Recursion Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Extends Cash Runway Highlights Positive Clinical Data In REC-4881 And REC-1245, Sanofi Development Candidate Option And Appointment Of Fred Hassan As Chair
| Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
|(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
| Three months ended
September 30,
| Nine months ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|Operating revenue
|$
|18,055
|$
|4,983
|$
|31,659
|$
|38,905
|Grant revenue
|497
|192
|1,035
|238
|Total revenue
|18,552
|5,175
|32,694
|39,143
|Operating costs and expenses
|Cost of revenue
|10,045
|14,687
|34,026
|56,678
|Research and development
|99,122
|121,062
|276,632
|379,331
|General and administrative
|32,561
|41,628
|108,684
|142,932
|Total operating costs and expenses
|141,728
|177,377
|419,342
|578,941
|Loss from operations
|(123,176
|)
|(172,202
|)
|(386,648
|)
|(539,798
|)
|Other income, net
|4,165
|9,952
|14,524
|3,005
|Loss before income taxes
|(119,011
|)
|(162,250
|)
|(372,124
|)
|(536,793
|)
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|(25
|)
|(3
|)
|4,579
|156
|Net loss
|$
|(119,036
|)
|$
|(162,253
|)
|$
|(367,545
|)
|$
|(536,637
|)
|Per share data
|Net loss per share of Class A, B and Exchangeable common stock, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|(0.36
|)
|$
|(0.69
|)
|$
|(1.27
|)
|Weighted-average shares (Class A, B and Exchangeable) outstanding, basic and diluted
|543,000,977
|446,988,046
|534,971,854
|422,642,653
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(in thousands)
|S eptember 30,
|D ecember 31,
|2026
|2025
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|549,853
|$
|743,294
|Restricted cash
|6,657
|4,594
|Other receivables
|34,065
|24,649
|Prepaid data assets
|2,882
|11,742
|Other current assets
|22,564
|28,566
|Total current assets
|616,021
|812,845
|Restricted cash, non-current
|5,020
|6,033
|Property and equipment, net
|85,838
|103,931
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|51,198
|45,339
|Financing lease right-of-use assets
|15,663
|20,210
|Intangible assets, net
|273,677
|309,903
|Goodwill
|160,710
|162,158
|Deferred tax assets
|957
|957
|Other assets, non-current
|12,628
|12,754
|Total assets
|$
|1,221,712
|$
|1,474,130
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|16,384
|$
|18,118
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|66,651
|70,230
|Unearned revenue
|15,811
|37,605
|Operating lease liabilities
|12,264
|12,663
|Notes payable and financing lease liabilities
|11,808
|9,091
|Total current liabilities
|122,918
|147,707
|Unearned revenue, non-current
|120,020
|114,012
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|50,535
|46,647
|Notes payable and financing lease liabilities, non-current
|93
|9,564
|Deferred tax liabilities
|18,371
|23,255
|Other liabilities, non-current
|3,963
|2,080
|Total liabilities
|315,900
|343,265
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock
|6
|5
|Additional paid-in capital
|3,319,723
|3,170,145
|Accumulated deficit
|(2,443,547
|)
|(2,076,002
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|29,630
|36,717
|Total stockholders' equity
|905,812
|1,130,865
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,221,712
|$
|1,474,130
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc
Selected Cash Flow Information (unaudited)
(in thousands)
| Three months ended
September 30,
| Nine months ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net cash used in operating activities
|$
|(77,406
|)
|$
|(117,360
|)
|$
|(264,454
|)
|$
|(325,735
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(407
|)
|(2,549
|)
|(2,704
|)
|(15,627
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|83,144
|251,340
|78,407
|389,526
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(621
|)
|1,869
|(3,640
|)
|15,957
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|556,820
|533,845
|753,921
|603,024
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$ 561,530
|$ 667,145
|$
|561,530
|$
|667,145
Non-GAAP Financial Measure
The reconciliation of operating cash expense to net cash used in operating activities is provided in the following tables:
|Cash Operating Expense - Nine months ended September 30, 2026
|(in millions)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|$
|264.5
|*
|Add: partnership inflows
|7.0
|Cash Operating Expense - Nine months ended September 30, 2026
|$
|271.5
*This is from the Recursion Inc Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 (see above)
|Cash Operating Expense - Nine months ended September 30, 2025
|(in millions)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|$
|325.7
|*
|Add: partnership inflows
|7.0
|Subtract: Transaction costs
|(9.6
|)
|Cash Operating Expense - Nine months ended September 30, 2025
|$
|323.1
*This is from the Recursion Inc Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 (see above)
To supplement our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we monitor and consider operating cash expense, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. We define cash operating expense as the net cash used in operating activities, excluding non-ordinary course transaction costs and partnership cash inflows. This non-GAAP financial measure is not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by U.S. GAAP and is not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. We believe operating cash expense to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash consumed by the operations of the business. A limitation of using this non-U.S. GAAP measure is that operating cash expense does not represent the total change in cash and cash equivalents for the period because it excludes cash provided by or used for other investing and financing activities. We account for this limitation by providing information about our capital expenditures and other investing and financing activities in the statements of cash flows in our financial statements. Additionally, we reconciled operating cash expense above to net cash used in operating activities, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. In addition, it is important to note that other companies, including companies in our industry, may not use operating cash expense, may calculate operating cash expense in a different manner than we do or may use other financial measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of operating cash expense as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, operating cash expense should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains information that includes or is based upon“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, those regarding the impact of preclinical and clinical data from our programs, including the Phase 2 data from the TUPELO trial of REC-4881; the timing and outcome of anticipated engagement with the FDA, including the definition of a registrational path for REC-4881; the impact of the Phase 1 data from the DAHLIA trial of REC-1245 on the future success of that program; the selection of a dose for REC-1245 expansion cohorts; the potential for REC-7735 to limit metabolic liabilities and improve therapeutic index; Recursion's ability to translate platform insights into validated targets and optimized development candidates; Recursion's plans to focus resources on its high-impact partnerships and internal programs and to pursue partnership opportunities for REC-617 and REC-3565; the expected initiation of a Phase 1 clinical study of the development candidate optioned by Sanofi; the impact of Genentech's option of any neuroscience target on future development of that or other potential targets; the reusability of our maps of biology and the potential to generate and experimentally validate additional therapeutic hypotheses, including through multi-modal maps combining our phenomics data with partner-provided data; financial position, including the expected impact of the net proceeds of our October 2026 underwritten offering, cash runway, cash burn, and 2026 and 2027 cash operating expense guidance; the occurrence or realization of potential milestones; the timing of data readouts and other milestones; Recursion's future as a leader in AI-enabled drug discovery and development and ability to deliver better treatments to patients faster; expectations relating to early and late stage discovery, preclinical, and clinical programs, including timelines for commencement of and enrollment in studies, data readouts, presentations at scientific and medical meetings, and meetings with regulators; expectations and developments with respect to licenses and collaborations, including option exercises by partners and the amount and timing of potential milestone payments and royalties; prospective products and their potential future indications, differentiated profiles, and market opportunities; developments with Recursion OS, including the ability to discover and develop new medicines; and all other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may or may not include identifying words such as“plan,”“will,”“may,”“could,”“should,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“believe,”“estimate,”“project,”“designed to,”“potential,”“continue,” and similar terms. These statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements, including but not limited to: challenges inherent in pharmaceutical research and development, including the timing and results of preclinical and clinical programs, where the risk of failure is high and failure can occur at any stage prior to or after regulatory approval due to lack of sufficient efficacy, safety considerations, or other factors; the risk that interim, preliminary, or topline data from our clinical trials may change as more patient data become available and may not be predictive of final results; our ability to leverage and enhance our drug discovery platform; the performance and limitations of our artificial intelligence and machine learning models and the data on which they are trained; our reliance on third parties, including collaborators, contract research organizations, and manufacturers; our ability to initiate clinical trials and enroll patients on expected timelines; competition from other therapies and platforms; our ability to obtain financing for development activities and other corporate purposes; the success of our collaboration activities and our collaborators' discretion over option exercises, program advancement, and funding; our ability to obtain regulatory approval of, and ultimately commercialize, drug candidates; our ability to obtain, maintain, and enforce intellectual property protections; cyberattacks or other disruptions to our technology systems; our ability to attract, motivate, and retain key employees and manage our growth; inflation and other macroeconomic issues; and other risks and uncertainties such as those described under the heading“Risk Factors” in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document and are based on management's current estimates, projections, and assumptions, and Recursion undertakes no obligation to correct or update any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.
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