Dianthus Therapeutics To Participate In Five Investor Conferences During November

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNTH), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation therapies to transform the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases, today announced the Company's participation in five investor conferences.



Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference: Marino Garcia, CEO, will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Marino Garcia and Ryan Savitz, EVP, CFO & CBO, will also host one-on-one investor meetings.



Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference: Marino Garcia will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 9:20 a.m. ET. Marino Garcia and Ryan Savitz will also host one-on-one investor meetings.



2026 Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium: Ryan Savitz will host one-on-one investor meetings on Thursday, November 12, 2026.



UBS Global Biopharma Conference: Marino Garcia will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 9:20 a.m. GMT. Marino Garcia and Ryan Savitz will also host one-on-one investor meetings.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference: Marino Garcia will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. GMT. Marino Garcia and Ryan Savitz will also host one-on-one investor meetings.



Webcasts of the fireside chats may be accessed under“News and Events” in the Investors section of the Dianthus Therapeutics website.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation therapies to transform the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases. Based in New York City and Waltham, Mass., Dianthus is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives who aim to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

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Contact

Jennifer Davis Ruff

Dianthus Therapeutics

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