Spero Therapeutics To Present At Investor Conferences In November
|Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference
|Date:
|Tuesday, November 10
|Time:
|10:30 AM ET
|Location:
|Boston, MA
|Webcast Link:
|click here
|Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
|Dates:
|November 18-19
|Location:
|London, UK
To request a meeting with management please reach out to your institutional contact at the respective conference.
About Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing next-generation medicines for patients with serious immune-mediated diseases. The company's lead program, SP001, is a third-generation, Fc-silent anti-CD40L monoclonal antibody being advanced first in IgG4-related disease, with potential for development in additional immunological & inflammatory diseases. For more information, visit .
Investor Relations Contact:
Shai Biran, PhD
Spero Therapeutics
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Media Inquiries:
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