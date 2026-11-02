Partsflowtm Introduces AI-Powered Platform To Simplify Used Auto Parts Sourcing For Repair Shops

PartsFlowTM introduces an AI-powered platform designed to help repair shops find compatible used auto parts, compare nationwide suppliers, and manage purchases with Ask HankTM AI.

Meet Ask HankTM, the AI-powered automotive parts assistant being developed for PartsFlowTM. Hank will help repair shops identify compatible parts, verify vehicle fitment, compare supplier options, and make smarter purchasing decisions through natural voice

Independent AI-powered platform helps repair shops find compatible used auto parts, compare suppliers and simplify purchasing with Ask HankTM AI.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Finding the right used auto part can be one of the most frustrating and time-consuming tasks for automotive repair shops. Searching multiple websites, calling suppliers, confirming compatibility, comparing warranties and waiting for quotes can slow down repairs and keep vehicles occupying valuable service bays.

PartsFlow TM is being developed to change that.

Today, PartsFlowTM announced plans for a new AI-powered business platform designed specifically for automotive repair shops. Expected to launch in early 2027, the platform will bring parts sourcing, supplier communications, purchasing and warranty management together in one place.

The company's mission is simple: Less Time Searching & Calling. More Cars Out the Door.

Finding the Right Part Shouldn't Be So Complicated

Consider a repair shop looking for a replacement engine for a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado.

Today, that search might involve several supplier websites, multiple phone calls and hours spent comparing engines with different mileage, prices, warranties and delivery schedules. Even after finding an engine, the shop still needs to verify that it fits the vehicle.

With PartsFlowTM, the goal is to simplify that process.

A service advisor could simply ask Ask Hank TM, the platform's AI-powered automotive assistant:

"Hank, find me a replacement engine for a 2018 Chevy Silverado."

Hank would guide the user through VIN and fitment verification, help locate compatible engines from participating suppliers nationwide, and compare available options based on mileage, price, warranty, supplier history and delivery.

Rather than simply returning a list of parts, Hank is being designed to help repair professionals understand which options offer the best overall value for their specific repair.

More Than a Parts Search Engine

PartsFlowTM is being developed as a connected business platform that helps repair shops manage the entire parts procurement process.

Repair professionals will be able to communicate with suppliers, request and compare quotes, manage purchases, track orders and organize warranty claims within individual repair jobs.

The platform is designed to reduce the need to switch between disconnected websites, phone calls, text messages and purchasing systems.

PartsFlowTM is designed as an independent, supplier-neutral platform, giving repair shops access to a broad network of participating automotive recyclers and parts suppliers without favoring any single supplier.

Bringing Practical AI Intelligence Into the Repair Shop

Beyond parts sourcing, PartsFlowTM is developing additional AI-assisted capabilities designed to support repair professionals.

AI Sound Diagnostics: Technicians will be able to record unusual vehicle sounds and have Hank analyze the recordings, ask follow-up questions and help investigate possible mechanical problems.

Hank Impact IntelligenceTM: Using available photographs and collision information from donor vehicles, Hank will help identify potential accident-related damage risks affecting individual recycled parts.

Intelligent Parts Recommendations: Hank will evaluate fitment, mileage, pricing, warranty coverage, delivery and available supplier performance information to help shops make more informed purchasing decisions.

These tools are intended to assist professional judgment, reduce uncertainty and help repair shops make better use of their time.

Built on More Than 20 Years of Industry Experience

PartsFlowTM is being developed by the team behind Automotix ®, a nationwide used automotive parts marketplace with more than two decades of industry experience and hundreds of thousands of parts transactions.

That experience has provided firsthand insight into the challenges repair shops and suppliers face when sourcing, purchasing and managing recycled automotive parts.

Efi Gershom, Founder and CEO of Automotix and PartsFlowTM, said:

"For more than 20 years, we've watched repair shops spend an enormous amount of time searching for parts, calling suppliers and trying to verify that they're buying the right component.

We believe there's a much better way to do business. PartsFlow is about bringing suppliers, repair shops and intelligent technology together in one place.

Our goal isn't simply to help shops find parts faster. It's to help them make better decisions, reduce unnecessary work and get more cars out the door."

Coming in Early 2027

PartsFlowTM is preparing for its anticipated launch in early 2027 and is inviting automotive repair shops and qualified recycled parts suppliers to register their interest in early access.

The company plans to introduce its core sourcing, communication and purchasing capabilities, with additional AI-assisted features and enhancements as development progresses.

Repair shops and suppliers interested in learning more can visit .

About PartsFlowTM

PartsFlowTM is an independent, AI-powered B2B platform being developed to simplify how automotive repair shops find, source, purchase and manage used auto parts. By combining nationwide supplier access, intelligent sourcing assistance, business communications and transaction management, PartsFlowTM aims to help repair shops operate more efficiently.

PartsFlowTM | Less Time Searching & Calling. More Cars Out the Door.

Powered by Automotix®.

Efi Gershom

PartsFlowTM

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PartsFlowTM | Smarter Used Auto Parts Sourcing for Repair Shops | Powered by Ask HankTM AI

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