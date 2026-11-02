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Spero Therapeutics To Present At Investor Conferences In November


Date: 2026-11-02 04:16:55

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing next-generation medicines in immune-mediated diseases, today announced that Esther Rajavelu, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a“fireside chat” at the Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference in Boston, MA. The company's leadership team will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors. The team will also participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, UK where they will be available for meetings with investors.

Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference
Date: Tuesday, November 10
Time: 10:30 AM ET
Location: Boston, MA
Webcast Link: click here


Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Dates: November 18-19
Location: London, UK


To request a meeting with management please reach out to your institutional contact at the respective conference.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing next-generation medicines for patients with serious immune-mediated diseases. The company's lead program, SP001, is a third-generation, Fc-silent anti-CD40L monoclonal antibody being advanced first in IgG4-related disease, with potential for development in additional immunological & inflammatory diseases. For more information, visit .

Investor Relations Contact:
Shai Biran, PhD
Spero Therapeutics
...

Media Inquiries:
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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