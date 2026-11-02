1,000 Artists Signed Up To Be On A Tinder For Art
| 1,000
living artists signed up
| 16
artworks to swipe for a taste profile
| 2 min
to complete
| 2
physical galleries in Montreal
THE GALLERY BEHIND THE APP
PickArt is built by L'Original, a Canadian gallery that automates sales for its artists. Every member artist has a page on the gallery's website, and their work is republished on several online marketplaces, including Artsy, Etsy and eBay. The gallery handles visibility and sales, which leaves artists more time to make art.
BUILT ON RESEARCH
The project went through the HEC Montréal incubator and Tech3Lab, HEC Montréal's user experience research lab. Volunteer scientists work on it to understand how technology can make culture easier to reach.
AVAILABILTY
PickArt is free, with no sign-up needed to start
Try PickArt
See favourite artists: loriginal.org/en/pickart
ABOUT L 'ORIGINAL
Founded in Montreal by Dorian Verdier, L'Original is a gallery and studio representing living local artists. It has two locations in Montreal and also sells on the major online art marketplaces. Artists who want to join can sign up at loriginal.org.
CONTACT: Dorian Verdier, Founder, L'Original... · loriginal.org
WhatsApp +1 514.999.9611
High-resolution photos, a PickArt demo and artist interviews available on request.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment