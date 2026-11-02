AH Realty Trust Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results
|Full-year 2026 Guidance (1)
|Expected Ranges
|Low
|High
|RETAIL NOI
|$70.3M
|$71.5M
|OFFICE NOI
|60.2M
|61.4M
|EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENT ("EMI") PROPERTY INCOME(2)
|3.6M
|4.0M
|ACQUISITION NOI
|0.0M
|0.0M
|TOTAL COMMERCIAL NOI
|$134.1M
|$136.9M
|G&A EXPENSES
|-20.0M
|-19.0M
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|-55.6M
|-54.6M
|OTHER NOI(3)
|8.0M
|9.0M
|PREFERRED STOCK DIVIDENDS
|-11.5M
|-11.5M
|FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS, AS ADJUSTED ("FFO, AS ADJUSTED") (4)
|$56.3M
|$58.3M
|FFO, AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE
|$ 0.57
|$ 0.59
(1)Includes the following assumptions:
- Revised 2026 Same-Store NOI Cash growth ranges:
- Retail 2.50% - 3.50% Office 3.00% - 4.00%
(2)Includes T. Rowe Price Global HQ. EMI property income is reflected as the property's NOI less interest expense, times the Company's ownership percentage (50%).
(3) Other income includes NOI from Smith's Landing and NOI from parking income.
(4) Ranges exclude certain items per the Company's FFO, As Adjusted definition. FFO, As Adjusted is a forward-looking, non-GAAP measure that presents the Company's projected Funds From Operations as adjusted for certain items that the Company believes are not indicative of its ongoing operating performance, including: (i) estimated income and expenses associated with assets held for sale or under LOI; and (ii) estimates of certain non-recurring transaction costs. The Company presents FFO, As Adjusted to provide investors with a supplemental measure of the Company's anticipated operating performance following the completion of its announced strategic initiatives, but investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on the Company's presentation of FFO, As Adjusted. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." The Company does not provide a reconciliation for its guidance range of FFO, As Adjusted or FFO, As Adjusted per diluted share to net income or net income per diluted share, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures, because it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate estimate of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort as a result of the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amounts of various items that would impact net income per diluted share. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information and believes that providing a reconciliation for its guidance range of FFO, As Adjusted and FFO, As Adjusted per diluted share would imply a degree of precision for its forward-looking net income per diluted share that could be misleading to investors.
Supplemental Financial Information
Further details regarding operating results, properties, and leasing statistics can be found in the Company's supplemental financial package available on the Investors page at AHRealtyTrust.com.
Webcast and Conference Call
The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, November 3, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to review financial results and discuss recent events. The recorded webcast will be available through the Investors page of the Company's website, AHRealtyTrust.com. To participate in the call, please dial (+1) 833 461 5787 (toll-free dial-in number) or (+1) 585 542 9983 (toll dial-in number). The conference ID is 984 437 291. A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call through Tuesday, December 1, 2026. This replay may be accessed by dialing (+1) 833 309 1852 and providing passcode 984 437 291#. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 30 days beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call.
About AH Realty Trust
AH Realty Trust is a pure-play, high-quality retail and mixed-use office REIT focused on identifying and realizing dominant market competitive advantages throughout the Sunbelt, mid-Atlantic and Southeast. Our company is primarily comprised of and focused on open-air shopping centers and mixed-use ecosystems within our markets.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters within this press release are discussed using forward-looking language as specified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements may include comments relating to the current and future performance of the Company's operating property portfolio, the Company's development pipeline, financing activities, as well as acquisitions, dispositions, and the Company's financial outlook, guidance, and expectations. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods which may be incorrect or imprecise, and the Company may not be able to realize any forward-looking statement. For a description of factors that may cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading“Risk Factors” included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and the other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein, to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except to the extent otherwise required by applicable law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company calculates FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income (loss) (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains or losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.
FFO is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure. The Company uses FFO as a supplemental performance measure because it believes that FFO is beneficial to investors as a starting point in measuring the Company's operational performance. Specifically, in excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains and losses from property dispositions, which do not relate to or are not indicative of operating performance, FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared period-over-period, captures trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, and operating costs. We also believe that, as a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs, FFO will be used by investors as a basis to compare the Company's operating performance with that of other REITs.
However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization and captures neither the changes in the value of the Company's properties that result from use or market conditions nor the level of capital expenditures and leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company's properties, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact the Company's results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of the Company's performance is limited. In addition, other equity REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the Nareit definition as the Company does, and, accordingly, the Company's FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' FFO. Accordingly, FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income as a measure of the Company's performance. FFO should not be used as a measure of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends or service indebtedness. Also, FFO should not be used as a supplement to or substitute for cash flow from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP.
Management also believes that the computation of FFO in accordance with Nareit's definition includes certain items that are not indicative of the results provided by the Company's operating property portfolio and affect the comparability of the Company's period-over-period performance. Accordingly, management believes that FFO, As Adjusted is a more useful performance measure that excludes income or loss from discontinued operations related to general contracting and real estate services, multifamily, and real estate financing. Other equity REITs may not calculate FFO, As Adjusted in the same manner as we do, and, accordingly, our FFO, As Adjusted may not be comparable to such other REITs' FFO, As Adjusted.
NOI is the measure used by the Company's chief operating decision-maker to assess segment performance. The Company calculates NOI as segment revenues less segment expenses. Segment revenues include rental revenues (base rent, expense reimbursements, termination fees, and other revenue) for our property segments. Segment expenses include rental expenses and real estate taxes for our property segments. NOI is not a measure of operating income or cash flows from operating activities as measured in accordance with GAAP and is not indicative of cash available to fund cash needs. As a result, NOI should not be considered an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. Not all companies calculate NOI in the same manner. The Company considers NOI to be an appropriate supplemental measure to net income because it assists both investors and management in understanding the core operations of the Company's retail and office real estate businesses. To calculate NOI on a cash basis, we adjust NOI to exclude the net effects of straight line rent and the amortization of lease incentives and above/below market rents.
For reference, as an aid in understanding the Company's computation of NOI, NOI Cash Basis, FFO, and FFO, As Adjusted, a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to NOI, NOI Cash Basis, FFO, and FFO, As Adjusted has been included further in this release.
| AH Realty Trust
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands)
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|(UNAUDITED)
|ASSETS
|Real estate investments:
|Income producing property
|$
|1,791,169
|$
|1,801,279
|Held for development
|-
|5,683
|Construction in progress
|13,109
|13,028
|1,804,278
|1,819,990
|Accumulated depreciation
|(436,065
|)
|(410,565
|)
|Net real estate investments
|1,368,213
|1,409,425
|Real estate investments held for sale, net
|-
|4,800
|Assets of discontinued operations held for sale
|181,977
|800,536
|Cash and cash equivalents
|27,215
|40,743
|Restricted cash
|1,694
|1,622
|Accounts receivable, net
|62,994
|64,747
|Notes receivable, net
|7,866
|-
|Equity method investments
|57,782
|47,926
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|22,430
|22,610
|Finance lease right-of-use assets
|76,557
|77,539
|Acquired lease intangible assets
|66,853
|76,408
|Other assets
|43,593
|50,154
|Total Assets
|$
|1,917,174
|$
|2,596,510
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Indebtedness, net
|$
|953,533
|$
|1,283,987
|Liabilities of discontinued operations held for sale
|78,435
|286,502
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|30,665
|36,810
|Operating lease liabilities
|31,073
|31,198
|Finance lease liabilities
|85,451
|84,835
|Other liabilities
|45,015
|43,986
|Total Liabilities
|1,224,172
|1,767,318
|Total Equity
|693,002
|829,192
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|1,917,174
|$
|2,596,510
| AH Realty Trust
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(in thousands)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|(Unaudited)
|Revenues
|Rental revenues
|$
|52,323
|$
|53,108
|$
|157,188
|$
|154,010
|Total revenues
|52,323
|53,108
|157,188
|154,010
|Expenses
|Rental expenses
|12,402
|12,092
|37,699
|34,590
|Real estate taxes
|4,784
|4,760
|14,316
|14,533
|Depreciation and amortization
|18,246
|17,907
|54,389
|53,598
|General and administrative expenses
|5,167
|4,154
|14,885
|15,529
|Acquisition, development, and other pursuit costs
|-
|1
|16
|84
|Impairment charges
|-
|295
|1,894
|295
|Total expenses
|40,599
|39,209
|123,199
|118,629
|Loss on real estate dispositions, net
|-
|-
|(854
|)
|-
|Operating income
|11,724
|13,899
|33,135
|35,381
|Interest income
|277
|71
|573
|563
|Interest expense
|(13,141
|)
|(15,256
|)
|(41,045
|)
|(42,975
|)
|Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated real estate entities
|193
|38
|770
|(1,198
|)
|Gain on consolidation of real estate entities
|-
|-
|-
|3,920
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|(36
|)
|(523
|)
|(36
|)
|Change in fair value of derivatives and other
|477
|(920
|)
|2,439
|(981
|)
|Unrealized credit loss release (provision)
|15
|-
|(81
|)
|242
|Other income (expense), net
|188
|-
|204
|(86
|)
|Loss from continuing operations
|(267
|)
|(2,204
|)
|(4,528
|)
|(5,170
|)
|Discontinued operations
|(Loss) income from discontinued operations
|(3,339
|)
|1,657
|(47,136
|)
|6,620
|Income tax (provision) benefit from discontinued operations
|-
|(192
|)
|(3,359
|)
|185
|(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|(3,339
|)
|1,465
|(50,495
|)
|6,805
|Net (loss) income
|(3,606
|)
|(739
|)
|(55,023
|)
|1,635
|Net (income) loss available to noncontrolling interests in investment entities
|(129
|)
|51
|(394
|)
|131
|Preferred stock dividends
|(2,887
|)
|(2,887
|)
|(8,661
|)
|(8,661
|)
|Net loss available to common stockholders and OP Unitholders
|$
|(6,622
|)
|$
|(3,575
|)
|$
|(64,078
|)
|$
|(6,895
|)
| AH Realty Trust
RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO FFO & FFO, AS ADJUSTED
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|(Unaudited)
|Net loss available to common stockholders and OP Unitholders
|$
|(6,622
|)
|$
|(3,575
|)
|$
|(64,078
|)
|$
|(6,895
|)
|Depreciation and amortization, net(1)
|18,657
|23,395
|63,241
|69,774
|Gain on consolidation of real estate entities
|-
|-
|-
|(6,915
|)
|Gain on operating real estate dispositions, net(2)
|(251
|)
|-
|(16,868
|)
|-
|Impairment of real estate assets(3)
|3,442
|350
|68,934
|350
|FFO available to common stockholders and OP Unitholders
|$
|15,226
|$
|20,170
|$
|51,229
|$
|56,314
|FFO available to general contracting and real estate services
|-
|(2,240
|)
|3,650
|(4,004
|)
|FFO available to multifamily
|(342
|)
|636
|(3,284
|)
|(1,750
|)
|FFO available to real estate financing
|435
|(1,598
|)
|(7,112
|)
|(5,208
|)
|FFO, As Adjusted available to common stockholders and OP Unitholders
|$
|15,319
|$
|16,968
|$
|44,483
|$
|45,352
|Net loss available to common stockholders and OP Unitholders per diluted share and unit
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.65
|)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|FFO available to common stockholders and OP Unitholders per diluted share and unit
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.55
|FFO, As Adjusted available to common stockholders and OP Unitholders per diluted share and unit
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.44
|Weighted-average common shares and units - diluted
|97,293
|102,093
|99,093
|102,093
________________________________________
(1) The adjustment for depreciation and amortization excludes amortization of above and below-market ground lease assets. The adjustment for depreciation and amortization for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 excludes $0.2 million and $0.7 million, respectively, of depreciation attributable to our partners. The adjustment for depreciation and amortization for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 excludes $0.2 million and $0.7 million, respectively, of depreciation attributable to our partners.
(2) The adjustment for gain on operating real estate dispositions for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 excludes $0.2 million for the loss on the disposition of a non-operating parcel of undeveloped land under predevelopment. The adjustment for gain on operating real estate dispositions for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 includes the $2.2 million loss on disposition of the general contracting and real estate services business.
(3) Impairment recognized for the three months ended September 30, 2026 represents impairment of the multifamily properties Solis Gainesville II and The Everly. Impairment recognized for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 represents impairment related to (i) the multifamily assets, Greenside Apartments, The Everly, and Solis Gainesville II, (ii) the real estate financing investments Solis Kennesaw, Solis Peachtree, and Solis North Creek, and (iii) development projects that management has determined are no longer probable of execution and no longer intends to pursue.
| AH Realty Trust
RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO SAME STORE NOI, CASH BASIS
(in thousands) (unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Retail Same Store (1)
|Same Store NOI, Cash Basis
|$
|16,950
|$
|15,876
|$
|50,097
|$
|48,135
|GAAP Adjustments (2)
|446
|1,294
|2,759
|3,682
|Same Store NOI
|17,396
|17,170
|52,856
|51,817
|Non-Same Store NOI (3)
|397
|1,031
|462
|1,493
|Segment NOI
|17,793
|18,201
|53,318
|53,310
|Office Same Store (4)
|Same Store NOI, Cash Basis
|13,635
|12,961
|40,363
|38,539
|GAAP Adjustments (2)
|1,843
|2,429
|5,112
|6,288
|Same Store NOI
|15,478
|15,390
|45,475
|44,827
|Non-Same Store NOI (3)
|(157
|)
|620
|(88
|)
|742
|Segment NOI
|15,321
|16,010
|45,387
|45,569
|Other NOI
|2,023
|2,045
|6,468
|6,008
|Total Property NOI
|35,137
|36,256
|105,173
|104,887
|Depreciation and amortization
|(18,246
|)
|(17,907
|)
|(54,389
|)
|(53,598
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(5,167
|)
|(4,154
|)
|(14,885
|)
|(15,529
|)
|Acquisition, development, and other pursuit costs
|-
|(1
|)
|(16
|)
|(84
|)
|Impairment charges
|-
|(295
|)
|(1,894
|)
|(295
|)
|Loss on real estate dispositions, net
|-
|-
|(854
|)
|-
|Interest income
|277
|71
|573
|563
|Interest expense
|(13,141
|)
|(15,256
|)
|(41,045
|)
|(42,975
|)
|Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated real estate entities
|193
|38
|770
|(1,198
|)
|Gain on consolidation of real estate entities
|-
|-
|-
|3,920
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|(36
|)
|(523
|)
|(36
|)
|Change in fair value of derivatives and other
|477
|(920
|)
|2,439
|(981
|)
|Unrealized credit loss release (provision)
|15
|-
|(81
|)
|242
|Other income (expense), net
|188
|-
|204
|(86
|)
|Loss from continuing operations
|(267
|)
|(2,204
|)
|(4,528
|)
|(5,170
|)
|Discontinued operations
|(Loss) income from discontinued operations
|(3,339
|)
|1,657
|(47,136
|)
|6,620
|Income tax (provision) benefit from discontinued operations
|-
|(192
|)
|(3,359
|)
|185
|(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|(3,339
|)
|1,465
|(50,495
|)
|6,805
|Net (loss) income
|(3,606
|)
|(739
|)
|(55,023
|)
|1,635
|Net (income) loss available to noncontrolling interests in investment entities
|(129
|)
|51
|(394
|)
|131
|Preferred stock dividends
|(2,887
|)
|(2,887
|)
|(8,661
|)
|(8,661
|)
|Net loss available to common stockholders and OP Unitholders
|$
|(6,622
|)
|$
|(3,575
|)
|$
|(64,078
|)
|$
|(6,895
|)
________________________________________
(1) Retail same-store portfolio for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025 excludes Allied | Harbor Point Retail, Liberty Retail, Point Street Retail, The Edison Retail, and Chronicle Mill Retail, which were sold in May 2026 as part of the Multifamily Portfolio Sale First Closing. They also exclude Southern Post Retail, which reached stabilization in Q3 2026.
(2) GAAP Adjustments include adjustments for the net effects of straight-line rental revenues, the amortization of lease incentives and above/below market rents, the net effects of straight-line rental expenses, and ground rent expenses for finance leases.
(3) Includes expenses associated with the Company's in-house asset management division.
(4) Office same-store portfolio for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 excludes Chronicle Mill Office, which was sold in May 2026 as part of the Multifamily Portfolio Sale First Closing, and Southern Post Office, which is not yet stabilized.
Contact:
Chelsea Forrest
AH Realty Trust
Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Administration
Email:...
Phone: (757) 612-4248
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment