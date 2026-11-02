Energy Companies Present At The Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference, November 5

B2i Digital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Energy Companies Present at the Oil & amp; Gas Virtual Investor Conference, November 5

02.11.2026 / 21:42 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lineup Spans Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Fuel Technology and Nuclear Waste Disposal From Early-Stage Exploration to Producing Fields, Management Teams Take Questions and One-on-One Meeting Requests NEW YORK, NY - November 2, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - B2i Digital, Inc. invites investors to the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference, a B2i Digital Featured Conference, taking place on Thursday, November 5, 2026, and hosted by Virtual Investor Conferences. As the Official Marketing Partner, B2i Digital brings the conference and every presenting company to 1,200+ news, broadcast and trade outlets with a 330 million+ monthly audience, and a community of 1.7 million+ investors and market participants. Event details and presenting company profiles: Register at Request a meeting with management at Any registered investor can request a virtual meeting with the management team of a presenting company. Each company presents live for 30 minutes with audience Q&A. Replays will be available on the B2i Digital and OTC Markets YouTube channels. “There are so many different parts of the oil and gas sector, and each presenting company approaches it from its own unique perspective. Hear their presentations, then schedule your one-on-one meetings to dig in deeper with the companies that pique your interest,” said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital, Inc. Presenting Companies as of November 2, 2026 (subject to change): Thursday, November 5 9:00 AM ET: Sintana Energy

9:30 AM ET: OMV AG

10:00 AM ET: BluEnergies Ltd.

10:30 AM ET: Robinson Energy Limited

11:00 AM ET: Kinjal Gas Ltd. (Private)

11:30 AM ET: AXP Energy Ltd.

12:00 PM ET: Sulnox Group Plc

12:30 PM ET: Dune Oil Corp.

1:00 PM ET: Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc.

1:30 PM ET: Valeura Energy Inc. Presenting company summaries: Sintana Energy is an Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas company, holding interests in a diverse portfolio of high-impact assets that spans the Southern Atlantic conjugate margin. Its current portfolio is positioned in the emerging frontier geographies of Namibia, Uruguay and Angola, with additional legacy assets in Colombia and The Bahamas. OMV AG is transitioning to become an integrated sustainable energy, fuels and chemicals company and is striving to achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. BluEnergies Ltd. is a Canadian based oil and gas exploration and development company focused on offshore West Africa. The company has partnered with TotalEnergies to explore its blocks in the Harper Basin, in the deep water offshore Liberia, and recently acquired a previously discovered and tested play offshore Louisiana in the shallow water Gulf of America. Robinson Energy Limited is an emerging energy company focused on the responsible development of liquids-rich natural gas resources in Papua New Guinea, advancing established discoveries through disciplined, infrastructure-led development while aligning with the long-term energy needs of Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG) markets. Kinjal Gas Ltd. (Private) is a Mexico-focused energy company building a natural gas platform to support long-term industrial growth and energy security in the country, developing and operating gas assets that deliver dependable supply to domestic markets. AXP Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas production and development company with operations in Colorado and Oklahoma. Current operations are focused on developing its leases in Oklahoma. Sulnox Group Plc develops and supplies patented, 100% organic fuel conditioners that improve combustion in all liquid hydrocarbon fuels. Its drop-in solutions help reduce fuel costs and emissions without requiring any capital investment or operational change. Dune Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil exploration company focused on Türkiye, advancing the onshore M47 oil exploration block in the Cudi-Gabar petroleum province of southeastern Turkiye. Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc. is the first company to undertake development of technologies for nuclear waste disposal in deep boreholes. In January 2026, the company launched a full-scale, at-depth deep borehole Commercialization Pilot for its solution at Cameron, Texas. Valeura Energy Inc. is a Canadian public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and Türkiye, reinvesting into its producing asset portfolio while deploying capital toward further organic and inorganic growth across Southeast Asia. Throughout the year, Virtual Investor Conferences feature public companies from exchanges worldwide, including NYSE, Nasdaq, TSX, TSXV, CSE, ASX, LSE, and the OTC Markets. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property. About B2i Digital, Inc. B2i Digital, Inc. partners with conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Its B2i Digital Media Network ( ) spans 1,200+ news, broadcast, and trade outlets with a 330 million+ combined monthly audience, plus 1.7 million+ followers, 77,000 opt-in email subscribers, and a rolodex of 235,000+ capital markets contacts. That reach gets clients seen; its conferences put them in the room with investors. The Capital Markets MatchmakerSM takes every story from Marketing to MeetingsSM. B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City. Discover more Featured Companies, Featured Experts, and upcoming Featured Conferences at b2idigital. B2i Digital Contact Information

David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.



212.579.4844 Office

...

B2i Digital Social Media







@b2idigital

@b2idigital





@davidshapironyc

About Virtual Investor Conferences Virtual Investor Conferences is the proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet directly with investors online. VIC offers companies efficient access to a broad investor audience through live presentations, Q&A sessions, and one-on-one meetings. Investors benefit from direct access to executive management teams and the ability to view presentations live or on demand. Virtual Investor Conferences Contact Information OTC Markets Group Inc.

Virtual Investor Conferences



... Disclosure & Disclaimer B2i Digital, Inc. is the Official Marketing Partner of the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference. B2i Digital, Inc. is not an affiliate of Virtual Investor Conferences and is not authorized to represent or act on behalf of Virtual Investor Conferences, in any capacity. Virtual Investor Conferences has not reviewed and approved the content contained on the b2idigital website. Content related to any specific company referenced in this release was provided by that company, approved by that company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to its accuracy. This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor should it be relied upon as the basis for any investment decision. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or financial adviser, and nothing herein should be construed as investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisers and conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decision. View the original release on

News Source: B2i Digital, Inc.

02.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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