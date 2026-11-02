Sonoco To Modernize And Expand URB Production At Richmond, VA Mill

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HARTSVILLE, S.C., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the“Company”) (NYSE: SON), the largest producer of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) in North America, today announced plans to invest $40 million over the next two years to modernize and expand production of its Richmond, VA paperboard mill, reinforcing the Company's commitment to operational excellence, product innovation and long-term growth.The investment will enhance the mill's manufacturing capabilities, improve product quality and operating efficiency and increase annual production capacity by approximately 9,000 tons. The Richmond mill is a strategic asset within Sonoco's integrated URB system, supplying paperboard used in the Company's iconic paper can packaging and producing lightweight Tan Bending Chip (TBC) grades for a diverse customer base.“Richmond has long played an important role in supporting our Consumer and Industrial packaging businesses with quality paperboard that delivers value to our customers,” said Howard Coker, Sonoco's President and Chief Executive Officer.“This investment demonstrates our commitment to strengthening Sonoco's paperboard system through targeted, high-return projects that enhance efficiency, improve product performance and positions us to meet growing customer demand. By adding state-of-the-art capabilities, we will further improve the quality and consistency of our products while increasing capacity that supports long-term growth.”Construction is expected to begin in early 2027. The first phase of the project will focus on enhancing sheet formation, profile control, density and cleanliness while expanding the mill's production capabilities. A second phase, targeted for completion by the end of 2028, will include investment in pulping operations, water systems, automation and employee experience improvements.The project will be executed with minimal production disruption, allowing the mill to maintain its current annual output of approximately 120,000 tons throughout construction.Sonoco's Industrial Paper Packaging segment is North America's largest producer of URB, operating 10 mills and 16 paper machines across the United States and Canada. Together, these facilities produce approximately 1.2 million tons of high-quality heavyweight and lightweight TBC paperboard annually, supporting a broad range of packaging applications and end markets.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in value-added, sustainable metal and paper consumer and industrial packaging. Sonoco had net sales of $7.5 billion from continuing operations in 2025 and has approximately 22,000 employees working in 265 operations in 37 countries, serving some of the world's best-known brands. Guided by our purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. A Fortune 500 company, Sonoco was proudly named one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune in 2026 as well as one of America's Most Admired and Responsible Companies by Fortune and Newsweek. In 2025, the Company was included on USA TODAY's list of America's Climate Leaders. For more information on the Company, visit our website at .

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