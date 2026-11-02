CHESS Health's Rewards Engine Named A Winner In Inaugural Behavioral Health Business Product Of The Year Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rewards Engine is the only contingency management platform recognized in awards voted on by behavioral health leaders

Rochester, NY, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHESS Health, a leading provider of evidence-based digital behavioral health solutions, today announced that its Rewards Engine has been named a winner in the inaugural Behavioral Health Business (BHB) Product of the Year Awards. The Rewards Engine won in the Patient Engagement, Access & Intake Technology category and was the only contingency management platform among this year's winners.

Presented by Arrowfly and Behavioral Health Business, the Product of the Year Awards recognize innovative, evidence-based products that deliver real-world impact across the behavioral health industry. Winners were selected by BHB subscribers, the providers and leaders who rely on these tools every day.

“To be recognized in the first year of these awards, by the people who actually run behavioral health programs, means a great deal,” said Hans Morefield, CEO of CHESS Health.“Contingency management is one of the most effective interventions in SUD treatment, yet too many patients never get access to it because manual programs are so complicated and cumbersome to run. The Rewards Engine automates every step, from protocol management and reward delivery to reporting and audit trails. We make contingency management easy, and it means a lot that the field sees the value in that.”

Contingency management rewards individuals for positive recovery behaviors such as attending appointments, staying on medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD), and providing negative drug screens. Despite decades of clinical evidence, adoption has lagged because of the administrative burden of running programs manually. By automating that work, the Rewards Engine lets providers scale contingency management while staff stay focused on patient care.

According to CHESS Health customer data, implementations have shown:







Up to 30% increases in treatment retention



Retention rates of 90% or higher among fully engaged participants A 294% increase in behavioral health therapy visits and a 69% increase in psychiatric visits at one MOUD provider

As the industry's leading platform for automating contingency management, the Rewards Engine supports customizable protocols that let providers tailor incentive programs to their patient populations, care settings, and funding sources, including SAMHSA grants, opioid settlement funds, 1115 waivers, and emerging Medicaid reimbursement pathways.

“Treatment engagement is one of the strongest predictors of long-term recovery,” said Bridget Crumley, Vice President of Recovery Services at CHESS Health.“This award shows what's possible when technology removes the barriers to evidence-based care. We're proud to help providers bring contingency management to more people who need it.”

For more information about the Rewards Engine, visit .

About CHESS Health

CHESS Health is a leading provider of evidence-based digital behavioral health solutions that support prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery. Its comprehensive suite of technology solutions helps healthcare organizations improve engagement, strengthen outcomes, and expand access to care for individuals affected by substance use and mental health challenges. Learn more at

CONTACT: Meg Miller CHESS Health 4144699702...th