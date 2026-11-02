Steel Reef Announces Special Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, ALBERTA, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steel Reef Infrastructure Corp. (“Steel Reef”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $0.42 per common share, payable on November 16, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 6, 2026.

The special dividend reflects Steel Reef's disciplined approach to capital allocation and its focus on returning value to shareholders.

The special dividend is designated as an“eligible dividend” for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any corresponding provincial legislation.

About Steel Reef

Steel Reef is a Canadian energy infrastructure company delivering practical solutions across natural gas infrastructure, power generation and cross-border energy services. With a strong foundation in Saskatchewan and operations across North America, the Company captures underutilized gas, develops and operates integrated infrastructure, and connects energy supply with market demand. Steel Reef's solutions reduce emissions, strengthen energy systems and create long-term value for customers, communities and shareholders.

Through safe, reliable operations and disciplined execution, Steel Reef is powering potential and building infrastructure for the future.

Learn more at .

For further information, please contact:

Communications Department

...

(403) 263-8333