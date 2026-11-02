Weekapaug Inn Invites Guests To Gather For The Holidays On The Rhode Island Coast

Weekapaug Inn in Rhode Island

Weekapaug Inn

Weekapaug Inn Fenway Suite

Winter Evenings at Weekapaug Inn

Weekapaug Inn

Thanksgiving dining, Christmas traditions and New Year's celebrations bring family and friends together at the Inn

WEEKAPAUG, RI, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Weekapaug Inn, a timeless Relais & Chateaux and Forbes Five Star Hotel, New England-style Inn set in the peaceful Weekapaug community, is preparing a season of holiday gatherings, from Thanksgiving at The Restaurant to festive Christmas dining and a New Year's Eve celebration. Set beside Quonochontaug Pond, the Inn offers families and friends a welcoming place to reconnect over coastal New England cuisine and time together.ThanksgivingOn Thursday, Nov. 26, Weekapaug Inn will welcome families and friends to Thanksgiving Day Family Style in The Restaurant. The Inn's culinary team will serve a family-style feast that brings together traditional Thanksgiving favorites and its own seasonal creations, giving guests a warm, relaxed setting to gather without the cooking or cleanup.Christmas SeasonOn Friday, Dec. 4, at 1 pm, floral designer Semia Dunne will lead Wreath Making with Flowers by Semia in Weekapaug Inn's Meeting House. Guests will shape and decorate their own wreaths while enjoying wine and charcuterie. Dunne, founder and CEO of SEMIA Floral Studio, has had her work featured in Vogue, Brides and Martha Stewart Weddings.Weekapaug Inn welcomes Mr. and Mrs. Claus to the Lawn for Cookies, Cocoa & Claus on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 2 pm for a seaside celebration overlooking the pond. Families can enjoy hot cocoa, warm cider and cookies, browse fresh trees and handmade wreaths for sale, and help children write and send letters to Santa. A decorated photo setting offers a chance to capture the visit; photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus may be purchased for $5. Reservations are required.On Thursday, Dec. 24, at 5:30 pm, Weekapaug Inn will celebrate Christmas Eve Feast of Fishes, the Italian American holiday tradition with a family-style seafood dinner in The Restaurant. The menu features dishes including an oyster shooter with tomato granita, bacalao croquettes with caviar, char-grilled octopus, squid ink risotto, lobster ravioli and monkfish puttanesca. The menu is subject to change, and tickets are nonrefundable.Weekapaug Inn invites families and friends to gather at The Restaurant on Friday, Dec. 25 for Christmas Day Brunch beginning at 10 am. The family-style brunch opens with local cheese and charcuterie, fresh fruit and avocado toast, followed by a choice of entrées including lobster Benedict, Nutella banana French toast, herb-roasted prime rib and glazed ham. Gingerbread cookies, eggnog mousse tarts and other holiday sweets round out the meal. The menu is subject to change, and tickets are nonrefundable.New Year's EveWeekapaug Inn will welcome 2027 during New Year's Eve Dinner with live music in the Sea Room and a five-course dinner in The Restaurant by Executive Chef Gerardo Viejo. The menu features Osetra caviar with Stonington lobster, scallop crudo, black sea bass, prime filet and a caramel apple dessert, with an optional wine pairing. Seatings are available Thursday, Dec. 31, at 6 and 9 pm. Cocktail attire is required; the menu is subject to change, and tickets are nonrefundable.For more information on Weekapaug Inn holiday events and programming, please visit weekapauginn/events or by calling 855-679-2995. Visit weekapauginn for general details. Follow Weekapaug Inn at @WeekapaugInn on Instagram, Facebook.# # #About Weekapaug InnOriginally built in 1899, the charming Weekapaug Inn has welcomed guests ever since to its bucolic landscape where a shimmering sun rises over Quonochontaug Pond, Adirondack chairs grace the great lawn, and a verdant chef's garden provides the Inn's kitchen and bar with the freshest of ingredients. 33 guest rooms, including four Signature Suites, range from 250 to 2,000 square feet and each is distinctive in décor, and equipped with the finest amenities, as well as a mix of original Inn furnishings and up-to-date pieces. In collaboration with The Birdsong Project, in-room record players and LPs are available inviting guests to relax to the sounds of nature and artistry during their stay. These record players and LPs are in the Carriage House suites, newly renovated Fenway Suites and Signature Suites, which are all named after birds. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are enjoyed in the casually elegant Restaurant where the culinary team works closely with local growers, farmers, and fishmongers, while developing their seasonal take on New England coastal cuisine. The dining room is cozy, with views of the pond and the lawn, and adjacent The Garden Room bar is the spot for casual bistro-style dining. In warmer months, al fresco dining is offered on The Deck and around the pool, and beach snacks, sandwiches and pizza are served at the Bathhouse. S'mores are presented every night in any season (weather permitting).

Weekapaug Inn Media Contact

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Weekapaug Inn Invites Guests to Gather for the Holidays on the Rhode Island Coast News Provided By The Mayfield Group November 02, 2026, 21:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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