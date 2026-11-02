BBSI Opens Pittsburgh Branch, Expanding Business Services In Pennsylvania

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions and one of the largest professional employer organizations (PEO) in the U.S., announced the opening of its BBSI Pittsburgh branch in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

The Pittsburgh branch expands BBSI's local presence in western Pennsylvania and provides small and mid-sized businesses in the Pittsburgh market with local access to BBSI's payroll, HR, workers' compensation, risk and business management expertise.

The expansion builds BBSI's existing sales presence in Pittsburgh and includes additional investment in local resources and HR consulting expertise. Pittsburgh is part of BBSI's continued Market Development expansion, alongside markets including Dallas, Nashville and Chicago.

“Pittsburgh is exactly the type of market where we believe BBSI can make a meaningful impact,” said Jason Williams, BBSI's Senior Vice President of Market Development.“We've spent time building relationships with local business owners and referral partners, and this next step allows us to put more resources behind those relationships. Our goal is to build a strong local team that gives Pittsburgh-area businesses access to BBSI's full range of expertise.”

BBSI Pittsburgh Services

BBSI Pittsburgh provides business owners with an integrated suite of services, including:



Human resources consulting

Payroll administration

Workers' compensation

Risk management and workplace safety

Employee benefits Strategic business consulting

BBSI combines local, high-touch support with the resources of a national organization and technology platform, helping business owners manage critical workforce and operational functions while remaining focused on running and growing their businesses.

“Opening our Pittsburgh branch represents another step in BBSI's national growth strategy,” said Gerald Blotz, BBSI's Chief Operating Officer.“We invest in markets where we see long-term opportunities and build local teams that can develop meaningful relationships with business owners. Pittsburgh gives us another opportunity to bring BBSI's people-first approach to a growing community of businesses.”

BBSI Pittsburgh Leadership

Matthew Bricker, Market Development Manager, leads BBSI's efforts in the Pittsburgh market. Bricker has worked with a diverse range of businesses since 2012 and partners with growth-minded business owners and their trusted advisors to improve operations and reduce administrative burdens.

“The momentum we've built in Pittsburgh comes from being part of the local business community and listening to what business owners need,” said Matthew Bricker.“Growing our local BBSI team allows us to deepen those relationships and connect Pittsburgh-area businesses with local expertise backed by the resources of BBSI.”

BBSI Pittsburgh Location

BBSI Pittsburgh is located at:

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting. The company's integrated platform includes payroll processing, employee benefits, workers' compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI works with more than 8,100 PEO clients in all 50 states. For more information, visit .

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