Uzbekistan, US Discuss Expanding Cooperation In Artificial Intelligence At Seattle Forum

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)An international forum aimed at strengthening Uzbek-American cooperation in artificial intelligence was held in Seattle as part of Seattle AI Week.

The event brought together around 60 representatives from the technology, education, business, and government sectors.

The forum was organized by the Consulate General of Uzbekistan in Seattle, the American-Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce (AUCC), IT Park Uzbekistan, and the World Digital Technology Academy (WDTA).

Participants included professionals from Microsoft and Meta, executives of AI companies, representatives of Harvard University, the University of Washington, and Northeastern University, officials from the Seattle city government, and representatives of innovative technology companies.

Discussions focused on opportunities for establishing partnerships between US and Uzbek companies and organizations. Particular attention was paid to training young professionals in digital technologies, supporting startups in entering international markets, and leveraging artificial intelligence to address practical challenges.

A separate session was dedicated to the application of AI in areas directly affecting people's daily lives and the development of urban infrastructure. Participants explored the potential of emerging technologies to improve water resource management, enhance municipal services, and strengthen road safety.

Following the forum, the Consulate General of Uzbekistan in Seattle and WDTA signed a framework memorandum of understanding aimed at fostering cooperation among experts, universities, and companies from the two countries.

The parties also agreed to explore joint educational initiatives and opportunities to implement pilot projects in Uzbekistan.

The forum provided a platform for identifying practical areas of Uzbek-American cooperation in artificial intelligence, education, and digital technologies.