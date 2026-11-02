Ghanaian Digital Creator Parker More Develops PXRKER Through Fashion And Digital Storytelling

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Parker More is developing PXRKER through fashion, lifestyle content and digital creativity while pursuing his university education in Ghana.

- Parker MoreACCRA, GREATER ACCRA, GHANA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ghanaian digital creator Parker More, professionally known as PXRKER, is continuing to develop his creative identity through fashion, lifestyle content, gaming and digital entertainment while pursuing his university education.Parker's interest in fashion dates back to 2016, when he began developing an appreciation for personal style, self-expression and creative presentation. Over time, that interest grew into a broader ambition to build a recognisable identity that connects fashion with digital creativity.Now based in Accra, Parker is building his online presence across social media platforms, sharing content that reflects his interests and personality. His creative direction brings together fashion, lifestyle, entertainment and gaming, with an emphasis on developing a consistent identity across his digital platforms.His journey also includes his experience as a University of Ghana student. Since beginning his university journey in March 2026, Parker has been balancing his academic responsibilities with his creative interests and ambitions. He sees education as an important part of his personal development and hopes to document more of his experiences as he progresses through university.A central part of his long-term vision is PXRKER, the personal creative identity he hopes to develop into a distinctive fashion brand. His ambitions include exploring original clothing designs, building a recognisable visual identity and pursuing opportunities in fashion modelling. He also hopes to create work that reflects his own perspective rather than simply following existing trends.Parker views social media as a platform for creative expression, connection and growth. As he continues developing his content, he aims to build a community around his interests and explore opportunities to collaborate with other creatives and brands in the future.Fashion remains an important part of that vision. Parker hopes to gain experience in modelling and, over time, work towards opportunities with established fashion houses. These are future ambitions that form part of his broader creative goals.“For me, creativity is about expressing who I am and building something that represents my vision. I want to keep learning, exploring fashion, creating content and developing PXRKER into something meaningful over time,” Parker More says.As he moves forward, Parker intends to continue growing his digital presence while gaining experience through education, content creation and fashion-related opportunities. His journey reflects an ongoing effort to bring together personal development, creativity and long-term ambition.About Parker MoreParker More, also known as PXRKER, is a Ghanaian digital creator with interests in fashion, lifestyle, gaming and digital entertainment. He is a University of Ghana student and is working towards developing PXRKER into a distinctive creative and fashion identity.Media ContactParker MoreEmail:...TikTok: @parker_moreInstagram:

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Ghanaian Digital Creator Parker More Develops PXRKER Through Fashion and Digital Storytelling News Provided By Parker More November 02, 2026, 21:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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