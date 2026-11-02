Hain Celestial Announces Fiscal 2027 First Quarter Earnings Results Conference Call And Webcast
The webcast and accompanying presentation will be available under the Investors section of the company's corporate website at . Investors and analysts can access the conference call by dialing (833) 461-5787 or (585) 542-9983 and referencing conference ID: 621428581. A webcast replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live call and archived for one year.
About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
Hain Celestial is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, Hain Celestial has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across beverages, yogurt, baby/kids and meal preparation are marketed and sold around the world. Our leading brands include Celestial Seasonings® teas, The Greek Gods® yogurt, Earth's Best® Organic and Ella's Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Hartley's® jelly, as well as Cully & Sully®, Yorkshire Provender®, New Covent Garden® soups, among others. For more information, visit and LinkedIn.
Investor Relations Contact:
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Media Contact:
Justin Godley
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