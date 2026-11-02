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Ibio To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences


Date: 2026-11-02 04:31:33

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing long-acting antibody therapeutics for obesity, cardiometabolic and cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced that Martin Brenner, DVM, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, and Felipe Duran, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences in November and December 2026.

Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation 2026 Conference
When: November 9 - 11
Format: Fireside chat
Date & Time: November 10, 2026: 9:00 a.m. ET
Location: Boston

A livestream of the event can be accessed here.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
When: November 16 - 19
Format: 1:1 Meetings
Location: The Waldorf Hilton, London

Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference
Dates: December 1 - 3
Format: Fireside Chat
Date & Time: December 1, 9:30-9:55 a.m. ET
Presenters: Martin Brenner, Felipe Duran
Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York City

A livestream of the event can be accessed from the events page of the iBio website.

Dr. Brenner and Mr. Duran will be available for one-on-one meetings during each conference. A link to access each of the replays and presentations will be available on the Investor section of the iBio website for 90 days after the event.

About iBio, Inc.

iBio (Nasdaq: IBIO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology developing long-acting antibody therapeutics for obesity, cardiometabolic and cardiopulmonary diseases, cancer, and other hard-to-treat diseases. Combining advanced antibody engineering with AI-driven discovery, iBio is advancing a differentiated pipeline designed to deliver sustained therapeutic effects and address significant unmet medical needs. iBio's mission is to transform drug discovery, accelerate development timelines, and unlock new possibilities in precision medicine.

For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Matt Beck
astr partners
...
(917) 415-1750

Media Contact
Jason Braco, Ph.D.
Valence Communications
...


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