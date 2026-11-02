Bath & Body Works Gives A Thousand Wishes New Ways To Shine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The fragrance icon inspires two new scents, A Thousand Wishes Granted and A Thousand Crystal Wishes, a new solid perfume format and a holiday campaign featuring global fashion icon Valentina Ferrer

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Bath & Body Works is celebrating A Thousand Wishes, one of its most-loved fragrance icons, with two new interpretations of the original scent: A Thousand Wishes Granted and A Thousand Crystal Wishes

The collection introduces a new solid perfume format for A Thousand Wishes and A Thousand Wishes Granted, offering consumers another way to wear and layer the fragrances.

A Thousand Crystal Wishes introduces a collectible new eau de parfum, embellished with crystals by Swarovski. Just 1,000 individually numbered bottles were created, a nod to the fragrance's thousand wishes inspiration, and will be available through Bath & Body Works Drops on November 11 and at select stores while supplies last.

Global fashion icon and A Thousand Wishes muse Valentina Ferrer brings the fragrance's signature spirit to a wider international audience and a new generation of consumers. The launch brings Bath & Body Works' Consumer First Formula to one of its biggest fragrance icons, pairing product upgrades and a holiday campaign with wider access through Ulta Beauty, Amazon and Drops.



COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday, Bath & Body Works is celebrating the iconic fragrance A Thousand Wishes with the introduction of two new interpretations of the original: A Thousand Wishes Granted and A Thousand Crystal Wishes. New solid perfume formats offer another way to wear both A Thousand Wishes and A Thousand Wishes Granted, while A Thousand Crystal Wishes completes the collection with a collectible eau de parfum embellished with crystals by Swarovski. The launch comes to life through a holiday campaign featuring global fashion icon and A Thousand Wishes muse Valentina Ferrer.

The Original Favorite, A Thousand Wishes

Since its launch in 2014, A Thousand Wishes has become one of Bath & Body Works' most enduring fragrance icons. Featuring notes of pink prosecco, sparkling quince, crystal peonies, gilded amber and amaretto crème, the fragrance is known for its sparkling character and association with celebration, making it a favorite for both gifting and everyday wear.

More than 10 years later, A Thousand Wishes continues to rank among Bath & Body Works' most-loved fragrances. The fragrance has generated over $1 billion in total sales since launch and ranked among the brand's top five fragrances by total shop sales in 2025.

The expansion reflects Bath & Body Works' Consumer First Formula, including product innovation through new formats, enhanced fragrance quality through higher fragrance concentrations and expanded access through Bath & Body Works stores, Ulta Beauty and Amazon. Together, these enhancements give consumers more ways to discover, wear, and enjoy one of the brand's most loved fragrance icons.

"A Thousand Wishes has become a Bath & Body Works icon because of its ability to evoke joy, celebration and emotional connection through fragrance," said Mary Testa-Gough, assistant vice president of product & fragrance development at Bath & Body Works.“As we continue to invest in our most loved fragrances, we remain focused on elevating every touchpoint of the scent experience through enhanced fragrance quality, improved longevity, and innovative formats that enable consumers to build a fragrance wardrobe for every mood, moment, and ritual.”

Meet A Thousand Wishes Granted

The collection expands this season with the introduction of A Thousand Wishes Granted, a fragrance that builds on the spirit of the original while offering a new scent experience. The fragrance combines bright fruit notes of wild raspberry accord and fresh bergamot with warm, soft marshmallow musk and golden amber for a more intimate expression of the original.

Consumers will also find new ways to enjoy the collection with the introduction of solid perfume for both A Thousand Wishes and A Thousand Wishes Granted. The portable format offers a convenient way to refresh and layer the fragrances throughout the day, while the dermatologist-approved* formula glides onto skin with a lightweight feel.

The collection also features enhancements across select fragrance and body care products, including higher fragrance concentrations in fine fragrance mist and eau de parfum for longer-lasting wear, along with refreshed packaging.

Embellished with Swarovski ® Crystals: A Thousand Crystal Wishes

A Thousand Crystal Wishes brings the most elevated expression to the collection, featuring notes of sparkling raspberry, sugared jasmine, crystal muguet, pink patchouli and sheer woods, the limited-edition eau de parfum was crafted with the highest fragrance load in the Bath & Body Works portfolio, creating a rich and long-lasting fragrance experience. Presented in an individually numbered bottle, the limited-edition eau de parfum is designed as both a fragrance and collectible keepsake, complete with a removeable bow charm, embellished with Swarovski Crystals, extending the experience beyond the fragrance itself.

In a nod to the fragrance's a thousand wishes inspiration, only 1,000 individually numbered bottles were created. The limited-edition fragrance will launch on 11/11, a date chosen to reinforce the collection's wish-inspired storytelling. A Thousand Crystal Wishes will be available through Bath & Body Works Drops and at select stores.

Celebrating the Magic of a Wish: Introducing A Thousand Wishes Muse Valentina Ferrer

Brought to life through a holiday campaign starring global fashion icon and A Thousand Wishes muse Valentina Ferrer, the collection celebrates the optimism, possibility and joy that have defined the fragrance since 2014, while introducing its signature spirit to a new generation around the world.

Inspired by the idea that every wish holds possibility, the campaign captures Ferrer through a world of light, reflection and celebration, showcasing the optimism and wonder that have long defined A Thousand Wishes. Through imagery of water and movement, the creative highlights the transformative power of making a wish and embracing what comes next.

“There's something beautiful about making a wish. It's a moment where you allow yourself to dream without limits and imagine everything that could be ahead of you,” said Ferrer.“A Thousand Wishes by Bath & Body Works captures a sense of optimism and celebration, which makes it feel especially fitting during the holidays when you're reflecting on wishes, dreams and the moments that matter most.”

The campaign will debut during the Latin GRAMMY Awards, including a Spanish-language adaptation of the creative, and will appear across social media, YouTube and digital platforms throughout the holiday season.

Availability

A Thousand Wishes



Available now at Bath & Body Works stores nationwide and online at bathandbodyworks.com.

Available now at Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and online at Ulta.com.

Available now on Amazon.

Available throughout the United States and Canada. Products range from approximately $13 to $70.



A Thousand Wishes Granted



Available on Amazon beginning November 16.

Available throughout the United States and Canada. Products range from approximately $13 to $70.



A Thousand Crystal Wishes



Available exclusively through Bath & Body Works Drops and in select Bath & Body Works stores. Available in the United States.

Looking Ahead

The A Thousand Wishes franchise is expected to expand internationally beginning in spring 2027.



ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, driven by the belief that everybody deserves to feel good.

The brand's beloved scents are expertly crafted for performance and a luxury fragrance experience. Formulated with thoughtfully chosen ingredients, Bath & Body Works body care products are available in multiple forms, including fine fragrance mist, body cream, lotion, eau de parfum, body wash, hand soap, sanitizer and more. The brand's 3-wick candles are made with high-quality fragrance oils layered throughout a premium soy wax base for up to 45 hours of room-filling fragrance.

Consumers can shop Bath & Body Works in more than 1,900 stores in the U.S. and Canada, 550-plus international locations and select Ulta Beauty stores. Online, consumers can visit bathandbodyworks.com, Amazon and Ulta.com.

*Based on review of independent testing by board-certified dermatologist

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