Vegan Sarees Made From Banana Fiber Arrive In The U.S. As A Silk-Free Alternative

Banana fiber sarees from JCS Fashions, a plant-based alternative to silk

More than 50 banana fiber saree styles, in stock in Milpitas, Calif.

Close-up of banana fiber weave, with a sheen close to silk

Vegan sarees woven from banana plant fiber offer a silk-like sheen with no animal products. JCS Fashions stocks more than 50 styles in California.

- Jedi Solomon, Founder, JCS FashionsMILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JCS Fashions sells sarees most U.S. stores don't carry: ones woven from banana fiber. The boutique stocks more than 50 styles of them, in stock in Milpitas and ready to ship, and none use silk or any animal product. The fiber comes from the banana plant itself, and the finished fabric is light, breathes well, and has a sheen close to silk. The full collection is atPrice is the other difference. The banana fiber sarees run $57 to $72. Comparable vegan sarees stocked in the U.S. usually run $90 to $160. Orders ship from California and arrive in days. The overseas sellers who dominate this category typically take two to four weeks. Bay Area shoppers can also book an appointment to see the sarees in person at the Milpitas store.Every banana fiber saree is part of the store's standing Buy 2, Get 1 Free offer: mix and match, and the lowest-priced item in the basket is free."Most vegan sarees you find online ship from overseas and take weeks to get here. Ours are already in Milpitas. You can have one in a few days, or come try it on first," said Jedi Solomon, founder of JCS Fashions.Shoppers can order the full banana fiber collection online for delivery anywhere in the U.S., or visit the Milpitas store to try sarees on before buying. In-store visits are by appointment. To book a visit or ask about a style, call +1 (408) 228-4877 or email....About JCS FashionsJCS Fashions is a Milpitas, California boutique for Indian ethnic wear: sarees, kurtis, men's kurtas and sherwanis, and kids' festive wear. It sells online at jcsfashions, ships nationwide from California, and offers in-person shopping by appointment in Milpitas.

Jedi Solomon - Founder

JCS Fashions

+1 408-228-4877

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Buy 2 Get 1 Free - Vegan Sarees Banana Fiber Sarees - JCS Fashions

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Vegan Sarees Made From Banana Fiber Arrive in the U.S. as a Silk-Free Alternative News Provided By JCS Fashions November 02, 2026, 21:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.