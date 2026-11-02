Gibson Energy Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results, Highlighted By Record Consolidated And Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA, And Sanctions The Chauvin Pipeline Expansion Project

About Gibson

Gibson is a leading liquids infrastructure company providing storage, optimization, processing, gathering, and waterborne vessel loading services for liquids and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside and Wink, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "expect", "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included or referred to in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: the development, construction and completion of the Chauvin pipeline expansion project, including its expected increase in system capacity and anticipated in-service date; Gibson's long-term growth strategy and ability to create long-term shareholder value, including through infrastructure investments capable of delivering attractive returns; Gateway's positioning to capture additional volumes following the completion of the Wink-to-Gateway Integration Project; improving Canadian market access and growing producer activity, and Gibson's ability to realize on opportunities relating thereto to produce meaningful growth and create long term value for shareholders; expectations regarding the Company's dividend payout ratio and net debt to adjusted EBITDA metrics, including their expected improvement and the expected timing and payment of the quarterly dividend. These statements are based on assumptions that the Chauvin pipeline expansion will proceed on the anticipated schedule and within expected costs, with necessary approvals and customer support; that Canadian market access and producer activity will continue to support growth opportunities; that the Chauvin Infrastructure Assets will contribute to Gibson's financial results as expected; and that customer demand and market conditions will support Gateway's ability to capture additional volumes as expected. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by securities law. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, construction delays or cost overruns on the Chauvin pipeline expansion, changes in producer activity, customer demand or market access, and lower-than-expected contributions from the Chauvin Infrastructure Assets, as well as the risks and uncertainties described in "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" included in the Company's Annual Information Form dated February 17, 2026, and Management's Discussion and Analysis dated November 2, 2026, as filed on SEDAR+ and available on the Gibson website at .



For further information, please contact:

Specified Financial Measures

This press release refers to certain financial measures that are not determined in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial ratios. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial ratios do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. Management considers these to be important supplemental measures of the Company's performance and believes these measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in industries with similar capital structures.

a) Adjusted EBITDA

Noted below is the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures of the Company's segmented and consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025:

Three months ended September 30, Infrastructure Marketing Corporate and Adjustments Total ($ thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 2026 2025 2026 2025 Segment profit 174,134 149,101 43,589 4,403 - - 217,723 153,504 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 1,372 3,503 (9,063 ) 2,339 - - (7,691 ) 5,842 General and administrative - - - - (17,997 ) (13,298 ) (17,997 ) (13,298 ) Adjustments to share of profit from equity accounted investee 1,568 1,549 - - - - 1,568 1,549 Renewable virtual power purchase agreement - - - - (715 ) (520 ) (715 ) (520 ) Adjusted EBITDA 177,074 154,153 34,526 6,742 (18,712 ) (13,818 ) 192,888 147,077





Nine months ended September 30, Infrastructure Marketing Corporate and Adjustments Total ($ thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 2026 2025 2026 2025 Segment profit 491,016 459,820 60,235 27,331 - - 551,251 487,151 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 6,751 (2,177 ) (7,825 ) (12,816 ) - - (1,074 ) (14,993 ) General and administrative - - - - (52,668 ) (40,638 ) (52,668 ) (40,638 ) Adjustments to share of profit from equity accounted investee 4,690 3,896 - - - - 4,690 3,896 Executive transition costs - - - - - 2,405 - 2,405 Renewable virtual power purchase agreement - - - - (1,732 ) (2,142 ) (1,732 ) (2,142 ) Adjusted EBITDA 502,457 461,539 52,410 14,515 (54,400 ) (40,375 ) 500,467 435,679





Three months ended September 30,

($ thousands) 2026 2025 Net Income 77,026 45,694 Income tax expense 27,302 12,439 Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges 48,905 43,398 Finance costs, net 39,621 35,094 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative financial instruments (8,190 ) 5,842 Unrealized loss (gain) on renewable virtual power purchase agreement 73 (1,436 ) Share-based compensation 5,210 4,104 Acquisition and integration costs 970 - Adjustments to share of profit from equity accounted investee 1,568 1,549 Corporate foreign exchange loss and other 403 393 Adjusted EBITDA 192,888 147,077





Nine months ended September 30,

($ thousands) 2026 2025 Net Income 158,558 156,346 Income tax expense 52,245 46,580 Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges 145,860 128,923 Finance costs, net 113,567 103,329 Unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments (1,573 ) (14,993 ) Unrealized gain on renewable virtual power purchase agreement (22 ) (9,180 ) Share-based compensation 14,306 11,826 Restructuring costs 8,125 - Acquisition and integration costs 6,162 - Adjustments to share of profit from equity accounted investee 4,690 3,896 Corporate foreign exchange (gain) loss and other (1,451 ) 6,547 Executive transition costs - 2,405 Adjusted EBITDA 500,467 435,679





b) Distributable Cash Flow

The following is a reconciliation of distributable cash flow from operations to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, cash flow from operating activities:

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

($ thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Cash flow from operating activities 212,583 195,572 429,766 416,804 Adjustments: Changes in non-cash working capital and taxes paid (24,418 ) (50,826 ) 42,825 7,526 Replacement capital (14,629 ) (12,863 ) (37,448 ) (33,326 ) Cash interest expense, including capitalized interest (37,486 ) (33,413 ) (107,074 ) (97,341 ) Acquisition and integration costs 970 - 6,162 - Restructuring costs (1) - - 6,125 - Executive transition costs (1) - - - 2,405 Lease payments (6,780 ) (5,353 ) (19,889 ) (18,448 ) Current income tax (10,579 ) (7,567 ) (30,821 ) (20,016 ) Distributable cash flow 119,661 85,550 289,646 257,604





Twelve months ended September 30,

($ thousands) 2026 2025 Cash flow from operating activities 523,121 484,080 Adjustments: Changes in non-cash working capital and taxes paid 88,231 61,504 Replacement capital (51,962 ) (45,053 ) Cash interest expense, including capitalized interest (141,405 ) (129,272 ) Acquisition and integration costs (1) 6,162 - Restructuring costs (1) 6,125 - Executive transition costs (1) - 8,709 Lease payments (27,059 ) (24,511 ) Current income tax (34,071 ) (26,701 ) Distributable cash flow 369,142 328,756

(1) Costs adjusted on an incurred basis.

c) Dividend Payout Ratio

Twelve months ended September 30,

($ thousands) 2026 2025 Distributable cash flow 369,142 328,756 Dividends declared 303,342 278,095 Dividend payout ratio 82 % 85 %





d) Net Debt To Adjusted EBITDA Ratio

Twelve months ended September 30,

($ thousands) 2026 2025 Current and long-term debt 2,932,035 2,677,669 Lease liabilities 106,468 51,395 Less: unsecured hybrid notes (450,000 ) (450,000 ) Less: cash and cash equivalents (92,816 ) (58,460 ) Net debt 2,495,687 2,220,604 Adjusted EBITDA 645,475 565,361 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio 3.9 3.9 Infrastructure segment EBITDA 662,955 608,468 Less: General and administrative (68,038 ) (52,685 ) Executive transition costs - 8,709 Renewable virtual power purchase agreement (2,462 ) (2,855 ) 592,455 561,636 Infrastructure leverage 4.2 4.0



