AARP Maryland Celebrates Family Caregivers With A Month Of Free Events Across The State

AARP Maryland is hosting free events to celebrate family caregivers.

Events include a free moving screening.

CAREversations connect family caregivers with resources and support.

You don't need to call yourself a caregiver to join. CAREversations, pickleball, a film screening and more. All free this November across Maryland.

- Hank Greenberg, AARP Maryland State DirectorANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Do you help a parent, spouse, friend or neighbor? You may not call yourself a caregiver, but you are making a difference every day. This November, during National Family Caregivers Month, AARP Maryland is celebrating Maryland's family caregivers with a statewide series of free events designed to inform, connect and inspire. From CAREversations and pickleball clinics to a special screening of the documentary Wine, Women & Dementia, the 2026 Caregiving Blitz offers everyone a chance to take a break, recharge and discover practical resources.Across the country, more than 63 million Americans help their older parents, spouses and other loved ones live independently at home, where they want to be. They manage medications, prepare meals, drive to appointments and handle finances, often while balancing jobs and families of their own. AARP's Valuing the Invaluable 2026 report finds that the unpaid care family caregivers provide is now worth $1 trillion a year."Family caregivers give so much of themselves, and this month is for them," said AARP Maryland State Director Hank Greenberg. "Chances are, if you are not a caregiver today, you have been one, you know someone who is, or you will be one someday. Whether you're caring for a loved one now or simply want to learn more, we hope you'll join us, bring a friend and find a little support and a lot of community along the way."CAREversationsCAREversations are welcoming, lightly facilitated discussions where caregivers can connect, share practical tips and learn about local resources..Prince George's County - Thursday, Nov. 5, 6–8 p.m., Dave & Buster's Capitol Heights, 1851 Ritchie Station Court, Capitol Heights. Register at aarp/EAX4dD..Howard County - Tuesday, Nov. 10, 6–8 p.m., Busboys and Poets, 6251 Mango Tree Road, Columbia. Register at aarp/gKPk2N..Anne Arundel County - Wednesday, Nov. 18, 6–8 p.m., Maggiano's Little Italy, 2100 Annapolis Mall Road, Annapolis. Register at aarp/9AQ9mn.Take a Break and Get MovingCaregiving can be demanding. These events invite participants to enjoy light physical activity, meet new people and take a well-deserved break..Pickleball Clinic, Baltimore County - Tuesday, Nov. 10, 5–7 p.m., Baltimore Pickleball Club, 2125 Greenspring Drive, Timonium. Register at aarp/PZx92D..Pickleball Clinic, Montgomery County - Wednesday, Nov. 11, 5–7 p.m., Montgomery Tennisplex, 18010 Central Park Circle, Boyds. Register at aarp/vmORPo..Walk With a Doc, Columbia - Saturday, Nov. 14, 9–11 a.m., Lake Kittamaqundi, 10221 Wincopin Circle, Columbia. Each walk begins with a short health chat led by a local health care professional, followed by a walk at your own pace. Register at aarp/77ZvE2.Free Movie Screening of Wine, Women & DementiaOn Thursday, Nov. 12, from 5:30–8:30 p.m., AARP Maryland will host an in-person screening of Wine, Women & Dementia at Maryland Public Television, 11767 Owings Mills Blvd., Owings Mills.The documentary explores the human side of dementia through the voices of family caregivers, who share stories of love, humor and devotion from their journeys caring for loved ones. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with filmmaker Kitty Norton. Register at aarp/BVdaaD.Can't make it to Owings Mills? The Maryland Department of Aging is hosting watch parties at senior centers across the state. Locations are listed at maryland/wine-and-women.More Ways to Connect.Thanksgiving Holiday Cooking Class With Chef Christine (virtual) - Saturday, Nov. 7. At 11 a.m. Register at aarp/MaRk8k..Caring for Your Family, Friends and Loved Ones, Towson - Thursday, Nov. 19, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. at the Towson Library. This free program offers guidance, resources and strategies to help caregivers navigate their journey with confidence. Register at aarp/OeQoG8..We C.A.R.E. Conference – Rooted in Strength - Thursday, Nov. 19, Maryland Family Caregiver Day, 9 a.m.–3 p.m., Anne Arundel Community College Health & Life Sciences Building, 101 College Pkwy., Arnold. Hosted by Laila's Gift in partnership with AARP Maryland, this free conference brings caregivers, advocates and service providers together for networking, a keynote and a resource fair. Registration is available at lailasgift.All AARP Maryland National Family Caregivers Month events are free and open to everyone, but registration is required. For the full schedule and registration details, visit aarp/MDcares.###About AARPAARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the 125 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health and financial security, and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and the AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit aarp, aarp/espanol, or follow @AARP, @AARPLatino and @AARPadvocates on social media.

Nancy Carr

AARP Maryland

+1 667-506-4516

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AARP Maryland Celebrates Family Caregivers With a Month of Free Events Across the State News Provided By AARP Maryland November 02, 2026, 21:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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