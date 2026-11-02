Capital Southwest Announces Financial Results For Second Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Highlights



Total Investment Portfolio at Fair Value: $2.4 billion



Credit Portfolio at Fair Value of $2.2 billion





99% 1st Lien Senior Secured Debt





$376.8 million in new committed credit investments during the quarter





Weighted Average Yield on Debt Investments: 10.9%



Current non-accruals with a fair value of $34.8 million, representing 1.4% of the total investment portfolio, and a cost basis of $85.5 million, representing 3.5% of the total investment portfolio



Equity Portfolio at Fair Value of $192.3 million, excluding investment in CapTrin Partners, LLC ("CapTrin") and Desert Star 2026 LLC ("Desert Star"), CSWC's unconsolidated joint ventures ("JV equity")



$14.2 million in new equity co-investments during the quarter



CSWC Joint Venture ("JV") Equity Investments at Fair Value: $36.4 million





Investment in CapTrin at fair value of $28.4 million





CapTrin portfolio at fair value of $126.7 million





Investment in Desert Star at fair value of $7.9 million







$25.0 million in new commitment to Desert Star during the quarter

Desert Star portfolio at fair value of $128.2 million

Pre-Tax Net Investment Income: $37.2 million, or $0.58 per weighted average common share outstanding

Estimated Undistributed Taxable Income ("UTI"): $0.92 per share as of September 30, 2026

LTM Operating Leverage: 1.4% as of September 30, 2026

Dividends: Paid Total Dividends for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 of $0.64



Paid $0.58 per share Regular Quarterly Dividend ($0.1934 per share in each of July, August and September 2026)

Paid $0.06 per share Supplemental Quarterly Dividend in September 2026

Net Realized and Unrealized Depreciation: $13.4 million, or 0.6% of total investments at fair value



$1.7 million of net appreciation related to the equity portfolio



$14.6 million of net depreciation related to the credit portfolio

$0.5 million net realized and unrealized income tax provision

Balance Sheet:



Cash and Cash Equivalents: $48.0 million



Total Net Assets: $1.1 billion Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per Share: $16.64



In commenting on the Company's results, Michael Sarner, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated,“Capital Southwest delivered the largest origination quarter in our history, with approximately $391 million of originations across 14 new and 16 existing portfolio companies. We also committed $25 million to Desert Star, a new joint venture with Trinity Capital. This new joint venture gives us access to the technology lending market in partnership with Trinity, allowing us to gain exposure through a granular portfolio of investments in an area where we have not historically focused.

Our portfolio continued to generate strong earnings for our shareholders, producing $0.58 of pre-tax net investment income per share. Reflecting the strength of our earnings profile, the Board of Directors again declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share, of which $0.1934 per share will be paid for each of October, November and December 2026, and a supplemental quarterly dividend of $0.06 to be paid in December 2026.

We also continued to strengthen and diversify our capital base. During the quarter, we successfully raised a new $350 million unsecured bond at 6.75%, which we used to pay down our Corporate Credit Facility. We also continued to efficiently raise equity capital during the quarter, raising approximately $67 million through our Equity ATM Program. Finally, pursuant to recent legislation, we received SBA approval to increase Capital Southwest SBIC II, LP's leverage commitment from $175 million to $250 million, further enhancing our capacity to deploy capital through SBIC II.”

Second Quarter Fiscal Year Investment Activities

During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company originated $391.0 million in new commitments, consisting of investments in 14 new portfolio companies totaling $327.1 million and add-on commitments in 16 portfolio companies totaling $63.9 million. New portfolio company originations were comprised of $314.2 million in first lien senior secured debt and $12.9 million in equity investments. The Company also committed $25.0 million in equity to Desert Star.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company received proceeds of $74.2 million from four portfolio company prepayments and exits, generating a weighted average IRR of 14.5%. Total proceeds were comprised of $69.1 million from debt investments and $5.1 million from equity investments.

Second Fiscal Quarter 2027 Operating Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, Capital Southwest reported total investment income of $67.2 million, compared to $61.0 million in the prior quarter. The increase in investment income was primarily attributable to an increase in interest income due to an increase in the weighted average cost basis of investments held.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, total operating expenses (excluding interest expense) were $9.0 million, compared to $7.6 million in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in legal fees and proxy solicitation expenses incurred in connection with our annual meeting of shareholders, as well as an increase in employee compensation.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, interest expense was $21.0 million, compared to $18.5 million in the prior quarter. The increase is primarily attributable to an increase in average borrowings outstanding and an increase in the weighted average interest rate on total debt.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, total pre-tax net investment income was $37.2 million, compared to $35.0 million in the prior quarter.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, there was a tax provision of $0.9 million, compared to a tax benefit of $0.7 million in the prior quarter. The change was primarily driven by deferred tax adjustments related to the tax basis of investments held at Capital Southwest Equity Investments, Inc., our wholly owned subsidiary that has elected to be treated as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, Capital Southwest recorded total net realized and unrealized losses on investments of $13.4 million, compared to $10.9 million of total net realized and unrealized losses in the prior quarter. For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the total net realized and unrealized losses on investments reflected net realized and unrealized appreciation on equity investments of $1.7 million, net realized and unrealized depreciation on debt investments of $14.6 million, and a net realized and unrealized income tax provision of $0.5 million. The net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $21.4 million for the quarter, compared to $24.7 million in the prior quarter.

The Company's NAV at September 30, 2026 was $16.64 per share, compared to $16.61 per share in the prior quarter. The increase in NAV per share from the prior quarter is primarily due to the issuance of common stock at a premium to NAV per share through the Equity ATM Program (as described below), partially offset by net realized and unrealized losses on investments.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At September 30, 2026, Capital Southwest had approximately $48.0 million in unrestricted cash and money market balances and $599.2 million of unused capacity under the Corporate Credit Facility (as defined below) and the SPV Credit Facility (as defined below). The regulatory debt to equity ratio at the end of the quarter was 1.00 to 1.

As of September 30, 2026, Capital Southwest had the following borrowings outstanding:



$90.0 million of total debt outstanding on the Corporate Credit Facility

$105.0 million of total debt outstanding on the SPV Credit Facility

$225.3 million, net of amortized debt issuance costs, of the 5.125% convertible notes due November 2029

$344.6 million, net of amortized debt issuance costs, of the 5.950% Notes due 2030

$337.9 million, net of amortized debt issuance costs and effective hedge accounting adjustment, of the 6.750% Notes due 2031 $281.7 million, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, of SBA Debentures (as defined below)



In August 2016, CSWC entered into a senior secured credit facility (the“Corporate Credit Facility”) to provide additional liquidity to support its investment and operational activities. Borrowings under the Corporate Credit Facility accrued interest on a per annum basis at a rate equal to the applicable SOFR rate plus 2.15%. On September 2, 2026, the Company entered into the Fourth Amended and Restated Senior Secured Revolving Credit Agreement (the "Amendment"). Borrowings under the Corporate Credit Facility accrue interest at a rate equal to the applicable Term SOFR plus 2.00% per annum. The Amendment (1) increased commitments under the Corporate Credit Facility from $510 million to $595 million from a diversified group of lenders, (2) increased the uncommitted accordion feature that could increase the maximum commitments from up to $750 million to up to $1 billion, (3) extended the revolving period from August 2, 2027 to September 2, 2030 and extended final maturity from August 2, 2028 to September 2, 2031, (4) reduced the unused commitment fees from a range of (i) 0.50%-1.00% to (ii) 0.50%-0.75% per annum, based on utilization, on the unused lender commitments; and (5) amended certain financial covenants. In connection with the Amendment, the Company recognized a realized loss on extinguishment of debt of $1.1 million during the three months ended September 30, 2026, which was equal to the write-off of the related unamortized debt issuance costs.

Capital Southwest SPV LLC ("SPV") is a wholly owned special purpose vehicle that was formed to hold investments for the SPV Credit Facility to support our investment and operating activities. On March 20, 2024, SPV entered into a special purpose vehicle financing credit facility (the "SPV Credit Facility"). The SPV Credit Facility included an initial commitment of $150 million. Pursuant to the terms of the loan agreement, on June 20, 2024, total commitments automatically increased from $150 million to $200 million. The SPV Credit Facility also includes an accordion feature that allows increases up to $400 million of total commitments from new and existing lenders on the same terms and conditions as the existing commitments. Borrowings under the SPV Credit Facility bear interest at three-month Term SOFR plus 2.50% per annum during the revolving period ending on March 20, 2027 and three-month Term SOFR plus an applicable margin of 2.85% thereafter. SPV (i) paid unused commitment fees of 0.10% through April 20, 2024 and (ii) pays unused commitment fees of 0.35% thereafter, on the unused lender commitments under the SPV Credit Facility, in addition to other customary fees. Under the SPV Credit Facility, SPV also pays a utilization fee based on the amount of borrowings utilized. The SPV Credit Facility matures on March 20, 2029.

In September 2026, the Company issued $350 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.750% Notes due 2031 (the "September 2031 Notes"). The September 2031 Notes were issued at a price of 98.985% of the aggregate principal amount of the September 2031 Notes, resulting in yield-to-maturity of 6.994%. The September 2031 Notes mature on September 15, 2031 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time prior to August 15, 2031, at par plus a "make-whole" premium, and thereafter at par. The September 2031 Notes bear interest at a rate of 6.750% per year, payable semi-annually in arrears on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning on March 15, 2027. In connection with the September 2031 Notes, the Company has entered into an interest rate swap. Under the interest rate swap, the Company receives a fixed interest rate of 6.75% and pays a floating interest rate of Daily Compounded SOFR plus 2.1587%.

The Company has an "at-the-market" offering (the "Equity ATM Program"), pursuant to which the Company may offer and sell, from time to time through sales agents, up to $2 billion of shares of its common stock. During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company sold 2,732,562 shares of its common stock under the Equity ATM Program at a weighted-average price of $24.50 per share, raising $67.0 million of gross proceeds. Net proceeds were $66.0 million after commissions to the sales agents on shares sold. As of September 30, 2026, the Company has $999.3 million available under the Equity ATM Program.

Our wholly owned subsidiaries, Capital Southwest SBIC I, LP (“SBIC I”) and Capital Southwest SBIC II, LP ("SBIC II" and together with SBIC I, the "SBIC Subsidiaries"), each received a license from the Small Business Administration (the "SBA") to operate as a Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") under Section 301(c) of the Small Business Investment Act of 1958, as amended, on April 20, 2021 and April 17, 2025, respectively. The SBIC licenses allow the SBIC Subsidiaries to obtain leverage by issuing SBA-guaranteed debentures ("SBA Debentures"), subject to the issuance of a leverage commitment by the SBA. SBA Debentures are loans issued to an SBIC that have interest payable semi-annually and a ten-year maturity. The interest rate is fixed shortly after issuance at a market-driven spread over U.S. Treasury Notes with ten-year maturities. For two or more SBICs under common control, the maximum amount of outstanding SBA Debentures cannot exceed $475 million. As of September 30, 2026, SBIC I had a total leverage commitment from the SBA in the amount of $175.0 million. During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, SBIC I repaid $16.0 million of debentures, resulting in a realized loss on extinguishment of debt of $0.3 million. As of September 30, 2026, SBIC I had $159.0 million of debentures outstanding. In September 2026, SBIC II received approval from the SBA to increase its leverage commitment from $175.0 million to $250.0 million, pursuant to recent legislation. As of September 30, 2026, SBIC II had a total leverage commitment from the SBA in the amount of $175.0 million, of which $130.0 million was drawn.

Share Repurchase Program

On July 28, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") approved a share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $20 million of its outstanding shares of common stock in the open market at certain thresholds below its NAV per share, in accordance with guidelines specified in Rules 10b5-1(c)(1)(i)(B) and 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. On August 31, 2021, the Company entered into a share repurchase agreement, which became effective immediately, and the Company will cease purchasing its common stock under the share repurchase program upon the earlier of, among other things: (1) the date on which the aggregate purchase price for all shares equals $20 million including, without limitation, all applicable fees, costs and expenses; or (2) upon written notice by the Company to the broker that the share repurchase agreement is terminated. During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company did not repurchase any shares of the Company's common stock under the share repurchase program.

Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 Per Share and Supplemental Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 Per Share for Quarter Ended December 31, 2026

On August 27, 2026, the Board declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.58, of which $0.1934 per share will be paid in each of October, November and December 2026 and a supplemental quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share payable in December 2026, each of which is detailed in the table below.

The Company's regular quarterly dividend for the quarter ending December 31, 2026 will be payable as follows: