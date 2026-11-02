Lendmark Financial Services Surpasses $1.5 Million Goal For CURE Childhood Cancer In 2026 Climb To Cure Campaign

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eleventh annual fundraising effort brings Lendmark's cumulative total to more than $12.4 million raised for pediatric cancer research and family support

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark), a provider of personal credit solutions, announced the conclusion of its 2026 Climb to Cure campaign. The annual fundraiser surpassed its $1.5 million goal, bringing Lendmark's cumulative contribution to CURE Childhood Cancer to more than $12.4 million since the partnership began in 2015.

“We strive to be a company our customers and communities rely on to have their backs through life's planned and unexpected moments,” said Bobby Aiken, founder and CEO of Lendmark Financial Services.“That commitment to supporting others extends far beyond the financial services we offer. Through Climb to Cure, we stand alongside families facing childhood cancer when they need support most. We are incredibly proud of this campaign's impact and deeply grateful to every employee, customer, vendor and community partner who made this possible.”

The campaign's success was driven by the collective efforts of Lendmark employees, customers and vendor partners, with the company matching customer and vendor donations made throughout the campaign.

From July through September, employees, customers and vendor partners came together to support the campaign. Employees contributed through payroll deductions and grassroots fundraising efforts, including bake sales, community events and other initiatives. Customers donated at branch locations nationwide, raising nearly $60,000, while vendor partners contributed more than $300,000.

Among vendor contributors, Allied Solutions, Securian Financial and Minnesota Life Insurance Company tied as the campaign's top donors. Software provider GOLDPoint Systems ranked second, followed by ACI Worldwide in third place.

“The generosity of Lendmark, its employees and its partners is extraordinary, and we are deeply grateful for their longstanding commitment to children with cancer,” said Kristin Connor, CEO of CURE Childhood Cancer.“Their investment is advancing research in precision medicine and helping change how childhood cancer is understood and treated. This work is laying the foundation for more effective treatments tailored to each child's cancer, with the potential to improve outcomes for children everywhere. We are profoundly grateful for their partnership and the tremendous responsibility they have entrusted to us.”

Over its 11-year history, Climb to Cure has grown from a local initiative into a nationwide effort powered by Lendmark's network of more than 2,300 employees across approximately 560 branch locations.

About Lendmark Financial Services

Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) provides personal credit and loan solutions to consumers in 24 states, including sales financial services for nearly 25,000 retailers and independent auto dealerships. Founded in 1996, Lendmark strives to offer stability by helping consumers meet both planned and unplanned life events through affordable loan offerings. Lendmark employs 2,300 people and operates approximately 560 branches coast to coast, delivering personalized service to customers with every transaction. Lendmark is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga. For more information, visit .

About CURE Childhood Cancer

Founded in 1975, Atlanta, Georgia-based CURE Childhood Cancer is dedicated to conquering childhood cancer by funding targeted research and providing critical support to patients and families. CURE invests millions of dollars each year in research aimed at improving treatment and outcomes for children with cancer, while also helping families navigate the practical, financial, and emotional challenges from diagnoses through survivorship or bereavement. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Christopher Cielinski

Sr. Manager of External Communications

...

678-913-2432