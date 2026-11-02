Abivax To Participate In Upcoming Fall Investor Conferences
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ABIVAX
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Abivax to Participate in Upcoming Fall Investor Conferences
02.11.2026 / 22:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Abivax to Participate in Upcoming Fall Investor Conferences PARIS, France – November 2, 2026 – 10:05 PM CET – Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 – ABVX / Nasdaq: ABVX) (“Abivax” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced participation in the following upcoming fall investor conferences: Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference
Boston, Massachusetts
November 9-11, 2026
Fireside Chat: Tuesday, November 10th, 10:30-10:55am ET LifeSci Capital X Sofinnova Growth & Innovation Summit
London, United Kingdom
November 16, 2026 30 th German Equity Forum (Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum)
Frankfurt, Germany
November 23-25, 2026
Corporate Presentation: Monday, November 23rd, 11:40am-12:10pm CET Evercore ISI 9 th Annual Healthcare Conference
Miami, Florida
November 30 – December 2, 2026
Fireside Chat: Wednesday, December 2nd, 7:55-8:15am ET Piper Sandler 38 th Annual Healthcare Conference
New York, New York
December 1-3, 2026
Fireside Chat: Thursday, December 3rd, 8:00-8:25am ET Webcast links for select presentations will be available in the Investors section of Abivax's website at . A replay of the available webcasts will also be available on the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.
About Abivax Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the United States, Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.
Contact: Abivax SA
Patrick Malloy
SVP, Investor Relations
...
+1 847 987 4878 Media Contact:
LifeSci Communications
Karissa Baltz, PhD
Associate Director
... 02.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
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2426792 02.11.2026 CET/CEST
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