measures may include funds that may not be available for our discretionary use due to functional requirements to conserve funds for capital expenditures and property acquisitions and other commitments and uncertainties. Although we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures can enhance an investor's understanding of our results of operations, these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed individually, are not necessarily better indicators of any trend as compared to GAAP measures such as net income, operating income, or cash flow from operations.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer

(615) 316-6588

...

Jennifer Hutcheson, Chief Financial Officer

(615) 316-6320

...

Sarah Martin, Vice President, Investor Relations

(615) 316-6011

... Media Contact:

Shannon Sullivan, Vice President, Corporate and Brand Communications

(615) 316-6725

...

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Unaudited

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues: Rooms $ 219,409 $ 195,227 $ 675,533 $ 585,359 Food and beverage 270,278 233,674 856,062 737,328 Other hotel revenue 73,125 71,968 221,570 192,123 Entertainment 92,989 91,589 316,186 324,443 Total revenues 655,801 592,458 2,069,351 1,839,253 Operating expenses: Rooms 54,481 48,668 157,656 142,195 Food and beverage 158,134 139,961 475,417 414,252 Other hotel expenses 156,829 144,882 451,711 399,394 Management fees, net 19,946 16,551 63,003 52,930 Total hotel operating expenses 389,390 350,062 1,147,787 1,008,771 Entertainment 70,790 67,935 237,462 248,081 Corporate 12,369 10,062 34,899 31,591 Preopening costs 897 1,289 1,722 1,474 Loss on sale of assets – 1,296 – 1,296 Impairment charges 4,858 – 4,858 – Depreciation and amortization 83,163 73,202 235,948 203,882 Total operating expenses 561,467 503,846 1,662,676 1,495,095 Operating income 94,334 88,612 406,675 344,158 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (68,275 ) (64,873 ) (196,269 ) (177,690 ) Interest income 5,096 4,836 14,009 15,878 Loss on extinguishment of debt – (380 ) (2,200 ) (2,922 ) Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures – (37 ) 4 (66 ) Other gains and (losses), net 2,074 2,168 1,453 1,864 Income before income taxes 33,229 30,326 223,672 181,222 (Provision) benefit for income taxes 6,448 3,633 (12,514 ) (8,374 ) Net income 39,677 33,959 211,158 172,848 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG (54 ) (987 ) (3,516 ) (3,792 ) Net (income) loss attributable to other noncontrolling interests 585 1,914 (4,209 ) 544 Net income available to common stockholders $ 40,208 $ 34,886 $ 203,433 $ 169,600 Basic income per share available to common stockholders(1) $ 0.61 $ 0.55 $ 3.17 $ 2.76 Diluted income per share available to common stockholders(1) $ 0.58 $ 0.53 $ 3.00 $ 2.65 Weighted average common shares for the period: Basic(1) 66,307 63,000 64,160 61,435 Diluted(1) 70,017 67,335 68,911 65,463

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(1) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 include the impact of approximately 5.9 million additional shares issued on August 12, 2026. Basic and diluted weighted average common shares for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 include the impact of approximately 3.0 million additional shares issued on May 21, 2025. Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 include 3.5 million and 4.2 million, respectively, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 include 4.5 million and 3.8 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Unaudited

(In thousands)

September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 ASSETS: Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation $ 6,466,416 $ 4,970,429 Cash and cash equivalents - unrestricted 348,177 471,421 Cash and cash equivalents - restricted 47,450 28,759 Notes receivable, net 47,856 53,503 Trade receivables, net 116,234 105,903 Deferred income tax assets, net 58,154 67,669 Prepaid expenses and other assets 253,973 196,798 Intangible assets and goodwill, net 303,079 286,701 Total assets $ 7,641,339 $ 6,181,183 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Debt and finance lease obligations $ 4,659,308 $ 3,976,913 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 633,370 517,708 Distributions payable 85,594 78,819 Deferred management rights proceeds 162,385 162,901 Operating lease liabilities 163,694 158,815 Other liabilities 78,004 74,251 Noncontrolling interest in OEG 444,096 422,691 Total equity 1,414,888 789,085 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,641,339 $ 6,181,183

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Results

Adjusted EBITDA re Reconciliation

Unaudited

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin Consolidated: Revenue $ 655,801 $ 592,458 $ 2,069,351 $ 1,839,253 Net income $ 39,677 6.1 % $ 33,959 5.7 % $ 211,158 10.2 % $ 172,848 9.4 % Interest expense, net 63,179 60,037 182,260 161,812 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (6,448 ) (3,633 ) 12,514 8,374 Depreciation and amortization 83,163 73,202 235,948 203,882 Loss on sale of assets – 1,296 – 1,296 Pro rata EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures – (1 ) 2 1 EBITDAre 179,571 27.4 % 164,860 27.8 % 641,882 31.0 % 548,213 29.8 % Preopening costs 897 1,289 1,722 1,474 Non-cash lease expense 999 1,219 3,591 3,053 Equity-based compensation expense 4,113 3,660 11,742 10,777 Pension settlement charge 428 640 428 640 Impairment charges 4,858 – 4,858 – Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 929 1,025 2,980 3,252 Loss on extinguishment of debt – 380 2,200 2,922 Transaction costs of acquisitions – – – 100 Pro rata adjusted EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures – – (4 ) – Adjusted EBITDAre 191,795 29.2 % 173,073 29.2 % 669,399 32.3 % 570,431 31.0 % Adjusted EBITDAre of noncontrolling interest (6,622 ) (6,705 ) (27,169 ) (23,626 ) Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest $ 185,173 28.2 % $ 166,368 28.1 % $ 642,230 31.0 % $ 546,805 29.7 % Hospitality segment: Revenue $ 562,812 $ 500,869 $ 1,753,165 $ 1,514,810 Operating income $ 99,975 17.8 % $ 87,078 17.4 % $ 398,705 22.7 % $ 330,807 21.8 % Depreciation and amortization 73,447 63,729 206,673 175,232 Non-cash lease expense 512 1,184 2,125 3,134 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 929 1,025 2,980 3,252 Other gains and (losses), net 3,405 3,299 3,397 3,299 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 178,268 31.7 % $ 156,315 31.2 % $ 613,880 35.0 % $ 515,724 34.0 % Same-store Hospitality segment: (1) Revenue $ 501,750 $ 464,751 $ 1,557,586 $ 1,473,343 Operating income $ 104,497 20.8 % $ 90,754 19.5 % $ 367,040 23.6 % $ 337,066 22.9 % Depreciation and amortization 59,718 55,335 175,850 164,895 Non-cash lease expense 909 945 2,725 2,837 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 929 1,025 2,980 3,252 Other gains and (losses), net 3,405 3,299 3,397 3,299 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 169,458 33.8 % $ 151,358 32.6 % $ 551,992 35.4 % $ 511,349 34.7 % Entertainment segment: Revenue $ 92,989 $ 91,589 $ 316,186 $ 324,443 Operating income $ 6,984 7.5 % $ 11,827 12.9 % $ 43,641 13.8 % $ 45,638 14.1 % Depreciation and amortization 9,460 9,242 28,503 27,954 Preopening costs 897 1,289 1,722 1,474 Non-cash lease (revenue) expense 487 35 1,466 (81 ) Equity-based compensation 1,129 1,087 3,224 3,135 Impairment charges 4,858 – 4,858 – Loss on sale of assets – 1,296 – 1,296 Other gains and (losses), net – – – 136 Transaction costs of acquisitions – – – 100 Pro rata adjusted EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures – (38 ) – (67 ) Adjusted EBITDAre $ 23,815 25.6 % $ 24,738 27.0 % $ 83,414 26.4 % $ 79,585 24.5 % Corporate and Other segment: Operating loss $ (12,625 ) $ (10,293 ) $ (35,671 ) $ (32,287 ) Depreciation and amortization 256 231 772 696 Other gains and (losses), net (1,331 ) (1,131 ) (1,942 ) (1,569 ) Equity-based compensation 2,984 2,573 8,518 7,642 Pension settlement charge 428 640 428 640 Adjusted EBITDAre $ (10,288 ) $ (7,980 ) $ (27,895 ) $ (24,878 )

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(1) Same-store Hospitality excludes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025, and Grande Lakes Orlando, which was acquired September 1, 2026.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Results

Funds From Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted FFO Reconciliation

Unaudited

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income available to common stockholders $ 40,208 $ 34,886 $ 203,433 $ 169,600 Noncontrolling interest in OP Units 235 218 1,257 1,092 Net income available to common stockholders and unit holders 40,443 35,104 204,690 170,692 Depreciation and amortization 83,025 73,053 235,579 203,635 Adjustments for noncontrolling interest (3,026 ) (3,019 ) (9,126 ) (9,142 ) FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders 120,442 105,138 431,143 365,185 Right-of-use asset amortization 138 149 369 247 Non-cash lease expense 999 1,219 3,591 3,053 Pension settlement charge 428 640 428 640 Impairment charges 4,858 – 4,858 – Pro rata adjustments from joint ventures – – (4 ) – Loss on sale of assets – 1,296 – 1,296 Amortization of deferred financing costs 3,302 3,155 9,654 8,762 Amortization of debt discounts and premiums 509 387 1,368 1,375 Loss on extinguishment of debt – 380 2,200 2,922 Adjustments for noncontrolling interest (1,634 ) (1,621 ) (3,699 ) (3,639 ) Transaction costs of acquisitions – – – 100 Deferred tax provision (benefit) (7,512 ) (4,391 ) 9,099 5,079 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 121,530 $ 106,352 $ 459,007 $ 385,020 Basic net income per share(1) $ 0.61 $ 0.55 $ 3.17 $ 2.76 Diluted net income per share(1) $ 0.58 $ 0.53 $ 3.00 $ 2.65 FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit(1) $ 1.81 $ 1.66 $ 6.68 $ 5.91 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit(1) $ 1.82 $ 1.68 $ 7.11 $ 6.23 FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1) $ 1.75 $ 1.60 $ 6.39 $ 5.72 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1) $ 1.79 $ 1.63 $ 6.84 $ 6.06 Weighted average common shares and OP units for the period: Basic(1) 66,702 63,395 64,555 61,830 Diluted (1) 70,412 67,730 69,306 65,858

______________________

(1) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 include the impact of approximately 5.9 million additional shares issued on August 12, 2026. Basic and diluted weighted average common shares for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 include the impact of approximately 3.0 million additional shares issued on May 21, 2025. Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 include 3.5 million and 4.2 million, respectively, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 include 4.5 million and 3.8 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Results

Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDA re Reconciliation and Operating Metrics

Unaudited

($ in thousands, except for performance metrics)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin Hospitality segment: Revenue $ 562,812 $ 500,869 $ 1,753,165 $ 1,514,810 Operating income $ 99,975 17.8 % $ 87,078 17.4 % $ 398,705 22.7 % $ 330,807 21.8 % Depreciation and amortization 73,447 63,729 206,673 175,232 Non-cash lease expense 512 1,184 2,125 3,134 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 929 1,025 2,980 3,252 Other gains and (losses), net 3,405 3,299 3,397 3,299 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 178,268 31.7 % $ 156,315 31.2 % $ 613,880 35.0 % $ 515,724 34.0 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 69.2 % 66.6 % 70.0 % 69.8 % ADR $ 267.51 $ 257.74 $ 281.92 $ 260.25 RevPAR $ 185.12 $ 171.63 $ 197.34 $ 181.60 OtherPAR $ 289.73 $ 268.70 $ 314.81 $ 288.35 Total RevPAR $ 474.85 $ 440.33 $ 512.15 $ 469.95 Same-store Hospitality segment: (1) Revenue $ 501,750 $ 464,751 $ 1,557,586 $ 1,473,343 Operating income $ 104,497 20.8 % $ 90,754 19.5 % $ 367,040 23.6 % $ 337,066 22.9 % Depreciation and amortization 59,718 55,335 175,850 164,895 Non-cash lease expense 909 945 2,725 2,837 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 929 1,025 2,980 3,252 Other gains and (losses), net 3,405 3,299 3,397 3,299 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 169,458 33.8 % $ 151,358 32.6 % $ 551,992 35.4 % $ 511,349 34.7 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 70.3 % 67.3 % 70.3 % 70.3 % ADR $ 266.63 $ 258.04 $ 273.81 $ 260.52 RevPAR $ 187.49 $ 173.71 $ 192.41 $ 183.17 OtherPAR $ 290.33 $ 268.87 $ 307.45 $ 289.66 Total RevPAR $ 477.82 $ 442.58 $ 499.86 $ 472.83 Gaylord Opryland: Revenue $ 124,963 $ 110,078 $ 378,532 $ 336,721 Operating income $ 35,879 28.7 % $ 30,683 27.9 % $ 112,268 29.7 % $ 95,925 28.5 % Depreciation and amortization 9,322 8,132 27,421 24,767 Non-cash lease revenue (7 ) (10 ) (23 ) (29 ) Adjusted EBITDAre $ 45,194 36.2 % $ 38,805 35.3 % $ 139,666 36.9 % $ 120,663 35.8 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 73.6 % 64.0 % 72.5 % 68.1 % ADR $ 269.32 $ 268.20 $ 271.14 $ 258.31 RevPAR $ 198.29 $ 171.68 $ 196.70 $ 175.79 OtherPAR $ 272.04 $ 242.62 $ 283.41 $ 251.29 Total RevPAR $ 470.33 $ 414.30 $ 480.11 $ 427.08 Gaylord Palms: Revenue $ 69,736 $ 66,745 $ 255,873 $ 228,251 Operating income $ 7,743 11.1 % $ 7,997 12.0 % $ 58,604 22.9 % $ 45,450 19.9 % Depreciation and amortization 8,984 8,851 26,711 25,670 Non-cash lease expense 916 955 2,748 2,866 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 17,643 25.3 % $ 17,803 26.7 % $ 88,063 34.4 % $ 73,986 32.4 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 65.2 % 64.2 % 72.5 % 73.0 % ADR $ 232.93 $ 230.01 $ 269.80 $ 250.64 RevPAR $ 151.97 $ 147.75 $ 195.51 $ 182.92 OtherPAR $ 289.24 $ 274.54 $ 350.04 $ 303.74 Total RevPAR $ 441.21 $ 422.29 $ 545.55 $ 486.66

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(1) Same-store Hospitality excludes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025, and Grande Lakes Orlando, which was acquired September 1, 2026.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Results

Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDA re Reconciliation and Operating Metrics

Unaudited

($ in thousands, except for performance metrics)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin Gaylord Texan: Revenue $ 80,261 $ 74,082 $ 245,891 $ 242,953 Operating income $ 18,933 23.6 % $ 16,480 22.2 % $ 66,266 26.9 % $ 69,177 28.5 % Depreciation and amortization 7,990 6,221 22,996 18,307 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 26,923 33.5 % $ 22,701 30.6 % $ 89,262 36.3 % $ 87,484 36.0 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 71.4 % 67.0 % 68.9 % 70.7 % ADR $ 262.01 $ 248.99 $ 264.61 $ 253.19 RevPAR $ 187.15 $ 166.86 $ 182.38 $ 178.91 OtherPAR $ 293.77 $ 277.04 $ 314.15 $ 311.68 Total RevPAR $ 480.92 $ 443.90 $ 496.53 $ 490.59 Gaylord National: Revenue $ 82,900 $ 78,098 $ 247,549 $ 242,340 Operating income $ 13,045 15.7 % $ 11,340 14.5 % $ 38,820 15.7 % $ 36,632 15.1 % Depreciation and amortization 8,674 8,466 25,661 25,398 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 929 1,025 2,980 3,252 Other gains and (losses), net 3,405 3,299 3,397 3,299 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 26,053 31.4 % $ 24,130 30.9 % $ 70,858 28.6 % $ 68,581 28.3 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 66.1 % 65.7 % 66.8 % 68.6 % ADR $ 260.56 $ 241.65 $ 269.59 $ 251.56 RevPAR $ 172.15 $ 158.79 $ 180.11 $ 172.58 OtherPAR $ 279.30 $ 266.51 $ 274.18 $ 272.16 Total RevPAR $ 451.45 $ 425.30 $ 454.29 $ 444.74 Gaylord Rockies: Revenue $ 86,102 $ 77,951 $ 243,086 $ 230,621 Operating income $ 23,436 27.2 % $ 17,156 22.0 % $ 61,673 25.4 % $ 53,777 23.3 % Depreciation and amortization 15,216 14,913 45,545 44,662 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 38,652 44.9 % $ 32,069 41.1 % $ 107,218 44.1 % $ 98,439 42.7 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 82.9 % 83.6 % 79.3 % 78.7 % ADR $ 275.64 $ 266.03 $ 270.23 $ 261.20 RevPAR $ 228.57 $ 222.36 $ 214.22 $ 205.69 OtherPAR $ 394.95 $ 342.13 $ 379.00 $ 357.11 Total RevPAR $ 623.52 $ 564.49 $ 593.22 $ 562.80 JW Marriott Hill Country: Revenue $ 50,585 $ 51,615 $ 166,642 $ 173,464 Operating income $ 4,777 9.4 % $ 6,849 13.3 % $ 27,967 16.8 % $ 34,948 20.1 % Depreciation and amortization 8,555 7,937 24,910 23,687 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 13,332 26.4 % $ 14,786 28.6 % $ 52,877 31.7 % $ 58,635 33.8 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 62.6 % 66.7 % 64.1 % 70.1 % ADR $ 343.98 $ 337.63 $ 342.19 $ 334.35 RevPAR $ 215.41 $ 225.31 $ 219.28 $ 234.36 OtherPAR $ 333.33 $ 334.61 $ 389.91 $ 399.77 Total RevPAR $ 548.74 $ 559.92 $ 609.19 $ 634.13

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Results

Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDA re Reconciliation and Operating Metrics

Unaudited

($ in thousands, except for performance metrics)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin JW Marriott Desert Ridge: (1) Revenue $ 39,071 $ 36,118 $ 173,588 $ 41,467 Operating income (loss) $ (2,671 ) (6.8 )% $ (3,676 ) (10.2 )% $ 33,516 19.3 % $ (6,259 ) (15.1 )% Depreciation and amortization 8,675 8,394 25,769 10,337 Non-cash lease (revenue) expense (397 ) 239 (600 ) 297 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 5,607 14.4 % $ 4,957 13.7 % $ 58,685 33.8 % $ 4,375 10.6 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 59.1 % 57.9 % 68.0 % 54.4 % ADR $ 252.56 $ 253.43 $ 376.93 $ 250.08 RevPAR $ 149.30 $ 146.63 $ 256.43 $ 136.07 OtherPAR $ 297.73 $ 266.62 $ 412.89 $ 250.20 Total RevPAR $ 447.03 $ 413.25 $ 669.32 $ 386.27 Grande Lakes Orlando: (1) Revenue $ 21,991 $ – $ 21,991 $ – Operating loss $ (1,851 ) (8.4 )% $ – N/A % $ (1,851 ) (8.4 )% $ – N/A % Depreciation and amortization 5,054 – 5,054 – Adjusted EBITDAre $ 3,203 14.6 % $ – N/A % $ 3,203 14.6 % $ – N/A % Performance metrics: Occupancy 63.1 % N/A % 63.1 % N/A % ADR $ 314.64 $ N/A $ 314.64 $ N/A RevPAR $ 198.49 $ N/A $ 198.49 $ N/A OtherPAR $ 261.96 $ N/A $ 261.96 $ N/A Total RevPAR $ 460.45 $ N/A $ 460.45 $ N/A The AC Hotel at National Harbor: Revenue $ 3,114 $ 2,880 $ 9,670 $ 9,140 Operating income $ 87 2.8 % $ 253 8.8 % $ 1,120 11.6 % $ 1,124 12.3 % Depreciation and amortization 382 224 833 669 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 469 15.1 % $ 477 16.6 % $ 1,953 20.2 % $ 1,793 19.6 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 63.9 % 61.7 % 60.9 % 58.8 % ADR $ 246.01 $ 233.22 $ 268.06 $ 258.12 RevPAR $ 157.10 $ 143.95 $ 163.16 $ 151.75 OtherPAR $ 19.23 $ 19.07 $ 21.33 $ 22.62 Total RevPAR $ 176.33 $ 163.02 $ 184.49 $ 174.37 The Inn at Opryland: (2) Revenue $ 4,089 $ 3,302 $ 10,343 $ 9,853 Operating income (loss) $ 597 14.6 % $ (4 ) (0.1 )% $ 322 3.1 % $ 33 0.3 % Depreciation and amortization 595 591 1,773 1,735 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 1,192 29.2 % $ 587 17.8 % $ 2,095 20.3 % $ 1,768 17.9 % Performance metrics: Occupancy 56.0 % 53.6 % 48.8 % 51.9 % ADR $ 200.85 $ 161.88 $ 197.83 $ 171.75 RevPAR $ 112.47 $ 86.81 $ 96.56 $ 89.12 OtherPAR $ 34.16 $ 31.61 $ 28.47 $ 29.98 Total RevPAR $ 146.63 $ 118.42 $ 125.03 $ 119.10

______________________

(1) JW Marriott Desert Ridge was acquired by the Company on June 10, 2025, therefore nine months results are not comparable to the prior year period. Grande Lakes Orlando was acquired by the Company on September 1, 2026, therefore there are no comparable figures. (2) Includes other hospitality revenue and expense.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Results

Earnings Per Share, FFO Per Share and Adjusted FFO Per Share Calculations

Unaudited

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Earnings per share: Numerator: Net income available to common stockholders $ 40,208 $ 34,886 $ 203,433 $ 169,600 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG 54 987 3,516 3,792 Net income available to common stockholders - if-converted method $ 40,262 $ 35,873 $ 206,949 $ 173,392 Denominator: Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 66,307 63,000 64,160 61,435 Effect of dilutive equity-based compensation 250 166 208 184 Effect of dilutive put rights (1) 3,460 4,169 4,543 3,844 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 70,017 67,335 68,911 65,463 Basic income per share available to common stockholders $ 0.61 $ 0.55 $ 3.17 $ 2.76 Diluted income per share available to common stockholders (1) $ 0.58 $ 0.53 $ 3.00 $ 2.65 FFO per share/unit: Numerator: FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 120,442 $ 105,138 $ 431,143 $ 365,185 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG 54 987 3,516 3,792 FFO adjustments for noncontrolling interest in OEG 2,654 2,574 8,008 7,808 FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders - if-converted method $ 123,150 $ 108,699 $ 442,667 $ 376,785 Denominator: Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - basic 66,702 63,395 64,555 61,830 Effect of dilutive equity-based compensation 250 166 208 184 Effect of dilutive put rights (1) 3,460 4,169 4,543 3,844 Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted 70,412 67,730 69,306 65,858 FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit $ 1.81 $ 1.66 $ 6.68 $ 5.91 FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1) $ 1.75 $ 1.60 $ 6.39 $ 5.72 Adjusted FFO per share/unit: Numerator: Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 121,530 $ 106,352 $ 459,007 $ 385,020 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG 54 987 3,516 3,792 FFO adjustments for noncontrolling interest in OEG 2,654 2,574 8,008 7,808 Adjusted FFO adjustments for noncontrolling interest in OEG 1,634 661 3,699 2,679 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders - if-converted method $ 125,872 $ 110,574 $ 474,230 $ 399,299 Denominator: Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - basic 66,702 63,395 64,555 61,830 Effect of dilutive equity-based compensation 250 166 208 184 Effect of dilutive put rights (1) 3,460 4,169 4,543 3,844 Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted 70,412 67,730 69,306 65,858 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit $ 1.82 $ 1.68 $ 7.11 $ 6.23 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (1) $ 1.79 $ 1.63 $ 6.84 $ 6.06

______________________

(1) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 include the impact of approximately 5.9 million additional shares issued on August 12, 2026. Basic and diluted weighted average common shares for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 include the impact of approximately 3.0 million additional shares issued on May 21, 2025. Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 include 3.5 million and 4.2 million, respectively, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 include 4.5 million and 3.8 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.





Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (“Adjusted EBITDA re ”)

Unaudited

($ in thousands, except per share data)

Guidance Range For Full Year 2026 (1) Low High Midpoint Consolidated: Net income $ 287,000 $ 293,500 $ 290,250 Provision for income taxes 12,500 14,500 13,500 Interest expense, net 258,450 262,700 260,575 Depreciation and amortization 327,500 337,000 332,250 EBITDA re $ 885,450 $ 907,700 $ 896,575 Non-cash lease expense 4,000 5,250 4,625 Preopening costs 2,000 2,500 2,250 Equity-based compensation expense 15,000 16,500 15,750 Pension settlement charge 3,000 3,500 3,250 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 3,500 4,500 4,000 Impairment 4,850 4,850 4,850 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,200 2,200 2,200 Adjusted EBITDA re $ 920,000 $ 947,000 $ 933,500 Hospitality segment: Operating income $ 541,500 $ 549,500 $ 545,500 Depreciation and amortization 288,000 296,000 292,000 Non-cash lease expense 3,000 4,000 3,500 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 3,500 4,500 4,000 Other gains and (losses), net 3,000 4,000 3,500 Adjusted EBITDA re $ 839,000 $ 858,000 $ 848,500 Hospitality segment (same-store) (2) Operating income $ 495,500 $ 498,500 $ 497,000 Depreciation and amortization 235,000 239,000 237,000 Non-cash lease expense 3,000 4,000 3,500 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 3,500 4,500 4,000 Other gains and (losses), net 3,000 4,000 3,500 Adjusted EBITDA re $ 740,000 $ 750,000 $ 745,000 JW Marriott Desert Ridge Operating income $ 35,000 $ 37,000 $ 36,000 Depreciation and amortization 34,000 36,000 35,000 Adjusted EBITDA re $ 69,000 $ 73,000 $ 71,000 Grande Lakes Orlando Operating income $ 11,000 $ 14,000 $ 12,500 Depreciation and amortization 19,000 21,000 20,000 Adjusted EBITDA re $ 30,000 $ 35,000 $ 32,500 Entertainment segment: Operating income $ 70,150 $ 71,900 $ 71,025 Depreciation and amortization 37,500 38,500 38,000 Non-cash lease expense 1,000 1,250 1,125 Preopening costs 2,000 2,500 2,250 Equity-based compensation 4,500 5,000 4,750 Impairment 4,850 4,850 4,850 Adjusted EBITDA re $ 120,000 $ 124,000 $ 122,000 Corporate and Other segment: Operating loss $ (50,500 ) $ (49,000 ) $ (49,750 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,000 2,500 2,250 Equity-based compensation 10,500 11,500 11,000 Pension settlement charge 3,000 3,500 3,250 Other gains and (losses), net (4,000 ) (3,500 ) (3,750 ) Adjusted EBITDA re $ (39,000 ) $ (35,000 ) $ (37,000 )

______________________

(1) Includes JW Marriott Desert Ridge and Grande Lakes Orlando, except as otherwise noted. Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers. (2) Same-store Hospitality excludes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025, and Grande Lakes Orlando, which was acquired September 1, 2026.





Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements

Funds From Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted FFO

Unaudited

($ in thousands, except per share data)

Guidance Range For Full Year 2026 (1) Low High Midpoint Consolidated: Net income available to common stockholders $ 277,000 $ 281,500 $ 279,250 Noncontrolling interest in OP units 1,000 2,000 1,500 Net income available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 278,000 $ 283,500 $ 280,750 Depreciation and amortization 327,500 337,000 332,250 Adjustments for noncontrolling interest (12,500 ) (11,500 ) (12,000 ) FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 593,000 $ 609,000 $ 601,000 Right-of-use asset amortization – 500 250 Non-cash lease expense 4,000 5,250 4,625 Pension settlement charge 3,000 3,500 3,250 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,200 2,200 2,200 Adjustments for noncontrolling interest (5,000 ) (4,000 ) (4,500 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs 13,000 14,500 13,750 Amortization of debt discounts and premiums 1,500 2,500 2,000 Impairment 4,850 4,850 4,850 Deferred tax provision 8,500 10,250 9,375 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 625,050 $ 648,550 $ 636,800 Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share (2) $ 4.06 $ 4.09 $ 4.08 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (2) $ 9.16 $ 9.43 $ 9.29 Estimated weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (in millions) (2) 70.7 70.7 70.7 Estimated weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted (in millions) (2) 71.1 71.1 71.1

______________________

(1) Includes JW Marriott Desert Ridge and Grande Lakes Orlando. Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers. (2) Includes the impact of approximately 5.9 million additional shares issued August 12, 2026. Includes equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.





Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements

Earnings Per Share and Adjusted FFO Per Share

Unaudited

($ in thousands, except per share data)

Guidance Range For Full Year 2026 Low High Midpoint Earnings per share: Numerator: Net income available to common stockholders $ 277,000 $ 281,500 $ 279,250 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG 10,000 8,000 9,000 Net income available to common stockholders - if-converted method $ 287,000 $ 289,500 $ 288,250 Denominator: Estimated weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (in millions) (1) 70.7 70.7 70.7 Diluted income per share available to common stockholders $ 4.06 $ 4.09 $ 4.08 Adjusted FFO per share: Numerator: Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 625,050 $ 648,550 $ 636,800 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG 10,000 8,000 9,000 FFO adjustments for noncontrolling interest in OEG 11,000 10,000 10,500 Adjusted FFO Adjustments for noncontrolling interest in OEG 5,000 4,000 4,500 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders - if-converted method $ 651,050 $ 670,550 $ 660,800 Denominator: Estimated weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted (in millions) (1) 71.1 71.1 71.1 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit $ 9.16 $ 9.43 $ 9.29

______________________

(1) Includes the impact of approximately 5.9 million shares issued August 12, 2026. Includes equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (“Adjusted EBITDA re ”)

Unaudited

($ in thousands, except per share data)

Prior Guidance Range For Full Year 2026 (1) Low High Midpoint Consolidated: Net income $ 276,000 $ 283,500 $ 279,750 Provision for income taxes 12,500 14,500 13,500 Interest expense, net 262,250 269,500 265,875 Depreciation and amortization 325,500 339,000 332,250 EBITDA re $ 876,250 $ 906,500 $ 891,375 Non-cash lease expense 2,750 4,000 3,375 Preopening costs 4,500 5,500 5,000 Equity-based compensation expense 15,000 17,000 16,000 Pension settlement charge 4,000 4,500 4,250 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 3,500 4,500 4,000 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,000 3,000 2,500 Adjusted EBITDA re $ 908,000 $ 945,000 $ 926,500 Hospitality segment: Operating income $ 530,500 $ 540,500 $ 535,500 Depreciation and amortization 287,000 297,000 292,000 Non-cash lease expense 3,000 4,000 3,500 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 3,500 4,500 4,000 Other gains and (losses), net 3,000 4,000 3,500 Adjusted EBITDA re $ 827,000 $ 850,000 $ 838,500 Hospitality segment (same-store) (2) Operating income $ 484,500 $ 489,500 $ 487,000 Depreciation and amortization 234,000 240,000 237,000 Non-cash lease expense 3,000 4,000 3,500 Interest income on Gaylord National bonds 3,500 4,500 4,000 Other gains and (losses), net 3,000 4,000 3,500 Adjusted EBITDA re $ 728,000 $ 742,000 $ 735,000 JW Marriott Desert Ridge Operating income $ 35,000 $ 37,000 $ 36,000 Depreciation and amortization 34,000 36,000 35,000 Adjusted EBITDA re $ 69,000 $ 73,000 $ 71,000 Grande Lakes Orlando Operating income $ 11,000 $ 14,000 $ 12,500 Depreciation and amortization 19,000 21,000 20,000 Adjusted EBITDA re $ 30,000 $ 35,000 $ 32,500 Entertainment segment: Operating income $ 74,750 $ 79,500 $ 77,125 Depreciation and amortization 36,500 39,500 38,000 Non-cash lease revenue (250 ) – (125 ) Preopening costs 4,500 5,500 5,000 Equity-based compensation 4,500 5,500 5,000 Adjusted EBITDA re $ 120,000 $ 130,000 $ 125,000 Corporate and Other segment: Operating loss $ (50,500 ) $ (49,000 ) $ (49,750 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,000 2,500 2,250 Equity-based compensation 10,500 11,500 11,000 Pension settlement charge 4,000 4,500 4,250 Other gains and (losses), net (5,000 ) (4,500 ) (4,750 ) Adjusted EBITDA re $ (39,000 ) $ (35,000 ) $ (37,000 )

______________________

(1) Includes JW Marriott Desert Ridge and Grande Lakes Orlando, except as otherwise noted. Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers. (2) Same-store Hospitality excludes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025, and Grande Lakes Orlando, which was acquired September 1, 2026.





Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements

Funds From Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted FFO

Unaudited

($ in thousands, except per share data)

Prior Guidance Range For Full Year 2026 (1) Low High Midpoint Consolidated: Net income available to common stockholders $ 266,000 $ 271,500 $ 268,750 Noncontrolling interest in OP units 1,000 2,000 1,500 Net income available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 267,000 $ 273,500 $ 270,250 Depreciation and amortization 325,500 339,000 332,250 Adjustments for noncontrolling interest (12,500 ) (11,500 ) (12,000 ) FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 580,000 $ 601,000 $ 590,500 Right-of-use asset amortization – 500 250 Non-cash lease expense 2,750 4,000 3,375 Pension settlement charge 4,000 4,500 4,250 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,000 3,000 2,500 Adjustments for noncontrolling interest (5,000 ) (4,000 ) (4,500 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs 13,000 14,500 13,750 Amortization of debt discounts and premiums 1,500 2,500 2,000 Deferred tax provision 8,500 10,250 9,375 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 606,750 $ 636,250 $ 621,500 Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share (2) $ 3.90 $ 3.95 $ 3.93 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit (2) $ 8.90 $ 9.26 $ 9.08 Estimated weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (in millions) (2) 70.7 70.7 70.7 Estimated weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted (in millions) (2) 71.1 71.1 71.1

______________________

(1) Includes JW Marriott Desert Ridge and Grande Lakes Orlando. Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers. (2) Includes the impact of approximately 5.9 million shares issued August 12, 2026. Includes equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.





Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements

Earnings Per Share and Adjusted FFO Per Share

Unaudited

($ in thousands, except per share data)

Prior Guidance Range For Full Year 2026 Low High Midpoint Earnings per share: Numerator: Net income available to common stockholders $ 266,000 $ 271,500 $ 268,750 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG 10,000 8,000 9,000 Net income available to common stockholders - if-converted method $ 276,000 $ 279,500 $ 277,750 Denominator: Estimated weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (in millions) (1) 70.7 70.7 70.7 Diluted income per share available to common stockholders $ 3.90 $ 3.95 $ 3.93 Adjusted FFO per share: Numerator: Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $ 606,750 $ 636,250 $ 621,500 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG 10,000 8,000 9,000 FFO adjustments for noncontrolling interest in OEG 11,000 10,000 10,500 Adjusted FFO Adjustments for noncontrolling interest in OEG 5,000 4,000 4,500 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders - if-converted method $ 632,750 $ 658,250 $ 645,500 Denominator: Estimated weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted (in millions) (1) 71.1 71.1 71.1 Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit $ 8.90 $ 9.26 $ 9.08

______________________

(1) Includes the impact of approximately 5.9 million shares issued August 12, 2026. Includes equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.



