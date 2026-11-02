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USA Rare Earth Announces Date For Release Of Third Quarter 2026 Results And Conference Call


Date: 2026-11-02 04:31:32

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STILLWATER, Okla., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Rare Earth, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAR) (the Company), today announced that it will release financial results for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2026, after U.S. markets close on Monday, November 9, 2026. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call that afternoon to discuss the results and related matters.

EARNINGS RELEASE
Monday, November 9, 2026 (after market close)

LIVE CONFERENCE CALL
Monday, November 9, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET
US/Canada Toll-Free: +1 (833) 890-8030
International: +1 (412) 564-6268

CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY
Expiration: December 9, 2026
US/Canada Toll-Free: +1 (855) 669-9658
International Toll: +1 (412) 317-0088
Access code: 9762323

Investors may also access the live call and the replay over the internet on the“Events” page of the Company's investor website located at or at .

For more information, please visit USARE.com.

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAR) is building a fully integrated rare-earth and permanent-magnet value chain across the United States, Brazil and the United Kingdom. Through its ownership of Less Common Metals (LCM), one of the world's leading producers of rare-earth metals and alloys, its development of magnet manufacturing capacity in Stillwater, Oklahoma, its Pela Ema mine in Brazil and the Round Top deposit in Texas, USA Rare Earth is pursuing capabilities across the value chain from mining to metal-making, alloy production and neodymium magnet manufacturing. USA Rare Earth is establishing a secure, Western-aligned supply of materials essential to the aerospace and defense, semiconductor, energy, data center, physical AI, mobility, healthcare and industrial sectors.

For more information, visit.

Investor Relations Contact
J.B. Lowe, CFA
VP, Head of Investor Relations
...

Media Relations Contact
Collected Strategies
Dan Moore / Scott Bisang
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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