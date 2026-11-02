Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial And Operating Results Increases Base Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIDLAND, Texas, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback,”“we,”“our” or the“Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. THIRD QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

Average oil production of 525 MBO/d (1,034 MBOE/d)

Net cash provided by operating activities of $2.6 billion; Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes1 of $3.2 billion

Cash capital expenditures of $1.0 billion

Free Cash Flow1 and Adjusted Free Cash Flow1of $2.1 billion and $2.2 billion, respectively

Increased annual base dividend by 7.3% to $4.72 per share; marks an 18% year over year increase and a ~2.2% annualized yield2

Repurchased 1.3 million shares of common stock for approximately $251 million

Repurchased $106 million in aggregate principal amount of 2054 and 2064 Senior Notes at a weighted average price of 94.9% of par ($103 million, including accrued interest) Acquired a 7.5% equity interest in the Solitude Pipeline System, a Permian-to-Katy natural gas pipeline

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1 NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES - For a definition of Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share, Net Debt and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial metrics to their respective most directly comparable GAAP metrics, please see“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

2 Cash dividend payable on November 19, 2026; annualized yield based on October 30, 2026 closing share price of $212.08

UPDATED 2026 GUIDANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Increasing annual oil production guidance to ~524 (from 522+) MBO/d with total BOE production of ~1,015 (from 1,000+) MBOE/d and full year cash capital expenditures to $3.95 - $4.00 billion (from ~$3.9 billion)

Q4 2026 oil production guidance of 518 - 528 MBO/d (1,025 - 1,045 MBOE/d) Q4 2026 cash capital expenditures guidance of $1,000 - $1,050 million

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

Have repurchased 389,841 shares of common stock in Q4 2026 to date for approximately $73 million

On October 1, redeemed all $698 million in aggregate principal amount of the Company's 2026 Senior Notes at par Repurchased $195 million in aggregate principal amount of 2054 and 2064 Senior Notes at a weighted average price of 91.0% of par ($183 million, including accrued interest)

THIRD QUARTER 2026 OPERATIONS UPDATE The following tables provide a summary of Diamondback's key operational updates: Wells Drilled and Completed:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 Drilled Completed Drilled Completed Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net Total 105 100 135 133 320 300 450 427



Gross Wells Drilled and Completed By Zone:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 Number of Wells Drilled Number of Wells Completed Number of Wells Drilled Number of Wells Completed Midland Basin: Upper Spraberry 3 2 6 5 Middle Spraberry 5 6 18 26 Jo Mill 17 22 55 84 Lower Spraberry 15 24 55 87 Dean 3 2 5 13 Wolfcamp A 15 36 61 105 Wolfcamp B 24 33 69 104 Wolfcamp D 9 8 27 23 Barnett 14 2 24 3 Midland Basin Total 105 135 320 450 Average Completed Lateral Length (in feet) 13,584 12,251



Realized Average Prices:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Oil ($ per Bbl) $ 87.30 $ 96.82 $ 64.60 Natural gas ($ per Mcf) $ 1.12 $ (2.15 ) $ 0.75 Natural gas liquids ($ per Bbl) $ 20.02 $ 18.56 $ 17.28 Combined price ($ per BOE) $ 51.03 $ 51.68 $ 39.73 Oil, hedged ($ per Bbl)(1) $ 85.89 $ 94.33 $ 63.70 Natural gas, hedged ($ per Mcf)(1) $ 0.90 $ (0.34 ) $ 1.75 Natural gas liquids, hedged ($ per Bbl)(1) $ 20.02 $ 18.56 $ 17.28 Combined price, hedged ($ per BOE)(1) $ 50.01 $ 52.90 $ 40.58 (1) Hedged prices reflect the effect of our commodity derivative transactions on our average sales prices and include gains and losses on cash settlements for matured commodity derivatives, which we do not designate for hedge accounting. Hedged prices exclude gains or losses resulting from the early settlement of commodity derivative contracts.



Average Cash Costs per BOE:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Lease operating expenses $ 5.97 $ 5.96 $ 5.65 Production and ad valorem taxes 3.02 3.26 2.44 Gathering, processing and transportation expense 1.32 1.22 1.41 General and administrative - cash component 0.60 0.52 0.55 Total operating expense - cash $ 10.91 $ 10.96 $ 10.05



FINANCIAL UPDATE

Earnings Attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc.:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 (in millions, except per share amounts) Net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ 1,603 Earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. - Diluted(1) $ 5.69 Adjusted net income(1) $ 1,649 Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted(1) $ 5.86 (1) The Company's earnings (loss) per diluted share amount has been computed using the two-class method in accordance with GAAP. The two-class method is an earnings allocation which reflects the respective ownership among holders of common stock and participating securities. Diluted earnings per share using the two-class method is calculated as (i) net income attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc., (ii) less the reallocation of $9 million in earnings attributable to participating securities, (iii) divided by diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for the respective periods.



Cash Capital Expenditures:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

(in millions) Operated drilling and completion additions to oil and natural gas properties $ 884 $ 632 $ 2,510 $ 2,203 Non-operated additions to oil and natural gas properties and other 142 142 445 377 Total $ 1,026 $ 774 $ 2,955 $ 2,580



Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow - Non-GAAP:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 (in millions) Net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ 1,603 $ 3,510 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,752 $ 10,693 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ 3,393 $ 9,646 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,599 $ 8,016 Free Cash Flow $ 2,148 $ 6,183 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 2,150 $ 6,218



Debt & Liquidity:

September 30, 2026 (in millions) Standalone cash $ 548 Borrowings outstanding under the credit facility $ - Remaining availability under the credit facility $ 3,000 Total standalone liquidity $ 3,548 Consolidated total debt $ 13,375 Consolidated total net debt $ 12,817



RETURN OF CAPITAL UPDATE

Diamondback announced today that the Company's Board of Directors (the“Board”) approved a 7.3% increase to the Company's base cash dividend, raising it to $1.18 per common share for the third quarter of 2026, payable on November 19, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 12, 2026.

During the third quarter, the Company repurchased 1,348,209 shares of common stock for approximately $251 million at a weighted average price of $185.94 per share (excluding excise tax). The Company expects to continue repurchases opportunistically using cash on hand, free cash flow and potential asset sale proceeds. The program has no time limit and may be suspended, modified or discontinued at the Board's discretion. Repurchases may be executed in privately negotiated or open-market transactions, consistent with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and will be subject to market conditions, applicable regulatory and legal requirements and other factors. All shares repurchased will be retired.

The table below summarizes Diamondback's return of capital program, including dividends and share repurchases, with future actions subject to Board approval.

Q3 2026 Q4 2026 to date Cumulative (in millions, except per share amounts, shares in thousands) Base dividend $ 1.18 Shares repurchased 1,348 390 44,183 Weighted average repurchase price $ 185.94 $ 186.69 $ 143.66 Total repurchase cost $ 251 $ 73 $ 6,348 Total return of capital $ 582



UPDATED 2026 GUIDANCE

Below is Diamondback's and Viper Energy, Inc.'s (“Viper”) updated guidance for the full year 2026, which includes fourth quarter production and capital guidance.

2026 Guidance 2026 Guidance Diamondback Energy, Inc. Viper Energy, Inc. 2026 Net production - MBOE/d ~1,015 (from 1,000+) 137.0 - 138.0 2026 Oil production - MBO/d ~524 (from 522+) 67.25 - 67.75 Q4 2026 Oil production - MBO/d (total - MBOE/d) 518 - 528 (1,025 - 1,045) 70.0 - 71.0 (141.5 - 143.5) Unit costs ($/BOE) Lease operating expenses, including workovers $5.95 - $6.20 (from $5.90 - $6.40) G&A Cash G&A $0.55 - $0.65 $0.70 - $0.90 Non-cash equity-based compensation $0.20 - $0.30 $0.10 - $0.20 DD&A $13.50 - $14.50 $14.75 - $17.25 Interest expense (net of interest income) $0.50 - $0.70 $1.90 - $2.40 Gathering, processing and transportation $1.30 - $1.50 (from $1.40 - $1.60) Production and ad valorem taxes (% of revenue) ~6.5% (from ~7%) ~7% Corporate tax rate (% of pre-tax income) 23% Cash tax rate (% of pre-tax income)(1) 19% - 22% 27% - 30% Q4 2026 Cash taxes ($ - million) $500 - $560 Cash Capital Budget ($ - million) Operated drilling and completion $3,350 - $3,400 (from ~$3,310) 2026 Total capital expenditures(2) $3,950 - $4,000 (from ~$3,900) Q4 2026 Capital expenditures $1,000 - $1,050 Average lateral length (Ft.) ~12,900' Net lateral footage completed (1,000's of Ft.) 6,200' - 6,600' (from 6,100' - 6,500') (1) Pre-tax income attributable to the Company is a non-GAAP measure. We are not able to forecast the most directly comparable GAAP measure - Income (loss) before income taxes - due to high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect Income (loss) before income taxes, such as future commodity prices, pace of and costs of developing, producing and operating our interests in oil and natural gas properties, future changes in interest rates and various other business factors impacting our financial results.

(2) Includes non-operated drilling and completion, capital workovers, science, infrastructure, midstream and environmental.



CONFERENCE CALL

Diamondback will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the third quarter of 2026 on Tuesday, November 3, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. CT. Access to the webcast, and replay which will be available following the call, may be found here. The live webcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via Diamondback's website at under the“Investor Relations” section of the site. Investors and others should note that Diamondback announces material financial and operational information to our investors using our investor relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The information we post through our investor relations website may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, which involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding Diamondback's: future performance; business strategy; future operations (including drilling plans and capital plans); estimates and projections of revenues, losses, costs, expenses, returns, cash flow, and financial position; reserve estimates and its ability to replace or increase reserves; anticipated benefits or other effects of strategic transactions (including the 2026 Drop Down, the Viper Riverbend acquisition, the Viper McElroy Ranch acquisition and Viper's Sitio acquisition and other acquisitions, divestitures or reorganizations); and plans and objectives of management (including plans for future cash flow from operations and for executing environmental strategies) are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words“aim,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“future,”“guidance,”“intend,”“may,”“model,”“outlook,”“plan,”“positioned,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“seek,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would,” and similar expressions (including the negative of such terms) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Although Diamondback believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, they involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, in many cases, beyond Diamondback's control. Accordingly, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and Diamondback's actual outcomes could differ materially from what Diamondback has expressed in its forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause the outcomes to differ materially include (but are not limited to) the following: geopolitics and market conditions, including changes in supply and demand levels for oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, and the resulting impact on the price for those commodities; changes in U.S. energy, environmental, monetary and trade policies, including with respect to tariffs or other trade barriers and any resulting trade tensions; actions taken by the members of OPEC and its non-OPEC allies (OPEC+) affecting the production and pricing of oil, as well as other domestic and global political, economic, or diplomatic developments; changes in general economic, business or industry conditions, including changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates, and instability in the financial markets; regional supply and demand factors, including delays, curtailments or interruptions of production, or governmental orders, rules or regulations that impose production limits; federal and state legislative and regulatory initiatives relating to hydraulic fracturing, including the effect of existing and future laws and governmental regulations; physical and transition risks relating to climate change, changing political and social perspectives on climate change and other environmental, social and governance factors, and risks from our publicly disclosed targets related to sustainability and emissions reduction initiatives; challenges in developing our existing leasehold acreage and finding, developing or acquiring additional reserves; restrictions on the use of water, including limits on the use of produced water and a moratorium on new produced water disposal well permits recently imposed by the Texas Railroad Commission in an effort to control induced seismicity in the Permian Basin; significant declines in prices for oil, natural gas, or natural gas liquids, which could require recognition of significant impairment charges; conditions in the capital, financial and credit markets, including the availability and pricing of capital for acquisitions, exploration and development operations; challenges with employee retention and an increasingly competitive labor market; changes in availability or cost of rigs, equipment, raw materials, supplies and oilfield services; changes in safety, health, environmental, tax and other regulations or requirements (including those addressing air emissions, water management, or the impact of global climate change); security threats, including cybersecurity threats and disruptions to our business and operations from breaches of our information technology systems, or from breaches of information technology systems of third parties with whom we transact business; lack of, or disruption in, access to adequate and reliable electrical power, internet and telecommunication infrastructure, information and computer systems, transportation, processing, storage and other facilities for our oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; failures or delays in achieving expected reserve or production levels from existing and future oil and natural gas developments, including due to operating hazards, drilling risks, or the inherent uncertainties in predicting reserve and reservoir performance; inability to keep pace with technological developments in our industry; failure to meet our obligations under our oil purchase contracts; loss of one or more customers or their inability to meet their obligations; geographical concentration of our primary operations; risks from our return of capital activity, and uncertainties over our future dividends and share repurchases; difficulty in obtaining necessary approvals and permits; severe weather conditions and natural disasters; changes in the financial strength of counterparties to our credit facilities and hedging contracts; our substantial indebtedness and restrictions to our operating and financial flexibility; changes in our credit rating; failure to identify, complete and successfully integrate acquisitions, including Viper's Riverbend acquisition, Viper's McElroy Ranch acquisition and Viper's Sitio acquisition; the Endeavor stockholders' ability to significantly influence our business and potential conflicts of interest; and other risks described in Part I, Item 1A of Diamondback's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 25, 2026, and those risks disclosed in its subsequent filings on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, which can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at and Diamondback's website at /investors.

In light of these factors, the events anticipated by Diamondback's forward-looking statements may not occur at the time anticipated or at all. Moreover, Diamondback operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment and new risks emerge from time to time. Diamondback cannot predict all risks, nor can it assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by any forward-looking statements it may make. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release or, if earlier, as of the date they were made. Diamondback does not intend to, and disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements unless required by applicable law.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts, shares in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid sales $ 4,854 $ 3,447 $ 13,465 $ 10,420 Sales of purchased oil 536 459 1,660 1,168 Other operating income 41 18 108 62 Total revenues 5,431 3,924 15,233 11,650 Costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 568 490 1,667 1,338 Production and ad valorem taxes 287 212 857 654 Gathering, processing and transportation 126 122 359 378 Purchased oil expense 540 455 1,663 1,168 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 1,320 1,286 3,885 3,649 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties - - 1,400 - General and administrative expenses 83 70 234 210 Other operating expenses, net 7 53 40 205 Total costs and expenses 2,931 2,688 10,105 7,602 Income (loss) from operations 2,500 1,236 5,128 4,048 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (55 ) (70 ) (174 ) (166 ) Other income (expense), net 5 116 8 153 Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (182 ) 120 (16 ) 149 Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, net 4 (32 ) 137 23 Total other income (expense), net (228 ) 134 (45 ) 159 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,272 1,370 5,083 4,207 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 501 287 1,113 894 Net income (loss) 1,771 1,083 3,970 3,313 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 168 65 460 191 Net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ 1,603 $ 1,018 $ 3,510 $ 3,122 Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 5.69 $ 3.51 $ 12.41 $ 10.71 Diluted $ 5.69 $ 3.51 $ 12.41 $ 10.71 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 279,959 288,826 281,307 290,188 Diluted 279,959 288,826 281,307 290,188





Diamondback Energy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in millions, except share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents ($10 million and $13 million related to Viper) $ 558 $ 104 Restricted cash 2 2 Accounts receivable: Joint interest and other, net 247 258 Oil and natural gas sales, net ($496 million and $262 million related to Viper) 2,118 1,128 Inventories 64 86 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 158 337 Total current assets 3,147 1,915 Property and equipment: Oil and natural gas properties: Proved properties ($10,102 million and $9,746 million related to Viper) 77,090 71,588 Unproved properties ($5,213 million and $4,910 million related to Viper) 22,990 23,941 Other property, equipment and land 932 874 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment ($3,062 million and $2,455 million related to Viper) (33,000 ) (27,782 ) Property and equipment, net 68,012 68,621 Other assets 951 523 Total assets $ 72,110 $ 71,059 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued capital expenditures 1,374 1,168 Current maturities of debt 1,548 763 Other accrued liabilities 1,033 1,108 Revenues and royalties payable 1,645 1,397 Derivative instruments 47 15 Income taxes payable 92 149 Total current liabilities 5,739 4,600 Long-term debt ($2,394 million and $2,186 million related to Viper) 11,682 13,726 Deferred income taxes 8,936 9,141 Other long-term liabilities 620 625 Total liabilities 26,977 28,092 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 800,000,000 shares authorized; 279,241,756 and 284,594,908 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 31,638 32,236 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 7,332 4,740 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (7 ) (7 ) Total Diamondback Energy, Inc. stockholders' equity 38,966 36,972 Non-controlling interest 6,167 5,995 Total equity 45,133 42,967 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 72,110 $ 71,059





Diamondback Energy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 1,771 $ 1,083 $ 3,970 $ 3,313 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes (7 ) 253 (213 ) 235 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 1,320 1,286 3,885 3,649 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties - - 1,400 - (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, net (4 ) 32 (137 ) (23 ) (Gain) loss on derivative instruments, net 182 (120 ) 16 (149 ) Cash received (paid) on settlement of derivative instruments (97 ) 60 149 108 Other 9 (60 ) 68 (6 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (476 ) (22 ) (1,039 ) 138 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 71 28 (133 ) (355 ) Income taxes payable (138 ) (206 ) (138 ) (515 ) Revenues and royalties payable (54 ) 58 270 28 Other 22 (9 ) (82 ) (8 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,599 2,383 8,016 6,415 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to oil and natural gas properties (1,026 ) (774 ) (2,955 ) (2,580 ) Property acquisitions (1,157 ) (1,536 ) (1,909 ) (5,411 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 66 257 723 314 Other (193 ) (6 ) (222 ) (14 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,310 ) (2,059 ) (4,363 ) (7,691 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt 3,115 4,400 9,405 13,022 Repayment of debt (2,500 ) (3,313 ) (10,547 ) (9,720 ) Repurchased shares under repurchase program (251 ) (603 ) (431 ) (1,576 ) Repurchased shares - related party - - (509 ) - Repurchased shares/units under Viper's repurchase program (90 ) (90 ) (318 ) (100 ) Net proceeds from Viper's issuance of common stock - - - 1,232 Proceeds from sale of Viper's common stock - - 589 - Payments for dividends and dividend equivalents (309 ) (290 ) (918 ) (874 ) Dividends to non-controlling interest (158 ) (79 ) (437 ) (256 ) Other - (18 ) (33 ) (64 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (193 ) 7 (3,199 ) 1,664 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 96 331 454 388 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 464 221 106 164 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 560 $ 552 $ 560 $ 552





Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Selected Operating Data

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025

Production Data: Oil (MBbls) 48,295 47,791 46,345 Natural gas (MMcf) 135,002 128,279 115,353 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 24,330 23,436 21,180 Combined volumes (MBOE)(1) 95,125 92,607 86,751 Daily oil volumes (BO/d) 524,946 525,176 503,750 Daily combined volumes (BOE/d) 1,033,967 1,017,659 942,946 Average Prices: Oil ($ per Bbl) $ 87.30 $ 96.82 $ 64.60 Natural gas ($ per Mcf) $ 1.12 $ (2.15 ) $ 0.75 Natural gas liquids ($ per Bbl) $ 20.02 $ 18.56 $ 17.28 Combined price ($ per BOE) $ 51.03 $ 51.68 $ 39.73 Oil, hedged ($ per Bbl)(2) $ 85.89 $ 94.33 $ 63.70 Natural gas, hedged ($ per Mcf)(2) $ 0.90 $ (0.34 ) $ 1.75 Natural gas liquids, hedged ($ per Bbl)(2) $ 20.02 $ 18.56 $ 17.28 Combined price, hedged ($ per BOE)(2) $ 50.01 $ 52.90 $ 40.58 Average Cash Costs ($/BOE): Lease operating expenses $ 5.97 $ 5.96 $ 5.65 Production and ad valorem taxes 3.02 3.26 2.44 Gathering, processing and transportation expense 1.32 1.22 1.41 General and administrative - cash component 0.60 0.52 0.55 Total operating expense - cash $ 10.91 $ 10.96 $ 10.05 General and administrative - non-cash component $ 0.27 $ 0.26 $ 0.25 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion $ 13.88 $ 13.74 $ 14.82 Interest expense, net $ 0.58 $ 0.60 $ 0.81 (1) Bbl equivalents are calculated using a conversion rate of six Mcf per one Bbl.

(2) Hedged prices reflect the effect of our commodity derivative transactions on our average sales prices and include gains and losses on cash settlements for matured commodity derivatives, which we do not designate for hedge accounting. Hedged prices exclude gains or losses resulting from the early settlement of commodity derivative contracts.



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc., plus net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest ("net income (loss)") before non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net, interest expense, net, depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, depreciation and interest expense related to equity method investments, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, impairment of oil and natural gas properties, non-cash equity-based compensation expense, capitalized equity-based compensation expense, other non-cash transactions and provision for (benefit from) income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income as determined by United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful because the measure allows it to evaluate the Company's operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period without regard to its financing methods or capital structure. The Company excludes the items listed above from net income (loss) to determine Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within its industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Further, the Company excludes the effects of significant transactions that may affect earnings but are unpredictable in nature, timing and amount, although they may recur in different reporting periods. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. The Company's computation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies or to such measure in our credit facility or any of our other contracts.

The following tables present a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 Net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ 1,603 $ 3,510 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 168 460 Net income (loss) 1,771 3,970 Non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net 85 165 Interest expense, net 55 174 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 1,320 3,885 Depreciation and interest expense related to equity method investments 13 39 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (4 ) (137 ) Impairment of oil and natural gas properties - 1,400 Non-cash equity-based compensation expense 37 101 Capitalized equity-based compensation expense (11 ) (29 ) Other non-cash transactions (15 ) 12 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 501 1,113 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 3,752 10,693 Less: Adjustment for non-controlling interest 359 1,047 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ 3,393 $ 9,646



ADJUSTED NET INCOME

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. plus net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest ("net income (loss)") adjusted for non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, other non-cash transactions and related income tax adjustments. The Company's computation of adjusted net income may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies or to such measure in our credit facility or any of our other contracts. Management believes adjusted net income helps investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure and compare the Company's performance to other oil and natural gas companies by excluding from the calculation items that can vary significantly from company to company depending upon accounting methods, the book value of assets and other non-operational factors. Further, in order to allow investors to compare the Company's performance across periods, the Company excludes the effects of significant transactions that may affect earnings but are unpredictable in nature, timing and amount, although they may recur in different reporting periods.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. to the non-GAAP measure of adjusted net income:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Adjusted Net Income (unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts, shares in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Amounts Amounts Per Diluted Share Net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. (1) $ 1,603 $ 5.69 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 168 0.60 Net income (loss) (1) 1,771 6.29 Non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net 85 0.30 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (4 ) (0.01 ) Other non-cash transactions (15 ) (0.05 ) Adjusted net income excluding above items(1) 1,837 6.53 Income tax adjustment for above items (15 ) (0.05 ) Adjusted net income (1) 1,822 6.48 Less: Adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling interest 173 0.62 Adjusted net income attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. (1) $ 1,649 $ 5.86 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 279,959 Diluted 279,959 (1) The Company's earnings (loss) per diluted share amount has been computed using the two-class method in accordance with GAAP. The two-class method is an earnings allocation which reflects the respective ownership among holders of common stock and participating securities. Diluted earnings per share using the two-class method is calculated as (i) net income attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc., (ii) less the reallocation of $9 million in earnings attributable to participating securities, (iii) divided by diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for the respective periods.



OPERATING CASH FLOW BEFORE WORKING CAPITAL CHANGES, FREE CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

Operating cash flow before working capital changes, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, represents net cash provided by operating activities as determined under GAAP without regard to changes in working capital. The Company believes operating cash flow before working capital changes is a useful measure of an oil and natural gas company's ability to generate cash used to fund exploration, development and acquisition activities and service debt or pay dividends. The Company also uses this measure because changes in working capital relate to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that the Company may not control and may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. This allows the Company to compare its operating performance with that of other companies without regard to financing methods and capital structure.

The Company defines Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital in excess of cash capital expenditures. The Company defines Adjusted Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Free Cash Flow before the tax impact from divestitures (if any), merger and transaction expenses, costs of early termination of derivatives and settlements of any treasury locks (if any). The Company believes that Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are useful to investors as they provide a measure to compare both cash flow from operating activities and additions to oil and natural gas properties across periods on a consistent basis, adjusted, as applicable, for non-recurring impacts from divestitures, merger and transaction expenses, the early termination of derivative contracts and settlements of treasury locks. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net cash provided by operating activities as an indicator of liquidity. The Company's computation of Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following tables present a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net cash provided by operating activities to the non-GAAP measure of operating cash flow before working capital changes and to the non-GAAP measures of Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,599 $ 8,016 Less: Changes in cash due to changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (476 ) (1,039 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 71 (133 ) Income taxes payable (138 ) (138 ) Revenues and royalties payable (54 ) 270 Other 22 (82 ) Total working capital changes (575 ) (1,122 ) Operating cash flow before working capital changes 3,174 9,138 Additions to oil and natural gas properties (1,026 ) (2,955 ) Total Cash CAPEX (1,026 ) (2,955 ) Free Cash Flow 2,148 6,183 Merger and transaction expenses(1) 2 8 Early termination of derivatives - 27 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 2,150 $ 6,218 (1) Includes $4 million of Viper's transaction expenses primarily related to the Sitio Acquisition for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.



NET DEBT

The Company defines the non-GAAP measure of net debt as total debt (excluding debt issuance costs, discounts, premiums and unamortized basis adjustments) less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash that has been irrevocably deposited for the redemption of principal amounts of outstanding senior notes. Net debt should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, total debt, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Management uses net debt to determine the Company's outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. The Company believes this metric is useful to analysts and investors in determining the Company's leverage position because the Company has the ability to, and may decide to, use a portion of its cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Net Debt (unaudited, in millions) September 30, 2026 Net Q3 Principal Borrowings/ (Repayments) June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Diamondback total debt(1) $ 10,965 $ (106 ) $ 11,071 $ 12,448 $ 12,462 $ 13,792 Diamondback cash and cash equivalents (548 ) (385 ) (146 ) (91 ) (106 ) Diamondback net debt $ 10,417 $ 10,686 $ 12,302 $ 12,371 $ 13,686 Viper total debt(1) $ 2,410 $ 715 $ 1,695 $ 1,620 $ 2,205 $ 2,640 Viper cash and cash equivalents (10 ) (77 ) (28 ) (13 ) (433 ) Viper net debt $ 2,400 $ 1,618 $ 1,592 $ 2,192 $ 2,207 Total debt $ 13,375 $ 609 $ 12,766 $ 14,068 $ 14,667 $ 16,432 Cash and cash equivalents (558 ) (462 ) (174 ) (104 ) (539 ) Net debt $ 12,817 $ 12,304 $ 13,894 $ 14,563 $ 15,893 (1) Excludes debt issuance costs, discounts, premiums and unamortized basis adjustments.



DERIVATIVES

As of October 30, 2026, the Company had the following outstanding consolidated derivative contracts, including derivative contracts at Viper. The Company's derivative contracts are based upon reported settlement prices on commodity exchanges and published index prices. Crude oil derivative settlements are based on New York Mercantile Exchange (“NYMEX”) West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) pricing, Crude Oil Brent pricing and the regional crude oil pricing points indicated below. Natural gas derivative settlements are based on NYMEX Henry Hub pricing and the regional natural gas pricing points indicated below. Basis swaps settle on the differential between the applicable benchmark price and the regional index price, and roll swaps settle on the differential between NYMEX WTI prompt-month and second-month contract prices. When aggregating multiple contracts, the weighted average contract price is disclosed.

Crude Oil (Bbls/day, $/Bbl) Q4 2026 Q1 2027 Q2 2027 Q3 2027 Q4 2027 Long Puts - Crude Brent Oil 10,000 15,000 10,000 - - Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $ 55.00 $ 55.00 $ 55.00 - - Deferred Premium ($/Bbl) $ -1.33 $ -1.27 $ -1.21 - - Long Puts - WTI (Magellan East Houston) 75,000 75,000 60,000 30,000 10,000 Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $ 50.67 $ 50.00 $ 50.00 $ 50.00 $ 50.00 Deferred Premium ($/Bbl) $ -1.31 $ -1.25 $ -1.25 $ -1.15 $ -0.98 Long Puts - WTI (Cushing) 175,000 140,000 130,000 90,000 40,000 Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $ 50.57 $ 50.00 $ 50.00 $ 50.00 $ 50.00 Deferred Premium ($/Bbl) $ -1.28 $ -1.28 $ -1.24 $ -1.22 $ -1.15 Basis Swaps - WTI (Midland)

85,000 41,500 41,500 31,500 31,500 $ 1.09 $ 1.30 $ 1.30 $ 1.07 $ 1.07 WTI / Brent Basis Puts 290,000 - - - - Spread ($/Bbl) $ -41.03 - - - - Deferred Premium ($/Bbl) $ -1.44 - - - - Roll Swaps - WTI

150,000 - - - - $ 2.89 - - - -





Natural Gas (Mmbtu/day, $/Mmbtu) Q4 2026 FY 2027 FY 2028 Costless Collars - Henry Hub 840,000 720,000 130,000 Floor Price ($/Mmbtu) $ 2.87 $ 2.88 $ 2.65 Ceiling Price ($/Mmbtu) $ 6.35 $ 6.37 $ 5.88 Natural Gas Basis Swaps - Waha Hub

650,000 370,000 60,000 $ -1.75 $ -1.27 $ -1.51 Natural Gas Basis Swaps - Houston Ship Channel

100,000 300,000 150,000 $ -0.35 $ -0.31 $ -0.33





Investor Contact:

Adam Lawlis

+1 432.221.7467

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