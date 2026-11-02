1,000 Artists Signed Up To Be On A Tinder For Art

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One thousand living artists have signed up for PickArt, the art discovery tool from Montreal gallery L'Original. It works much like a dating app: users swipe through sixteen artworks, keep the ones they like and pass on the rest. An AI learns their taste as they go, then shows them a personal selection and the local artists whose work fits them best.







Users only see the artist's name at the end. In a gallery, visitors often see the signature and the price before they know whether they like the piece. PickArt gives them time to react to the image first.

"Lots of people love art but never walk into a gallery, because they don't know where to start. You don't need to know a single name to know what you like. We show you artworks, then we introduce you to the artist, who sometimes lives ten minutes from your place. To me, that's what AI should be doing for culture." Dorian Verdier, founder of L'Original

THREE USES

Discover an artist

In two minutes, PickArt builds a taste profile. Users get a selection, meet the artists and see the work available.

Commission a custom piece

Users can book a meeting with the artist for a one-off work in the colours, size and subject they want. It suits demanding buyers, and people looking for a gift for a wedding, a birth or a retirement.

A mural for the company

Companies use it to pick a muralist together with their teams, who vote on the artworks. The mural becomes a shared project, and one more reason to come back to the office.

BY THE NUMBERS