MYR Group Inc. To Attend UBS Global Industrials And Transportation Conference In December
About MYR Group Inc.
MYR Group is a holding company of leading, specialty electrical contractors providing services throughout the United States and Canada through two business segments: Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Commercial & Industrial (C&I). MYR Group subsidiaries have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Through their T&D segment they provide services on electric transmission, distribution networks, substation facilities, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Their comprehensive T&D services include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. T&D customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners, and other contractors. Through their C&I segment, they provide a broad range of services which include the design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wiring generally for data centers, clean energy projects, airports, hospitals, hotels, commercial and industrial facilities, manufacturing plants, processing facilities, water/waste-water treatment facilities, mining facilities, intelligent transportation systems, roadway lighting, signalization, stadiums, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. C&I customers include general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, government agencies, and developers. For more information, visit myrgroup.com.
Contact
Jennifer Harper, Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer, MYR Group Inc., (847) 979-5835, ...
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