Syndax Announces CFO Transition Aaron A. Ondrey Appointed Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Keith A. Goldan to retire as CFO and remain with the Company through year-end to support the transition -

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies, today announced the appointment of Aaron A. Ondrey as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 9, 2026. Mr. Ondrey brings to Syndax more than 25 years of financial and operational leadership experience across the biotechnology industry, with deep expertise in financial management, corporate strategy, commercialization, and mergers and acquisitions.

Current Chief Financial Officer Keith A. Goldan has decided to retire from the position and will remain with the Company through the end of 2026 to support the transition. Mr. Goldan led Syndax's financial and capital strategy during an important period in the Company's history. He played a key role in the successful launches of Revuforj and Niktimvo and in initiatives that strengthened the Company's pipeline and innovative R&D platform.

"On behalf of the Board and our entire team, I thank Keith for his many valuable contributions and wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement,” said Michael A. Metzger, Chief Executive Officer of Syndax.“Keith was integral to Syndax's transition into a commercial-stage company and the delivery of three FDA approvals, and he helped lay the foundation for our long-term success."

Mr. Metzger continued,“We are delighted to welcome Aaron to Syndax. He brings decades of experience guiding biopharma companies through commercial expansion and major milestones. The Board and I are confident he will successfully lead our financial strategy and organization as we scale our commercial business, advance our deep pipeline and deliver long-term shareholder value.”

"I am thrilled to join Syndax at such a pivotal moment in the Company's evolution," said Aaron A. Ondrey. "Syndax has built an impressive commercial platform with two approved medicines and a compelling pipeline targeting significant market opportunities. I look forward to partnering with Michael and the broader Syndax team to build on the Company's leadership position and its strong financial foundation.”

"It has been a privilege to serve as CFO at Syndax and partner with Michael and a highly talented and dedicated team," said Keith A. Goldan, Chief Financial Officer of Syndax. "I am proud of everything we have accomplished together and the positive impact this work continues to have for patients. I am confident Syndax is well positioned for continued success long into the future."

Mr. Ondrey brings extensive leadership and financial experience across both pre-commercial and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Beren Therapeutics, where he oversaw finance, investor relations, and manufacturing operations. Prior to joining Beren Therapeutics, Mr. Ondrey served as Chief Financial Officer of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, where he led the company's financial strategy as it prepared for its transition to a commercial-stage organization. Before Rocket Pharmaceuticals, he was Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President at Mirati Therapeutics, where he supported the commercialization of KRAZATI® and played a key role in the company's acquisition by Bristol Myers Squibb in January 2024. Earlier in his career, Mr. Ondrey held senior leadership positions at Arena Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, building extensive experience in corporate finance, strategic planning, commercialization, and operational execution.

About Syndax

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include Revuforj® (revumenib), an FDA-approved menin inhibitor, and NiktimvoTM (axatilimab-csfr), an FDA-approved monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. Fueled by our commitment to reimagining cancer care, Syndax is working to unlock the full potential of its pipeline and is conducting several clinical trials across the continuum of treatment. For more information, please visit or follow the Company on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expects," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or the negative or plural of those terms, and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Syndax's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the progress, timing, clinical development and scope of clinical trials, the reporting of clinical data for Syndax's product candidates, the acceptance of Syndax and its partners' products in the marketplace, sales, marketing, manufacturing and distribution requirements, and the potential use of its product candidates to treat various cancer indications and fibrotic diseases. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including: unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical or clinical trials; clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected; changes to Revuforj's or Niktimvo's commercial availability; changes in expected or existing competition; changes in the regulatory environment; failure of Syndax's collaborators to support or advance collaborations or product candidates; and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Other factors that may cause Syndax's actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Syndax's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Syndax assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

Syndax Contact

Sharon Klahre

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

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Tel 781.684.9827

SNDX-G