Athene Holding Ltd. Declares Fourth Quarter 2026 Preferred Stock Dividends
- Quarterly dividend of $396.875 per share on the company's 6.35% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (the“Series A Preferred Stock”); holders of depositary shares will receive $0.396875 per depositary share. Quarterly dividend of $351.5625 per share on the company's 5.625% Fixed-Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (the“Series B Preferred Stock”); holders of depositary shares will receive $0.3515625 per depositary share. Quarterly dividend of $304.6875 per share on the company's 4.875% Fixed-Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (the“Series D Preferred Stock”); holders of depositary shares will receive $0.3046875 per depositary share. Quarterly dividend of $484.375 per share on the company's 7.750% Fixed-Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (the“Series E Preferred Stock”); holders of depositary shares will receive $0.484375 per depositary share.
Depositary shares for the Series A Preferred Stock are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol“ATHPrA,” depositary shares for the Series B Preferred Stock are listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol“ATHPrB,” depositary shares for the Series D Preferred Stock are listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol“ATHPrD,” and depositary shares for the Series E Preferred Stock are listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol“ATHPrE.”
About Athene
Athene is the leading retirement solutions company with $473 billion of total assets as of June 30, 2026, and operations in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, and Japan. Athene is focused on providing financial security to individuals by offering an attractive suite of retirement income and savings products and also serves as a solutions provider to corporations. For more information, please visit .
Contact:
Alyssa Castelli
Director, External Relations
+1 646 768 7304
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