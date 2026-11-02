Korsana Biosciences To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korsana Biosciences, Inc. (“Korsana” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: KRSA), a biotechnology company discovering and developing novel therapies to reduce the burden of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.



Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference: Fireside chat on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET in Boston, MA.

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 1:20 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

UBS Global Biopharma Conference 2026: Fireside chat on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 3:20 p.m. GMT in London, UK. Jefferies London Healthcare Conference: Presentation on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. GMT in London, UK.

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at . Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the events.

About Korsana Biosciences

Korsana Biosciences is committed to building best-in-class therapeutics with the goal of reducing the burden of neurodegenerative diseases for patients and caregivers. The Company's lead program, KRSA-028, is a next-generation shuttled antibody targeting amyloid beta for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. KRSA-028 leverages Therapeutic Targeting (THETATM), a novel CNS shuttle technology developed in partnership with Paragon Therapeutics and designed to enable dramatically higher drug concentrations in the brain and overcome the limitations of earlier shuttle technologies. In addition, Korsana is advancing a pipeline of innovative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, please visit and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contact:

Eva Stroynowski

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