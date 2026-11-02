Gibson Energy Declares Dividend

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. (TSX:GEI) (“Gibson”, or the“Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per common share, payable on January 15, 2027, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2026. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes. For non-resident shareholders, Gibson's dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax.

About Gibson

Gibson is a leading liquids infrastructure company providing storage, optimization, processing, gathering, and waterborne vessel loading services for liquids and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside and Wink, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

For further information, please contact:

-p data-state="" height="200" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6a81c402-7be5-43a8-90ee-f9ebddae0ee6/gibson-energy-pdf-thumbnail.jpg" title="Gibson_Energy_PDF_Thumbnail.jpg" width="155" data-dpi="96" data-caption="PDF Download - Gibson Energy Inc." data-filename="Gibson_Energy_PDF_Thumbnail.jpg" />

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit