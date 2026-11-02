NORBIT Contract Worth NOK 185 Million Received

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trondheim, 2 November 2026

NORBIT today announces that segment PIR has received a contract manufacturing order, valued at approximately NOK 185 million from an undisclosed European client in the defence and security sector. A majority of the deliveries is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027. The contract follows previous awarded orders of approximately NOK 100 million for deliveries in the same quarter.

“As we continue to see strong demand in the defence and security sector for technology made in Europe, it is satisfying to see that we, through close cooperation with strategic customers, are able to maintain the preparedness and agility needed to act as an industrial scaling partner,” says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.

For more information, please contact:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe and North America, has around 750 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information:

This stock exchange release contains inside information as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

The information was submitted for publication by Elise Heidenreich, Investor Relations at NORBIT ASA, on 2 November 2026 at 22:10 CET.