Gaia Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
|September 30,
|December 31,
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|2026
|2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|7,104
|$
|13,540
|Accounts receivable
|6,364
|5,437
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|4,076
|3,527
|Total current assets
|17,544
|22,504
|Media library, net
|39,165
|39,133
|Operating right-of-use asset, net
|8,297
|8,836
|Property and equipment, net
|28,767
|26,963
|Technology license, net
|14,137
|14,743
|Investments and other intangible assets, net
|8,329
|8,488
|Goodwill
|33,982
|33,982
|Total assets
|$
|150,221
|$
|154,649
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|11,472
|$
|15,224
|Accrued and other liabilities
|4,324
|3,396
|Long-term debt, current portion
|227
|227
|Operating lease liability, current portion
|660
|614
|Deferred revenue
|17,382
|18,502
|Total current liabilities
|34,065
|37,963
|Revolving line of credit, net of current portion
|7,000
|-
|Long-term debt, net of current portion
|5,281
|5,452
|Operating lease liability, net of current portion
|8,003
|8,501
|Deferred taxes, net
|647
|603
|Total liabilities
|54,996
|52,519
|Shareholder's equity:
|Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 20,172,598 and 19,709,325 shares issued, 20,026,793 and 19,562,520 shares outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|2
|2
|Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 5,400,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|1
|1
|Additional paid-in capital
|184,900
|183,393
|Treasury stock at cost: 146,805 shares as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|(525
|)
|(525
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(102,224
|)
|(94,922
|)
|Total Gaia, Inc. shareholders' equity
|82,154
|87,949
|Noncontrolling interests
|13,071
|14,181
|Total equity
|95,225
|102,130
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|150,221
|$
|154,649
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenues, net
|$
|22,031
|$
|24,984
|$
|69,674
|$
|73,456
|Cost of revenues
|3,263
|3,410
|10,091
|9,629
|Gross profit
|18,768
|21,574
|59,583
|63,827
|Operating Expenses:
|Selling and operating
|19,636
|20,578
|61,236
|61,233
|Corporate, general and administration
|2,082
|2,237
|5,941
|7,043
|Total operating expenses
|21,718
|22,815
|67,177
|68,276
|Loss from operations
|(2,950
|)
|(1,241
|)
|(7,594
|)
|(4,449
|)
|Interest and other income, net
|(131
|)
|22
|(145
|)
|9
|Loss before income taxes
|(3,081
|)
|(1,219
|)
|(7,739
|)
|(4,440
|)
|Income tax expense
|33
|12
|60
|61
|Loss from continuing operations
|$
|(3,114
|)
|$
|(1,231
|)
|$
|(7,799
|)
|$
|(4,501
|)
|Loss from discontinued operations
|-
|(63
|)
|-
|(59
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(3,114
|)
|$
|(1,294
|)
|$
|(7,799
|)
|$
|(4,560
|)
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|$
|(96
|)
|$
|(141
|)
|$
|(497
|)
|$
|(592
|)
|Net loss attributable to common shareholders
|$
|(3,018
|)
|$
|(1,153
|)
|$
|(7,302
|)
|$
|(3,968
|)
|Loss per share:
|Basic (attributable to common shareholders)
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(0.29
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|Diluted (attributable to common shareholders)
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(0.29
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|Weighted-average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|25,019
|25,044
|25,011
|24,805
|Diluted
|25,019
|25,044
|25,011
|24,805
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net cash (used in) provided by:
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|$
|(4,062
|)
|$
|326
|$
|(7,948
|)
|$
|3,908
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(2,489
|)
|(3,927
|)
|(6,625
|)
|(6,361
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|8,383
|3,839
|8,137
|10,755
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,832
|$
|238
|$
|(6,436
|)
|$
|8,302
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