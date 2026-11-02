Myriad Genetics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, today announces that Myriad management will participate in three upcoming healthcare conferences.



The UBS Global Healthcare Conference with a fireside chat on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, at 1:15 pm ET.



The 2026 Stephens Investment Conference with a fireside chat on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, at 3:00 pm ET.

The 38th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference with a fireside chat on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2026, at 12:30 pm ET.



The presentations will be available through live audio webcast links in the investor information section of Myriad's website at investor.myriad.com.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic and precision medicine company committed to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and commercializes molecular tests that help patients and providers uncover genetic insights. Our tests assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care, support earlier detection, enable more precise treatment and contribute to lowering healthcare costs. For more information, visit .

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