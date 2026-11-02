LUMICUP ELEVATES HOLIDAY HOSTING, GIFTING AND SEASONAL GATHERINGS WITH CUSTOMIZABLE ALUMINUM CUPS

From Thanksgiving tables to New Year's Eve celebrations, LumiCup offers a stylish, customizable alternative to traditional plastic party cups

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The holiday season is full of reasons to gather, from Friendsgiving dinners and family celebrations to office parties, cookie exchanges and New Year's Eve toasts. As hosts prepare to welcome friends, family and colleagues, LumiCup is bringing a stylish upgrade to one of the most overlooked details of entertaining: the cup.Combining the convenience of disposable drinkware with customizable designs and the benefits of aluminum, LumiCup offers a festive alternative to traditional plastic party cups. Whether personalized with a family name, designed to match a holiday tablescape, customized for a company celebration or created as a memorable party favor, LumiCup makes it easy to add a personal touch to gatherings throughout the season.Made with post-consumer recycled aluminum, LumiCup keeps drinks colder for longer as compared to traditional plastic cups and is designed to be recycled infinitely without losing its integrity. Available in five sizes-9 oz., 12 oz., 16 oz., 20 oz. and 24 oz.-LumiCup accommodates everything from sparkling water and seasonal sodas to cocktails, mocktails and other holiday favorites.“Some of the best holiday memories happen around a table, at a party or during an impromptu gathering with friends,” said Kevin Diamond, co-founder and CEO of Lumi.“We wanted to give people a way to make those occasions feel a little more special without adding to the pile of traditional plastic party cups. With LumiCup, you can personalize the experience, keep drinks colder and choose a cup made from a material that can be recycled again and again.”A Personal Touch for Every Holiday GatheringFrom Thanksgiving through New Year's Eve, customization gives hosts and event planners an opportunity to make LumiCup part of the celebration itself. Personalized cups can serve as place settings, feature family names or favorite holiday phrases, coordinate with party themes or give guests a keepsake to take home.For corporate holiday parties, client appreciation events and end-of-year celebrations, custom LumiCups can incorporate company branding, event names, seasonal artwork or messaging. They also offer businesses an alternative to conventional branded merchandise, combining a practical use with a design created specifically for the occasion.Whether hosting an intimate dinner or organizing a large seasonal event, LumiCup brings together function, personalization and a more considered approach to disposable drinkware.A More Sustainable Way to CelebrateHoliday entertaining can generate significant amounts of single-use waste, particularly when gatherings involve large groups and disposable tableware. LumiCup offers an alternative to conventional plastic party cups by using aluminum, a material that can be recycled repeatedly without losing its inherent properties.“People shouldn't have to choose between convenience, a great drinking experience and making more thoughtful material choices,” said Paul Kradin, co-founder and Chief Sustainability Officer of Lumi.“The holidays are an opportunity to rethink the everyday products we bring into our celebrations. Aluminum offers a compelling alternative to traditional plastic cups, and customization makes that choice feel even more personal.”LumiCup's 9 oz., 12 oz. and 16 oz. sizes are available for individual purchases through lumicup, where consumers can explore customization options. Bulk ordering is available for businesses, venues, organizations and events, with all five sizes-including the 20 oz. and 24 oz. options-and customization opportunities for larger gatherings and branded experiences.To explore custom designs or inquire about bulk orders, visit lumicup or contact....About Lumi and the LumiCupLumi is revolutionizing single-use drinkware with its groundbreaking product, the LumiCup – the lightest disposable and endlessly recyclable aluminum cup on the market. Founded in 2021 with a vision to combat the global surge in single-use plastic, Lumi's innovative beverage solution offers a stylish, high-performance alternative to plastic cups. Available in five sizes (9 oz., 12 oz., 16 oz., 20 oz. and 24 oz.), LumiCups deliver true material and carbon footprint sustainability while improving the drink experience by staying colder, longer. With the planet enduring a staggering 10M tons of annual waste from single-use plastic cups, sophisticated and lustrous LumiCups are an environmentally conscious choice that offer a premium user experience. Join the movement online at lumicup and @thelumicup on Instagram. Please contact LumiCup at....

Kat Johnson

LumiCup

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LUMICUP ELEVATES HOLIDAY HOSTING, GIFTING AND SEASONAL GATHERINGS WITH CUSTOMIZABLE ALUMINUM CUPS News Provided By LumiCup November 02, 2026, 21:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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