BOBBY BERK LAUNCHES CAMENA COLLECTIVE, A NEW PRIVATE-ESTATE HOSPITALITY BRAND IN PALM DESERT

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Emmy-winning designer and Queer Eye star brings his signature approach to design and well-being to two private desert estates

PALM DESERT, CA, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bobby Berk is bringing his signature approach to wellness-inspired design with the launch of Camena Collectiv, a new private-estate hospitality brand. Best known for eight seasons on Netflix's Queer Eye, Berk has spent more than two decades designing spaces that enhance how people live and feel. Now, he brings that philosophy to how people travel with the launch of Camena Collective, a private-estate hospitality brand debuting with two desert retreats: Casa Tierra and Casa Mallorca. Built for wellness retreats, group gatherings, weddings and full-estate buyouts, each stay is designed around the group rather than a fixed calendar-pairing the privacy of a personal residence with the amenities and services of a boutique resort.

Casa Tierra and Casa Mallorca are the first two estates in what Berk envisions as a global collection of private-estate retreats.

Built around a simple premise-the spaces where people gather should give them room to be together, but also space to be alone-Camena Collective is a natural extension of a design philosophy Berk has spent his career exploring. He has long focused on the relationship between environment, function and well-being. His book, Right at Home: How Good Design Is Good for the Mind, explores how thoughtfully designed spaces can support mental wellness, comfort and happiness.

“I've always believed that the spaces around us affect how we feel,” says Berk.“Camena Collective is really the next evolution of that idea. I wanted to create places where people could come together, have everything they need around them, and still have the freedom to disappear for a little while. You shouldn't have to choose between connection and privacy.”

FROM ONE DESERT HOME TO A FULL-FLEDGED HOSPITALITY BRAND

The story began with Casa Tierra, a Spanish-style estate Berk discovered in Palm Desert in 2021. He preserved the property's original character while introducing a contemporary layer of custom furnishings, collected objects and spaces designed around gathering and restoration, including an 1,800-square-foot yoga and meditation deck, tennis, pickleball and bocce courts, a Kohler Wellness sauna and cold plunge, a fire pit and outdoor dining courtyards. The smaller of the two estates, Casa Tierra offers a more intimate experience, accommodating up to 17 guests with a hacienda and two casitas, a theater, pool and terraced gardens.

Casa Mallorca, the second estate located a short distance away, expands on that vision. With 10 bedrooms and accommodations for up to 22 overnight guests, the property combines Mediterranean-inspired architecture and lush desert landscaping with a resort-sized pool, theater, indoor movement studio, Kohler Wellness sauna and cold plunge, a freestanding spa, pickleball and bocce courts, an outdoor bar and expansive spaces for dining and gathering.

Designed with group hospitality in mind, Casa Mallorca also features a professional chef's kitchen with four ovens, two dishwashers and industrial-sized refrigeration, along with dining space for up to 30 guests indoors and 100 outdoors (60 without rentals).

A NEW MODEL FOR GROUP RETREATS

Rather than offering a fixed calendar of programming, the Camena Collective team works with each group to build a bespoke experience around its needs. Retreats can be booked as Venue Only, Venue + Culinary or Fully Programmed, with programming that may incorporate yoga and movement, meditation, breathwork, sound healing, massage and bodywork, sauna and cold plunge experiences, culinary offerings and time outdoors.

Camena Collective's culinary program works with female chefs and female-owned companies, with menus designed around the group and the rhythm of the stay.

For weddings and social events, the properties are available as full-estate buyouts, allowing the entire celebration, from welcome gatherings and rehearsal dinners through the ceremony, reception and morning-after brunch, to unfold in one private setting.

WHERE DESIGN MEETS WELL-BEING

For Berk, design has always been about more than how a space looks. Each Camena Collective estate was designed to respond to its surroundings rather than follow a prescribed aesthetic.

At Casa Tierra, salvaged architectural elements, stained glass, Saltillo tile and Spanish-Mediterranean details are paired with contemporary furnishings and globally sourced pieces. At Casa Mallorca, stone, natural materials, tactile tile and custom cabinetry create a Mediterranean-inspired setting that flows into the surrounding landscape. It also features state-of-the-art appliances and fixtures from Dacor, Marvin, Masterbrand and more. Both properties feature toiletries from Flamingo Estate and Quince bed, bath and kitchen linens.

Sustainability is incorporated into the design of Casa Mallorca as well. The property is essentially off-grid electrically, with significant investment in solar panels and battery storage. Its landscaping relies largely on native and climate-appropriate plants, supported by low-use drip irrigation.

Across both properties, guests can gather around a long dining table, spend an afternoon by the pool, move through a yoga or wellness session, or simply find a quiet corner to themselves.

“I'm not interested in designing a beautiful space just for the sake of looking at it,” Berk says.“The design has to work. It has to support the people who are there, how they move, how they gather, how they rest and how they feel.”

THE NAME: CAMENA

The name Camena comes from the Camenae, Roman goddesses associated with freshwater, prophecy, poetry and song. In Roman mythology, the Camenae were connected to a sacred spring outside the city, a place associated with renewal and ritual.

For Berk, the name offered a natural foundation for a hospitality brand centered on restoration, creativity, gathering and place.

ABOUT CAMENA COLLECTIVE

Camena Collective is a hospitality brand founded by Emmy-winning TV host, designer and entrepreneur Bobby Berk, specializing in extraordinary private estates for wellness retreats, corporate and leadership gatherings, weddings, getaways with family and friends, brand activations and private group experiences. Rooted in the belief that meaningful connection requires space to recharge, Camena Collective combines the amenities of a resort with the privacy of a private home. Its first two estates, Casa Tierra and Casa Mallorca, are located in Cahuilla Hills of Palm Desert, California and are designed around wellbeing, thoughtful design and the freedom to gather, or step away. The name Camena is inspired by the Camenae, Roman goddesses associated with springs, poetry, song and inspiration. Return to the Spring at Camena Collective's restorative retreats. For more information, visit.

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Casa Mallorca Casa Tierra

CONTACT: Jessica Bradford Camena Collective 626-379-2381 jessica@2bprinc.com