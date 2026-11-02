Ethos Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results
| ETHOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue:
|Commission
|$
|235,215
|$
|93,794
|$
|617,876
|$
|277,531
|Total revenue
|235,215
|93,794
|617,876
|277,531
|Costs and expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|169,423
|57,074
|441,616
|165,205
|General and administrative
|39,176
|8,871
|243,730
|30,414
|Technology (exclusive of amortization)
|16,480
|7,769
|57,414
|24,711
|Cost of revenue
|4,451
|1,677
|11,707
|4,674
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,838
|1,332
|4,757
|4,075
|Total costs and expenses
|231,368
|76,723
|759,224
|229,079
|Income (loss) from operations
|3,847
|17,071
|(141,348
|)
|48,452
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(358
|)
|(786
|)
|(1,636
|)
|(2,405
|)
|Interest income
|1,908
|1,410
|5,050
|4,472
|Other income, net
|65
|42
|170
|100
|Total other income, net
|1,615
|666
|3,584
|2,167
|Net income (loss) before income tax expense
|5,462
|17,737
|(137,764
|)
|50,619
|Income tax expense
|790
|1,863
|4,424
|4,029
|Net income (loss)
|4,672
|15,874
|(142,188
|)
|46,590
|Deemed dividend on the conversion of Series D and D-1 redeemable convertible preferred stock
|-
|-
|(5,642
|)
|-
|Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|$
|4,672
|$
|15,874
|$
|(147,830
|)
|$
|46,590
|Per share data:
|Basic net income (loss) per share
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.96
|$
|(2.52
|)
|$
|2.83
|Diluted net income (loss) per share
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.27
|$
|(2.52
|)
|$
|0.80
|Weighted-average shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share
|64,396
|16,556
|58,669
|16,453
|Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share
|69,207
|58,222
|58,669
|58,593
| ETHOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In Thousands) (Unaudited)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|149,800
|$
|91,091
|Short-term investments
|71,656
|34,876
|Accounts receivable, net
|83,464
|36,498
|Commissions receivable-current, net
|33,936
|28,786
|Prepaid and other current assets
|68,752
|54,553
|Total current assets
|407,608
|245,804
|Long-term assets:
|Commissions receivable, net
|315,389
|224,219
|Property and equipment, net
|12,097
|8,189
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|1,354
|2,183
|Goodwill
|2,238
|2,238
|Acquired intangible assets, net of amortization
|587
|662
|Long-term investments
|68,613
|31,468
|Other long-term assets
|633
|574
|Total long-term assets
|400,911
|269,533
|Total assets
|$
|808,519
|$
|515,337
|Liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|77,558
|$
|55,070
|Accrued expenses
|109,384
|39,224
|Liabilities related to sale of commissions receivable, current
|8,314
|11,750
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|875
|1,125
|Other current liabilities
|80,692
|6,021
|Total current liabilities
|276,823
|113,190
|Long-term liabilities:
|Liabilities related to sale of commissions receivable, non-current
|7,061
|12,509
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|619
|1,228
|Deferred tax liability
|11,867
|8,529
|Total long-term liabilities
|19,547
|22,266
|Total liabilities
|296,370
|135,456
|Commitments and contingencies
|Redeemable convertible preferred stock, par value $0.0001
|-
|403,997
|Stockholders' deficit:
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value
|6
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|759,000
|78,950
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(2,155
|)
|(554
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(244,702
|)
|(102,514
|)
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|512,149
|(24,116
|)
|Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity
|$
|808,519
|$
|515,337
| ETHOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In Thousands) (Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(142,188
|)
|$
|46,590
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Deferred taxes
|3,338
|3,483
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,757
|4,075
|Non-cash interest expense
|1,636
|2,405
|Amortization of discounts and premium, investments
|(962
|)
|(994
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|237,296
|10,564
|Operating lease right-of-use asset amortization
|828
|635
|Unrealized foreign currency translation
|(205
|)
|(244
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Prepaid and other assets
|(21,183
|)
|(15,889
|)
|Accounts payable
|22,641
|35,266
|Accounts receivable
|(46,966
|)
|(5,636
|)
|Commissions receivable
|(5,150
|)
|(11,014
|)
|Long-term commissions receivable
|(91,170
|)
|(35,507
|)
|Accrued expenses
|71,119
|10,517
|Other current liabilities
|73,813
|(12,220
|)
|Other long-term liabilities
|-
|(750
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|107,604
|31,281
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(1,350
|)
|(1,101
|)
|Purchase of investments
|(145,532
|)
|(52,509
|)
|Proceeds from maturity of investments
|70,615
|79,870
|Investment in software development costs
|(5,328
|)
|(3,145
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(81,595
|)
|23,115
|Cash flows from financing activities
| Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock in initial public offering, net of
underwriting discounts and commissions
|91,580
|-
|Proceeds from liabilities related to sale of commissions receivable
|-
|5,000
|Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units
|(49,085
|)
|-
|Repayment of liabilities related to sale of commissions receivable
|(10,196
|)
|(7,802
|)
|Proceeds from equity incentive plans and warrant exercise
|3,352
|794
|Payment of deferred offering costs
|(2,843
|)
|(3,175
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|32,808
|(5,183
|)
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|58,817
|49,213
|Effect of exchange rates on cash
|(108
|)
|(19
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|91,091
|35,075
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|149,800
|$
|84,269
| ETHOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In Thousands) (Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(in thousands)
|Gross profit
|$
|230,764
|$
|92,117
|$
|606,169
|$
|272,857
|Less: sales and marketing
|(169,423
|)
|(57,074
|)
|(441,616
|)
|(165,205
|)
|Add: stock-based compensation and related taxes allocated to sales and marketing
|(170
|)
|23
|11,413
|2,043
|Add: professional fees allocated to sales and marketing
|1,806
|258
|3,156
|1,174
|Add: technology expenses allocated to sales and marketing
|2,137
|750
|4,823
|2,197
|Add: other expenses allocated to sales and marketing
|1,310
|620
|3,392
|1,746
|Contribution profit
|$
|66,424
|$
|36,694
|$
|187,337
|$
|114,812
|Gross profit margin
|98
|%
|98
|%
|98
|%
|98
|%
|Contribution profit margin
|28
|%
|39
|%
|30
|%
|41
|%
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(in thousands)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|4,672
|$
|15,874
|$
|(142,188
|)
|$
|46,590
|Stock-based compensation and related taxes
|29,170
|272
|240,163
|10,564
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|33,842
|$
|16,146
|$
|97,975
|$
|57,154
|Interest expense
|358
|786
|1,636
|2,405
|Interest income
|(1,908
|)
|(1,410
|)
|(5,050
|)
|(4,472
|)
|Income tax expense
|790
|1,863
|4,424
|4,029
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,838
|1,332
|4,757
|4,075
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|34,920
|$
|18,717
|$
|103,742
|$
|63,191
|Net income (loss) margin
|2
|%
|17
|%
|-23
|%
|17
|%
|Non-GAAP net income margin
|14
|%
|17
|%
|16
|%
|21
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|15
|%
|20
|%
|17
|%
|23
|%
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(in thousands)
|Stock–based compensation and related taxes
|Sales and marketing
|$
|(170
|)
|$
|23
|$
|11,413
|$
|2,043
|General and administrative
|25,603
|137
|205,538
|5,905
|Technology (exclusive of amortization)
|3,737
|112
|23,212
|2,616
|Total
|$
|29,170
|$
|272
|$
|240,163
|$
|10,564
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|4,672
|$
|15,874
|$
|(142,188
|)
|$
|46,590
|Deemed dividend on the conversion of Series D and D-1 redeemable convertible preferred stock
|-
|-
|(5,642
|)
|-
|GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|$
|4,672
|$
|15,874
|$
|(147,830
|)
|$
|46,590
|GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|4,672
|$
|15,874
|$
|(142,188
|)
|$
|46,590
|Add back: Stock-based compensation expense and related taxes
|29,170
|272
|240,163
|10,564
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|33,842
|$
|16,146
|$
|97,975
|$
|57,154
|Deemed dividend on the conversion of Series D and D-1 redeemable convertible preferred stock
|-
|-
|(5,642
|)
|-
|Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders
|$
|33,842
|$
|16,146
|$
|92,333
|$
|57,154
|Per share data:
|Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic
|64,396
|16,556
|58,669
|16,453
|Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted
|69,207
|58,222
|58,669
|58,593
|Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share, basic
|64,396
|16,556
|58,669
|16,453
|Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share, diluted
|69,207
|58,222
|65,707
|58,593
|GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.96
|$
|(2.52
|)
|$
|2.83
|GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.27
|$
|(2.52
|)
|$
|0.80
|Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.98
|$
|1.57
|$
|3.47
|Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.28
|$
|1.41
|$
|0.98
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