Hain Celestial Announces Fiscal 2027 First Quarter Earnings Results Conference Call And Webcast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living through better-for-you brands, will release its fiscal first quarter results before the market opens on Monday, November 9, 2026. The company will host a conference call, which will be webcast, to discuss the results at 8:00 AM ET.

The webcast and accompanying presentation will be available under the Investors section of the company's corporate website at . Investors and analysts can access the conference call by dialing (833) 461-5787 or (585) 542-9983 and referencing conference ID: 621428581. A webcast replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live call and archived for one year.

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Hain Celestial is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, Hain Celestial has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across beverages, yogurt, baby/kids and meal preparation are marketed and sold around the world. Our leading brands include Celestial Seasonings® teas, The Greek Gods® yogurt, Earth's Best® Organic and Ella's Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Hartley's® jelly, as well as Cully & Sully®, Yorkshire Provender®, New Covent Garden® soups, among others. For more information, visit and LinkedIn.

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