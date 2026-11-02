Happy Tails Wins Best Dog Boarding And Dog Daycare In St. Louis For 2026

Happy Tails wins A-List Award for Dog Boarding and Dog Daycare.

St. Ann pet care facility wins first A-List Award after being a finalist in two categories

- Michael SchifanoST. ANN, MO, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Happy Tails, a 24-hour dog boarding facility, has won a new award for 2026. After becoming a finalist for STL Magazine's A-List Awards, Happy Tails was deemed Best Dog Boarding and Daycare in St. Louis. This achievement marks the first A-List Award for the pet care facility.The A-List Awards are hosted every year by STL Magazine to highlight local businesses in the greater St. Louis area. Finalists are nominated by locals and voted on by locals, making the winners entirely "readers' choice." Happy Tails STL was nominated by St. Louisans to be a finalist in both the Best Pet Boarding/Daycare and the Best Pet Groomer categories.Since 2000, Happy Tails STL has served pet parents through dog boarding, dog daycare, dog grooming, and dog training with 24-hour accessibility. After being acquired in 2025, Happy Tails underwent many changes while striving to maintain the integrity of the business. Winning this award after a major business transition shows that clients appreciate how Happy Tails has evolved.“We are so grateful to everyone who voted for us,” said Michael Schifano, owner of Happy Tails.“When I took over in 2025, my goal was to build on what made this place special for over two decades. Hearing from St. Louisans that we're doing that right means the world to us.”This year is Happy Tails' first time being nominated, being a finalist, and being a winner of the A-List Awards. However, it isn't their first accolade as a dog hotel. In 2025, Happy Tails won NextDoor's "Neighborhood Favorite" on top of having a 4.5-star rating on Google, a 92% recommendation on Facebook, and an A+ rating on Better Business Bureau. In the future, we can expect Happy Tails to make more additions to their list of accolades.BOILERPLATEAbout Happy Tails STL: Happy Tails is a dog boarding facility located in St. Ann, Missouri. As one of the few pet care facilities that remain open 24 hours a day, Happy Tails is beloved for its accessibility and convenience. Their services include dog boarding, dog daycare, dog training, and dog grooming. Founded in 2000, Happy Tails serves dog owners across the greater St. Louis area.

Michael Schifano

Happy Tails

+1 314-291-3647

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Happy Tails Wins Best Dog Boarding and Dog Daycare in St. Louis for 2026 News Provided By Petbizology November 02, 2026, 20:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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