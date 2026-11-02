Astec Announces Quarterly Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share. The dividend is to be paid on or about December 4, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 16, 2026.

About Astec

Astec, (), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that include our aggregate processing equipment. Astec also operates a line of controls and automation products designed to deliver enhanced productivity through improved equipment performance.

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Contact:



Stephen C. Anderson

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

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+1 (423) 899-5898

