Relay Therapeutics To Participate In Three Upcoming Investor Conferences In November
- Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. ET UBS Global Biopharma Conference 2026 on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. GMT / 3:00 a.m. ET Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. GMT / 10:30 a.m. ET
The fireside chats will be webcast live and may be accessed through Relay Therapeutics' website under Events in the News & Events section through the following link: . An archived replay of the webcast will be available for up to 30 days following the event.
About Relay Therapeutics
Relay Therapeutics (Nasdaq: RLAY) is a clinical-stage, small molecule precision medicine company developing potentially life-changing therapies for patients living with cancer and genetic disease. Relay Therapeutics' Dynamo® platform integrates an array of leading-edge computational and experimental approaches designed to drug protein targets that have previously been intractable or inadequately addressed. The company's lead clinical asset, zovegalisib, is the first pan-mutant selective PI3Kα inhibitor to enter clinical development and is currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial (ReDiscover-2) in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. Zovegalisib is also being investigated in a group of genetic disease indications called PI3Kα-driven vascular anomalies. Relay Therapeutics' pipeline also includes programs for NRAS-driven solid tumors and Fabry disease. For more information, please visit or follow us on LinkedIn.
Contact:
Mitch Maisel
...
Media:
Katie Engleman
1AB
919-333-7722
katie@1abmedia.com
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