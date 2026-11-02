Everquote Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results



Grows revenue 25% year-over-year to $218.1 million

Delivers net income of $18.2 million and grows Adjusted EBITDA 41% year-over-year

Exceeds Q3 guidance and delivers record results on all key metrics Issues strong Q4 outlook indicating ongoing positive momentum and demand



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading provider of growth solutions for property and casualty, or P&C, insurance providers, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

“We are generating record results across our key financial metrics as we successfully grow and deepen our relationships with our carrier and agent customers,” said Jayme Mendal, Chief Executive Officer of EverQuote.“Carriers continue to maintain strong underwriting profitability and an appetite for growth, and our team is executing seamlessly to meet this demand. As we build on our strong foundation to accelerate new product innovation and development, we believe EverQuote is uniquely positioned to help steward P&C insurance into the agentic AI era.”

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights:

(Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are relative to the third quarter of 2025).



Total revenue grew 25% to $218.1 million, compared to $173.9 million.

Revenue from the Company's automotive insurance vertical was $190.4 million and revenue from the home and renters insurance vertical was $27.7 million, marking growth of 21% and 70%, respectively.

Variable Marketing Dollars was $62.6 million, compared to $50.1 million.

GAAP net income was $18.2 million, compared to $18.9 million, which reflects higher income taxes and the impact of a one-time item in the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 41% to $35.5 million, compared to $25.1 million.

Operating cash flow was $40.5 million, compared to $19.8 million. The Company ended the third quarter of 2026 with $229.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding debt.



The Company also recently announced that its Board of Directors approved a $50 million share repurchase program.

“We reported a record third quarter, delivering revenue growth of 25% year-over-year, highlighting the strength of our market position as a trusted growth partner for our customers,” said Joseph Sanborn, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer of EverQuote.“We are focused on accelerating product innovation and unlocking new possibilities to capitalize on the opportunities ahead. Our continued strong growth and execution are enabling us to invest in AI initiatives, while simultaneously generating strong cash flow, maintaining a fortress balance sheet and returning capital to shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter 2026 Outlook:



Revenue of $213.0 – $223.0 million.

Variable Marketing Dollars of $57.0 – $60.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $29.0 – $32.0 million.



Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for more

information. With respect to the Company's expectations under“Fourth Quarter 2026 Outlook” above, the Company has not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss), in this press release because the Company does not provide guidance on a consistent basis for stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expense, interest income, income taxes and other items the Company believes are non-recurring or not indicative of its core operating performance, because the Company is unable to quantify these amounts without unreasonable efforts, which would be required to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income (loss). In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

EverQuote will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its third quarter 2026 financial results and other matters at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today, November 2, 2026 and supporting slides will be available at To access the conference call, dial Toll Free: +1 (833) 461-5787 for the US, or +1 (585) 542-9983 for international callers, and provide conference ID 867228452. The live webcast and replay will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations, financial position, liquidity and capital resources; our business strategy and plans, including our development, deployment and monetization of new and enhanced products and services; our growth plans and innovation strategies; our expectations regarding increased investments to drive our artificial intelligence, or AI, capabilities, including the costs associated therewith, the potential impact of such investments on our financial statements and results of operations, including operating income, variable marketing dollars, variable marketing margins and Adjusted EBITDA, and the anticipated benefits of such investments; trends in consumer traffic and demand for our products and services; our relationships with, and expected spending by, carriers and agents, including future carrier demand and growth; objectives of management for future operations; and our capital allocation priorities, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as“aim,”“may,”“should,”“expects,”“might,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“could,”“intends,”“goals,”“target,”“projects,”“contemplates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“predicts,”“potential,”“seek,”“will,”“would” or“continues,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the following: our dependence on revenue from the property and casualty, or P&C, insurance industries, and specifically automotive insurance, and exposure to risks related to those industries; our dependence on our relationships with insurance provider customers with no long-term minimum financial commitments and furthermore, our reliance on a small number of insurance provider customers for a significant portion of our revenue; adverse conditions in the insurance markets, as well as the general economy; our dependence on third-party media sources for a significant portion of visitors to our websites and marketplace; our ability to attract consumers to our websites and marketplace; our ability to market to consumers or collect, share and use data derived from consumer activities; risks related to AI, including our expected increased use of and investment in AI capabilities, and the costs associated therewith; risks related to cybersecurity incidents or other network disruptions; our ability to develop new and enhanced products and services and to successfully monetize them; the impact of competition in our industry and innovation by our competitors; our ability to stay abreast of and comply with new or modified laws and regulations that currently apply or become applicable to our business, including with respect to the insurance industry, telemarketing restrictions and data privacy requirements; and our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and maintain and build our brand. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to differences in our future results include the cautionary statements described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in our subsequent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

About EverQuote

EverQuote (Nasdaq: EVER) is a leading AI-powered growth solutions partner for regulated property and casualty insurance entities, enabling the largest insurance carriers and thousands of agents to maximize customer acquisition across digital channels. Fueled by our proprietary data assets and our AI traffic engine, EverQuote is transforming the way providers attract and engage consumers to grow market share. To learn more visit investors.everquote.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Sara Buda

EverQuote

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