Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
| Q3/2025
| Q4/2025
| Q1/2026
|Q2/2026
| Q3/2026
|Earnings Per Share (“EPS”)
|$
|(1.79
|)
|$
|(1.57
|)
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|0.46
|$
|(0.30
|)
|Net Investment Income (“NII”) Per Share
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.17
|Net Realized and Unrealized Gains / (Losses) Per Share
|$
|(1.98
|)
|$
|(1.88
|)
|$
|(0.41
|)
|$
|0.14
|$
|(0.48
|)
|Net Asset Value (“NAV”) Per Share
|$
|10.01
|$
|8.07
|$
|7.74
|$
|7.95
|$
|7.40
|Distributions Paid / Declared Per Share
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.25
Financial Review
Total investment income for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, was $8.7 million, or $0.63 per share. Total expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, were $6.3 million, or $0.46 per share, including a $0.2 million excise tax benefit.
Net realized and unrealized losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, were approximately $6.6 million, or ($0.48) per share.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of September 30, 2026, cash and money market fund investments totaled approximately $6 million. In addition, GECC had $44 million of availability on its revolving line of credit (the“Revolver”) and ample liquid assets as of September 30, 2026.
As of September 30, 2026, total debt outstanding (par value) was $154.9 million, comprised of $50.0 million 8.50% senior notes due April 2029 (NASDAQ: GECCI), $41.4 million 8.125% senior notes due December 2029 (NASDAQ: GECCH), $57.5 million 7.75% senior notes due December 2030 (NASDAQ: GECCG), and $6.0 million on the Revolver due June 2029.
Distributions
The Company's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash distribution of $0.25 per share for the quarter ending December 31, 2026, to be paid from distributable earnings. The fourth quarter distribution will be payable on December 31, 2026, to stockholders of record as of December 15, 2026.
The distribution equates to a 20.2% annualized dividend yield on the Company's closing market price of $4.95 on October 30, 2026, and a 13.5% annualized dividend yield on the Company's September 30, 2026, NAV of $7.40 per share.
Stock Repurchase Program
The Company's Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program in October 2025, whereby the Company may opportunistically repurchase up to an aggregate of $10.0 million of its outstanding common shares. From July 1, 2026, through October 30, 2026, the Company repurchased 241,235 shares for $1.2 million, at an average price of $4.95 per share. From January 1, 2026, through October 30, 2026, the Company repurchased 349,653 shares for approximately $1.7 million, at an average price of $4.96 per share or a 33% discount to the Company's NAV on September 30, 2026, leaving approximately $8.3 million of remaining capacity under the program for future repurchases.
Conference Call and Webcast
GECC will discuss these results in a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on November 3, 2026.
Conference Call Details
|Date/Time:
|Tuesday, November 3, 2026 – 8:30 a.m. ET
| Participant Dial-In Numbers:
|(United States):
|877-407-0789
|(International):
|201-689-8562
To access the call, please dial-in approximately five minutes before the start time and, when asked, provide the operator with passcode“GECC”. An accompanying slide presentation will be available via the“Events and Presentations” section of Great Elm Capital Corp.'s website here, after the issuance of the earnings release.
Webcast
The call and presentation will also be simultaneously webcast over the internet via the“Events and Presentations” section of GECC's website or by clicking on the webcast link here.
About Great Elm Capital Corp.
GECC is an externally managed business development company that seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and income generating equity securities, including investments in specialty finance businesses and CLOs. For additional information, please visit .
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this communication that are not historical facts are“forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements include statements regarding our future business plans and expectations. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as“expect,”“anticipate,”“should,”“will,”“estimate,”“designed,”“seek,”“continue,”“upside,”“potential” and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements involve estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in the statements. The key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: conditions in the credit markets, our expected financings and investments, including interest rate volatility, inflationary pressure, the price of GECC common stock and the performance of GECC's portfolio and investment manager. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in GECC's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. GECC assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any duty to, update any forward-looking statements contained in this communication or to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.
Media & Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
...
GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP.
STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (unaudited)
Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share amounts)
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|Assets
|Investments
| Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $190,290
and $254,313, respectively)
|$
|155,840
|$
|218,381
| Non-affiliated, non-controlled short-term investments, at fair value (amortized cost of
$5,586 and $32,803, respectively)
|5,586
|32,803
| Affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $25,961 and $12,379,
respectively)
|8,244
|-
| Controlled investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $106,133 and $94,683,
respectively)
|81,358
|79,887
|Total investments
|251,028
|331,071
|Cash and cash equivalents
|-
|1,834
|Receivable for investments sold
|637
|3,215
|Interest receivable
|2,045
|2,182
|Dividends receivable
|1,025
|1,046
|Due from affiliates
|73
|218
|Deferred financing costs
|480
|256
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|1,418
|953
|Total assets
|$
|256,706
|$
|340,775
|Liabilities
|Notes payable (including unamortized discount of $4,091 and $5,064, respectively)
|$
|144,808
|$
|189,319
|Revolving credit facility
|6,000
|-
|Payable for investments purchased
|464
|33,652
|Interest payable
|97
|64
|Accrued incentive fees payable
|593
|2,267
|Due to affiliates
|1,225
|1,475
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|800
|1,052
|Total liabilities
|$
|153,987
|$
|227,829
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)
|Net Assets
| Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized, 13,889,750
shares issued and outstanding and 13,998,168 shares issued and outstanding,
respectively)
|$
|139
|$
|140
|Additional paid-in capital
|358,239
|358,778
|Accumulated losses
|(255,659
|)
|(245,972
|)
|Total net assets
|$
|102,719
|$
|112,946
|Total liabilities and net assets
|$
|256,706
|$
|340,775
|Net asset value per share
|$
|7.40
|$
|8.07
GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share amounts)
| For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
| For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Investment Income:
|Interest income from:
|Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments
|$
|3,933
|$
|5,907
|$
|13,271
|$
|18,869
|Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments (PIK)
|571
|866
|2,093
|2,121
|Affiliated investments
|62
|-
|232
|-
|Affiliated investments (PIK)
|13
|-
|149
|-
|Controlled investments
|970
|810
|2,681
|2,528
|Total interest income
|5,549
|7,583
|18,426
|23,518
|Dividend income from:
|Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments
|-
|95
|2,207
|2,663
|Controlled investments
|2,647
|1,965
|7,762
|9,245
|Total dividend income
|2,647
|2,060
|9,969
|11,908
|Other income from:
|Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments
|315
|999
|556
|1,814
|Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments (PIK)
|183
|-
|183
|174
|Total other income
|498
|999
|739
|1,988
|Total investment income
|$
|8,694
|$
|10,642
|$
|29,134
|$
|37,414
|Expenses:
|Management fees
|$
|974
|$
|1,253
|$
|3,061
|$
|3,803
|Incentive fees
|593
|-
|2,037
|2,620
|Administration fees
|280
|505
|1,262
|1,243
|Custody fees
|32
|38
|100
|113
|Directors' fees
|55
|53
|162
|159
|Professional services
|642
|587
|1,743
|1,470
|Interest expense
|3,692
|5,485
|11,816
|14,054
|Other expenses
|260
|50
|838
|665
|Total expenses
|$
|6,528
|$
|7,971
|$
|21,019
|$
|24,127
|Incentive fee waiver
|-
|-
|(3,711
|)
|-
|Net expenses
|$
|6,528
|$
|7,971
|$
|17,308
|$
|24,127
|Net investment income before taxes
|$
|2,166
|$
|2,671
|$
|11,826
|$
|13,287
|Excise tax
|$
|(208
|)
|$
|238
|$
|(34
|)
|$
|374
|Net investment income
|$
|2,374
|$
|2,433
|$
|11,860
|$
|12,913
|Net realized and unrealized gains (losses):
|Net realized gain (loss) on investment transactions from:
|Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments
|$
|(2,214
|)
|$
|6,156
|$
|3,360
|$
|6,879
|Affiliated investments
|-
|-
|1
|-
|Realized loss on repurchase of debt
|-
|-
|(2
|)
|-
|Total net realized gain (loss)
|(2,214
|)
|6,156
|3,359
|6,879
| Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on
investment transactions from:
|Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments
|996
|(28,339
|)
|(842
|)
|(22,726
|)
|Affiliated investments
|(744
|)
|-
|(2,944
|)
|-
|Controlled investments
|(4,638
|)
|(2,262
|)
|(9,979
|)
|(6,882
|)
|Total net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)
|(4,386
|)
|(30,601
|)
|(13,765
|)
|(29,608
|)
|Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)
|$
|(6,600
|)
|$
|(24,445
|)
|$
|(10,406
|)
|$
|(22,729
|)
| Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from
operations
|$
|(4,226
|)
|$
|(22,012
|)
|$
|1,454
|$
|(9,816
|)
|Earnings per share (basic and diluted):
|$
|(0.30
|)
|$
|(1.79
|)
|$
|0.10
|$
|(0.83
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted):
|13,889,750
|12,315,210
|13,921,112
|11,808,363
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