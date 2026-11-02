BSF Inaugurates Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra In Tripura

BSF Inaugurates New Janaushadhi Kendra in Tripura

Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 3 (ANI): In a significant step towards strengthening healthcare facilities and promoting community welfare in border areas, the Border Security Force (BSF) Tripura Frontier has inaugurated a Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMBJK) at Fatikchera in West Tripura on Monday. The Kendra was inaugurated by Princee Rani, Inspector General, BSF Tripura Frontier, in the presence of senior BSF officers, medical officers from BSF and civil hospitals, and representatives of the border population.

The facility has been established through a tripartite agreement among the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), SWADHIN Trust and BSF. The initiative, under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) of the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India, aims to make quality generic medicines available to citizens at affordable prices, thereby reducing their healthcare expenses. Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras provide medicines at approximately 50–90 per cent lower prices compared to their branded equivalents. All medicines undergo prescribed quality testing at NABL-accredited laboratories and comply with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). The outlets also offer medicines for chronic ailments, surgical products, nutraceuticals and Suvidha Sanitary Napkins at just Rs. 1 per pad.

Strategic Benefits for Border Communities

The newly inaugurated Kendra at Fatikchera is primarily aimed at serving serving and retired BSF personnel, their families and the civilian population residing in border areas. Strategically located at the entrance of the BSF campus, the facility will ensure convenient access to affordable medicines for residents of neighbouring border villages.

BSF's Commitment to Community Welfare

The inauguration also reflects BSF Tripura Frontier's continued commitment to its Border Outreach Programme, which focuses on improving the quality of life of people living in remote and inaccessible areas. Under the programme, the force has been undertaking several welfare initiatives, including state-level football and volleyball tournaments, marathons, blood donation drives, medical camps, distribution of sports equipment and educational stationery, skill development programmes and initiatives to prepare Tripura's youth for recruitment into Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Through such people-centric initiatives, BSF Tripura Frontier continues to strengthen its role beyond border security by promoting healthcare access, community welfare, youth empowerment and inclusive development among border communities. The initiative reinforces BSF's commitment to serving the nation, securing the borders and empowering border communities.

Statements from BSF Leadership

Princee Rani, IG Tripura BSF, spoke to ANI. "Under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), a Janaushadhi Kendra has been opened here. The main objective of this centre is to provide generic medicines to the people at minimal rates. The prices of medicines here are very low compared to outside-medicines are available at 50% to 90% lower rates. Additionally, the main objective is to provide sanitary napkins for women at just ₹1, so that proper hygiene can be maintained for everyone's health," she said.

"An appeal is made to everyone to take advantage of the Janaushadhi Kendra opened under this scheme, and to get the right medicines at the right time to treat their illnesses," she added. (ANI)

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